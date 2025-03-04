Tom Hazelton has committed his future to the Cronulla Sharks, signing a three-year, $1.5 million contract despite interest from multiple NRL clubs.

The towering front-rower attracted strong offers from Newcastle, the Dolphins, the Warriors and St George Illawarra but opted to stay at the Sharks, citing the club's development under Craig Fitzgibbon as a key factor in his decision.

"There's definitely something special brewing here under Fitzy and all his staff," Hazelton said, speaking with Newscorp.

Speculation had been continuing to mount after his return from Las Vegas, and while the 25-year-old had considered offers from rival clubs, he ultimately prioritised stability and personal development over financial gain.

"For me, this isn't about money, it's about wanting to be at a club that will continue to develop my game while also being successful," Hazelton explained.

Melbourne Storm were also linked to Hazelton's services, but their general manager Frank Ponissi dismissed any formal pursuit.