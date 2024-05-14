Welcome to Zero Tackle Hard Knocks, where we'll ask the biggest questions for each team, each week!

Broncos: Can Ezra Mam do it against top teams?

Raiders: What role with Corey Horsburgh play?

Bulldogs: Is Drew Hutchison the right man at halfback?

Sharks: Is Cameron McInnes in Origin contention?

Titans: Moeaki Fotuaika is Gold Coast's most important player

Sea Eagles: Can Manly avoid collapse without 'Turbo'?

Storm: Melbourne need Jahrome Hughes for success

Knights: Can Newcastle keep winning with another halves change?

Warriors: How do they replace Shaun Johnson?

Cowboys: Is Todd Payten on borrowed time?

Eels: Parramatta needs the best version of Junior Paulo back

Panthers: Can Penrith win enough without Nathan Cleary?

Rabbitohs: Why isn't Tallis Duncan starting?

Dragons: Have the Eels made a Zac Lomax error?

Roosters: Could Connor Watson be the Blues' utility?

Dolphins: Why haven't they re-signed Euan Aitken yet?

Tigers: Wests must re-sign Stefano Utoikamanu

