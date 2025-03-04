Jillaroos captain Ali Briginshaw has seen significant growth in Australia's support of and participation in female rugby league across her career.

The inauguration of the NRLW in 2018 has put Australia at the forefront of the development of the female game, and its continued professionalisation has been a significant factor behind Australia's best-in-the-world status.

Last year was a particularly significant one, with sustained national success and increasing followership of the women's origin series.

The Jillaroos' 90-4 smashing of England merely reinforced the gulf between the sides in a match designed to attract a new audience, with Briginshaw pointing to another Las Vegas moment that greatly pleased her.

“The support from everyone in the streets (has been unbelievable),” Briginshaw said.

“We spoke a couple of years ago about spreading the name of the Jillaroos and when you're walking down the strip and you hear people yelling out the Jillaroos, it's a pinch me moment because a few years ago, no one knew our names.

“We came to spread the Jillaroos name, that's how we're going to grow to be the best team in the world in any sport and we've been able to enjoy it.”

While the home 2023 Football World Cup united the nation behind the Matildas and the growth of the WBBL continues to proliferate women's cricket's following in the country, great strides are being made in rugby league.

Female participation increased 15% annually in 2024, with New South Wales having record participation levels.

There was also a 180 per cent increase in total viewership of the sport from 2022 to 2023.

The first demographic of girls afforded the opportunity to grow up exclusively playing rugby league are among the many in the NRLW, which has led to a skill and fitness boom.

“I feel like we showcased what we can do as Jillaroos and got into that role on and England just couldn't hold on and hardly got a chance to attack with the ball,” Kezie Apps said.

“That's sometimes how footy goes.

“It was a great stage and great performance by us.

“It was a good game of women's rugby league, good hits, it was fast and hopefully we gained a few more fans for women's rugby league.”

Last week, Monash Lens outlined the many systemic challenges the female sport still faces in Australia, but Briginshaw's experience is emblematic of the sport's increasing reputation among the public.