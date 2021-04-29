Cronulla utility Connor Tracey is on the verge of signing a new three-year deal, while the Warriors have confirmed a double-signing of two highly-touted youngsters.

Tracey, who remains off-contract this year, is expected to ink a contract extension and secure his services to the Shire until the end of the 2024 season.

The 24-year-old is currently enjoying a career-best season with the Sharks, featuring in all seven games to start the year, starting on the wing, at centre and from the bench.

“I’m off contract this year but I’m in talks with Cronulla at the moment so we’ll see how that goes, hopefully we’ll sort it out pretty soon,” Tracey told NRL.com.

SIGNING NEWS: Tigers lock away young gun, turn attention to international star

“I’m a local junior so it would be great to be a part of what this club’s building. I feel like we’ve got a lot of good sponsors on board and an exciting opportunity the next few years. It would be good to be a part of it.”

Tracey joined the Sharks ahead of the 2020 season on a two-year deal after making the switch from South Sydney.

Listed as a halfback, Tracey firms as a potential replacement for veteran halves Shaun Johnson and Chad Townsend, with the latter joining North Queensland at the conclusion of 2021.

CONNOR TRACEY

Wing Sharks ROUND 7 STATS 211

All Run Metres 1

Tackles Made 1

Line Breaks

Johnson has also been linked to a move away from Cronulla, with the Sharks nearing a $2.4 million coup of Rabbitohs captain Adam Reynolds.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have signed two exciting local talents, with Zyon Maiuu and Jacob Laban joining the Auckland-based club.

Both second-rowers, the exciting teenagers and New Zealand juniors representatives are sure to add plenty of flare to the Warriors near-future and will join the senior squad in November.

“We are very excited to lock up Zyon and Jacob for the next three years,” Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan said, per the club website.

“Both boys complement each other beautifully, Zyon with his competitiveness, skill and toughness and ability to play edge and middle equally as well as the other while Jacob is a gifted, athletic edge back rower with a huge motor.

SEE ALSO: Storm star nearing new deal as Bellamy quashes extension talks

“They are thriving and pushing each other in their training, playing and general life skills.

“Both boys made a huge impression on the staff when they joined the New Zealand-based top squad in the preseason last year.

“They both looked very much at home and despite their age mixed it with the big boys.

“I can’t wait for them to join the top squad in November and get their NRL dreams into action as I have no doubt the boys will go on and become Warriors in the next few years.”