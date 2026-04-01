Jake Trbojevic has finally spoken, and his words land with the measured weight of a man trying to make sense of yet another upheaval at a club that has become all too familiar with them.

The Manly Sea Eagles veteran broke his silence on the sacking of Anthony Seibold on Wednesday, offering a window into the mood inside the dressing room that has now watched five coaches fall under owner Scott Penn.

Reports had swirled of a fractured relationship between Trbojevic and his former coach.

Speaking on NRL 360, Trbojevic shared his initial reaction and how disappointing the start of the season has been.

"When a coach gets moved on in particular mid-season its a bit of shock around the group, a bit of uncertainty,” Trbojevic said.

"Obviously, you've got a little bit of empathy as well. The way you look at it from the club's perspective, the way we've performed in the first three games has been very disappointing.

"Three games at home (too), it's pretty hard to take from such a proud club, so they obviously had to make a tough decision, and we're all behind Foz.

"A champion player for our club and a life member, so we're all going to get behind him and support him, and hopefully we can turn this around.”

Kieran Foran steps into the breach on an interim basis, with Brad Arthur, Matt Ballin and Michael Ennis among the frontrunners for the permanent role heading into 2027.

For now, all eyes are on Thursday night and a first win of the season against the Dolphins.

Former Manly owner Max Delmege is disappointed in how the club handled sacking Seibold, suggesting the club needs a new owner.

Trbojevic and Foran go back a long way at the club, and the veteran made clear that history counts for something and that if anyone can reignite a spark in a group that has looked flat and rudderless, he believes it is a man whose love for Manly runs bone-deep.

“I think I speak for a lot of people when I say he's one of the greatest players to play alongside,” he stated.

“Just the way he goes after the game, he's passion and he brings that to Manly.

“He knows the club, so if we can take any of his passion and competitiveness into our squad, it's hopefully going to help us turn this around.”