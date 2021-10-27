Newcastle have confirmed veteran playmaker Mitchell Pearce has requested an immediate release from his contract with the Knights.

Pearce has been closely linked to Super League club Catalans Dragons this off-season, despite being contracted to the Knights for the 2022 season.

Following ongoing speculation surrounding the halfback's future in the Hunter, Newcastle have confirmed a request has been submitted by Pearce to depart the club, with the two parties set to look toward a "positive outcome".

The Knights have revealed they will consider the 32-year-old's request for an immediate release.

"The nib Newcastle Knights can confirm an official request has been received from Mitchell Pearce regarding an immediate release from the final year of his contract," a club statement reads.

"Club officials met with Pearce last night and again today, where the request was outlined and officially lodged.

"The Knights have agreed to consider the request, with both parties respectfully agreeing to make no further comment until an outcome is determined.

"Discussions between Pearce and the Club remain productive, with both parties focussed on achieving a positive outcome while maintaining the great relationship that currently exists.

"No specific timeline has been determined on an outcome for the request, with all involved continuing to follow the due process required."

Pearce joined the Knights ahead of the 2018 season and recently signed a one-year contract extension this year.