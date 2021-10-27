With Junior Paulo's contract expiring at the end of the 2022 season, the Parramatta Eels will have to do some serious convincing in order to retain the 123kg prop.

The 27-year-old's agent, Sam Ayoub, has disclosed that many clubs have been in touch and are expressing signs of interest to snatch Paulo's signature prior to the trade window opening on November 1st.

“I’ve certainly fielded a fair bit of genuinely good interest,” Ayoub was quoted by The Daily Telegraph.

“We are not in any hurry but obviously Junior’s prospects just keep growing.”

While speculation surrounding a potential shift to The Dolphins beginning to circle, Ayoub swiftly communicated Paulo's attitude by replying, "He is open to going anywhere. Junior is open-minded."

According to Telegraph journalist, Paul Crawley, the Auckland-born prop's salary does not reflect his current form, as after back-to-back destructive seasons at the Eels, he's ranked 22nd within the NRL's highest-paid props.

Given Paulo will be hauling in $700,000 next season, it's fair to say he's earned every cent of it.

With his client producing an average of 128 running metres per game along with 26 tackles in 2021, Ayoub suggested that he would be seeking to find Paulo a new deal that is worthy of his output.

“Every player is entitled to chase what they are worth when they have given service,” he said.

“He came back to Parramatta on a four-year deal. It was a good deal but it wasn’t overs by any stretch of the imagination. So he is entitled to be seeking what he is worth right now.”

With a number of other Eels players' contracts set to end at the cessation of next season, Paulo's worth may become a matter of concern for the club, as they'll struggle to retain players within the rules of the salary cap.

As stated earlier today, names such as Gutherson, Mahoney, Brown, Papali'i, and Sivo are also on the precipice of having their futures with the Eels ending in the near future.