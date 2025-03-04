Jett Cleary has affirmed his intent to carve out his own rugby league identity with the New Zealand Warriors, stepping away from the Penrith Panthers system and older brother Nathan's shadow to do so.

The 19-year-old, who came through Penrith's junior ranks, has been training with the Warriors' first-grade squad but is expected to feature in the club's under-21 side as he continues his development.

"Obviously, there's Nathan and Dad that got their own thing going in Penrith," Cleary said, speaking with 1News.

"I could've easily stayed there and rode what they're doing now because they are pretty successful, but I thought this was a good opportunity to step out of the limelight a bit and do it my own way and try succeed on my own."

Cleary's decision to move across the Tasman on a three-year deal wasn't just about forging his own path, it also marks a return to his childhood club.

Born in Auckland in 2005 while his father, Ivan, was an assistant coach at the Warriors, Cleary lived in New Zealand until he was seven and has long held ambitions of representing the club.

"Most of the time I was in the creche in the little kids section. That was always fun," he recalled.

"It's so weird because I used to joke with my mates and my mum that I'll go play for the Warriors one day."

"I always joke with Mum that I kind of spoke it into existence I think, I love the Warriors and I've always wanted to play for them."