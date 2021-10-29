Isaiah Papali'i will hit the open market from Monday, with the Eels star set for a dramatic pay increase.

His decision to test the market comes following a breakout season with the Parramatta Eels.

Papali'i was signed to a cut-price deal ahead of the 2021 season at Parramatta, following a start to his career with the New Zealand Warriors.

The prodigiously talented back-rower had struggled to cement a spot in the Warriors outfit, and his move to Parramatta came as something of an NRL lifeline.

While he was only ever expected to be used as a depth option, Papali'i, who was signed to a deal believed to be around $150,000 per year over two seasons, turned himself into one of the game's premier forwards.

By the end of the year, he had cemented a spot in the Parramatta starting 13 and took out the Dally M second-rower of the year award alongside Viliame Kikau in the team of the year.

ISAIAH PAPALI'I

Lock Eels 2021 SEASON AVG 1.2

Offloads 0.3

Tries 0.1

Try Assists

Now, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, the 23-year-old who has 88 NRL appearances under his belt, has turned down an extension from Parramatta which was believed to be worth around $400,000 per year and run until the end of the 2024 season.

It's understood the Eels were only willing to upgrade his deal to approximately $275,000 next season, before moving to the new offer from 2023, an offer Papali'i has understandably baulked at.

It has already reportedly brought the Wests Tigers into the mix, who have apparently indicated they'd be willing to pay up to $600,000 to secure the Auckland-born forward's services.

Given it has been previously reported the likes of Shaun Lane and Ryan Matterson would both be on higher wages than Papali'i even with the offered pay increase, it should maybe come as no surprise that Papali'i is looking to test the market.

Parramatta, on their part, are dealing with something of a contract crisis, with all of Papali'i, Gutherson, Reed Mahoney and Marata Niukore heavily linked with deals away from the club, while a host of other players are off contract at the end of 2022 and have the ability to negotiate with other teams from Monday.

The Tigers are also dealing with the contract situation of Luciano Leilua, who wants a major upgrade. Negotiations have reportedly stalled, which could only heighten the Concord-based club's appetite to secure Papali'i for 2023 and beyond.

Brad Arthur has previously spoken of his confidence and desire to hold onto a team he believes is capable of winning a premiership in the coming seasons, however, the salary cap is clearly biting the Eels, with plenty of cash splashed across the stage and Mitchell Moses on a mega deal.

It seems almost certain there will be departures from the club as they attempt to balance the books for 2023, and the next month could be telling as the November 1 deadline comes and goes.