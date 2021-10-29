Premiership Penrith centre Paul Momirovski has officially been granted a release to depart the Panthers and return to the Sydney Roosters from 2022.

Both clubs confirmed the news on Friday, with Momirovski making a switch back to Bondi three years after departing the Chooks for the Wests Tigers.

Despite claiming the 2021 NRL Premiership with Penrith last month, the 25-year-old has looked to opt out of the final year of his deal with the Panthers and sign a three-year contract with the Roosters.

Momirovski made his NRL debut with the Tri-colours in 2018 after several seasons in their junior ranks, playing just two games in the top flight before moving to Concord ahead of the 2019 season.

After a one-year stint with the Tigers, Momirovski ventured south to the Storm on a loan player-swap deal involving Melbourne playmaker Harry Grant, in what was a league first.

After gaining a release to the Panthers ahead of this season, Momirovski capped off a stellar year at the foot of the mountains, in playing a role in the Panthers' grand final win over South Sydney.

The versatile centre will find himself at his fifth club in as many years next season, joining the Roosters until the end of 2025.

PAUL MOMIROVSKI

Centre Panthers 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Try Assists 0.2

LB Assists 0.3

Tries

“It’s really exciting to welcome Paul back to the Roosters. He is a highly-skilled and intelligent player who has gained a lot of experience throughout his football journey so far, and we’re looking forward to seeing him add to that back in Roosters colours,” Roosters coach Trent Robinson said on announcement.

Momirovski played 19 games for Penrith in 2021, doubling his career games tally after limited previous stints with the Roosters, Tigers and Storm.

The New South Welshman joins Renouf Atoni and Connor Watson in adding to Robinson's squad for the 2022 season.