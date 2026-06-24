The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed prop Klese Haas is going nowhere, signing a contract extension with the club through to the end of 2029.

Already locked up for 2027, the brother of Payne Haas has locked in a two-year extension on the Glitter Strip, which will see him remain a Titan well past the 100-game barrier.

As it stood, Haas had a player option in his favour for 2027, but appears to have already taken that up, with the Titans then confirming an additional two-year extension.

The forward could well have used the leverage to try and link up with his brother who will join the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2027, but said the club means the world to him.

"Living on the Gold Coast basically my whole life, it means the world to me and my family to lock in a further two years here," the forward said in a statement confirming his future.

"I'd be lying if I said the temptation wasn't there to play together with Payne, but at the end of the day, this club has given me so much and I want to repay that faith here at the Titans.

"Coming out of school, I got a six-week train-and-trial opportunity to work hard and earn a full-time NRL contract, and now I'm eager to stay and reap the rewards with all of us younger boys that are coming through together.

"The upwards trajectory this club is going in is exciting to see and I can't wait to keep being part of it.”

The prop and second-rower who debuted with the Titans in 2022 has played 73 games, and been an important part of the Titans' squad over the last four years.

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He hasn't quite got to the permanent starting position his brother has at the Brisbane Broncos where he has become one of the game's best forwards, but has been involved in the side more often than he hasn't.

The 24-year-old, who is also eligible for Australia and Samoa but played two Tests for the Philippines prior to his NRL debut was praised by coach Josh Hannay, who also said he was an example of what can happen when the club uses its pathways systems.

"Klese is a great example of what can be achieved through our pathways system," the Titans coach said.

"He came through Keebra Park and has worked incredibly hard to establish himself as a NRL player since his first grade debut a few years ago.

"Whilst perhaps underrated externally, internally we value everything Klese brings to the table and see his best football still in front of him, especially with his positional switch to the middle this year.

"He's an important part of where we're heading as a club and I'm grateful he's put his trust in us to help him fulfil his potential and achieve his personal goals."

Haas has played 13 games so far this year, splitting his time between the bench and prop. He has started in four of the last six though, including the last two where he has breached the 50-minute barrier for the first time this year, running for 80 and 87 metres across the two performances, as well as knuckling down to make 43 and 33 tackles respectively in games against the Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers.