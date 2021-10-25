Another player has taken him off the open market and away from the feeding frenzy which is set to start in just a matter of days, with the North Queensland Cowboys locking down Coen Hess.

The Cowboys confirmed his contract extension on Monday afternoon.

He was off-contract at the end of the 2022 season and would have been free to negotiate with other clubs from November 1, however, the new deal will see him remain in Townsville until at least the end of 2024.

Born in Mount Isa, Hess burst onto the scene after his debut in 2015 and shot to prominence as a second-rower, playing six games for Queensland between 2017 and 2020.

Instead of keeping that rage going though, he fell away and was barely able to keep himself in the Cowboys' starting side.

He made the switch to the front row and lock during 2021, and it's worked wonders. He was named the Cowboys' player of the year at the end of the season and won himself a new contract.

COEN HESS

Second-row Cowboys 2021 SEASON AVG 27.1

Tackles Made 0.1

Tries 0.8

Tackle Breaks

General manager of football Michael Luck said the club was thrilled with the news.

“He’s a North Queensland junior who came through our system as a second-rower, but was moved to middle forward last year and we were really pleased with how he handled the transition.

“This extension ensures Coen can continue to focus on his development as a footballer, but also as an emerging leader in our playing group who we believe will be crucial in guiding our next generation of young forwards.”

By the time his deal comes to an end, Hess will have been on the Cowboys top squad for a decade, with the 25-year-old looking to extend his 118 games with the club in that time.