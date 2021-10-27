Parramatta and their captain, Clinton Gutherson, are reportedly undertaking intricate discussions surrounding a new deal to keep the 27-year-old at Bankwest Stadium.

However, according to reports from The Sydney Morning Herald, the two parties are yet to come to an agreement surrounding the length of this proposed contract.

With Gutherson set to enter the final year of his current agreement with the Eels this season, the former Sea Eagle remains free to speak with rivals from November 1.

Still, with the fullback seen as one of the most vital cogs in Parra's plans to break their lengthy premiership drought, the club remains keen to tie the Origin representative to a deal before the commencement of the free-market negotiation date.

Within the piece filed by Adrian Proszenko, the Eels are said to have offered Gutherson a two-year deal, but the journalist also claimed that the 'King of Parramatta' was seeking a contract worth in the vicinity of three or four years.

As Gutherson is a popular member of Brad Arthur's squad, Proszenko described the ongoing conversations as "delicate", but with the first of next month fast approaching, if the Northern Beaches product is to stay on in Sydney's West, some concessions may need to be made.

Parramatta is also set to be busy over the course of the next six-days, as fellow members of their roster will soon be able to start speaking to opponents.

The Eels' list of names that are either out-of-contract or the owners of 'get out clauses' includes, Reed Mahoney, Junior Paulo, Dylan Brown, Ryan Matterson, Isaiah Papali’i, Jake Arthur, Marata Niukore, Oregon Kaufusi, Maika Sivo, and Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

While the futures of most of these names remain ambiguous, Campbell-Gillard has already been linked to The Dolphins after his manager, Mark Stewart, suggested the prop was open to a sunshine state swap.

Both Campbell-Gillard and Gutherson remain contracted to the club for 2022 on respective deals worth north of $750,000 each.