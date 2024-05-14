The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed Wayde Egan will not hit the open market on November 1, instead re-signing with the club on a two-year deal.

The move will keep Egan locked in at the Warriors until at least the end of the 2027 season, with the dummy half having become a key part of the club in recent seasons.

Already contracted until the end of 2025, Egan couldn't have spoken to rival clubs until November 1, but has openly spoken of his enjoyment during his time at the Warriors, which started in 2020 after he left the Penrith Panthers.

Coach Andrew Webster labelled Egan "vital" to the club.

“Wayde is vital to us as an elite hooker – one of the smartest around – and as a leader on and off the field,” Webster said in a club statement confirming the news.

“He loves it here and we love having him. We've got a style of play we put around him so he can show his talent. He's exceptional and a player I'd like to see at our club for many years to come.”

The dummy half has been mentioned as a potential State of Origin debutant this season on the back of an excellent run of form which has seen him among the standouts for the Warriors despite a mixed start to the season for the 2023 preliminary finalists.

Egan's 2023 season saw him named among the contenders for the Dally M Hooker of the Year award, and while he ended up short, he was key in the club's run into September.

Warriors' general manager of recruitment Andrew McFadden said Egan has become a consistent force.

“Wayde has shown his class consistently as one of the best hookers in the game,” McFadden said.

“He is thriving in the environment we have here and he's passionate about the club. We're thrilled to have him with us long term.”

Egan, who should play his 100th match for the Warriors this season, has now played a total of 117 games since his debut in 2018.