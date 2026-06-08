North Queensland Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater has revealed a conversation with St George Illawarra Dragons CEO Tim Watsford, as well as his relationship with interim coach Dean Young were behind his move to the club next year.

Drinkwater is one of five high-profile Dragons recruits, with the Red V desperate to turn around a horror run of results over the last decade and a half, culminating in this year's historic 11-match losing streak to start the season.

The joint-venture are well on their way to their first wooden spoon, but have turned a corner at least off the field, with Drinkwater to be joined by Keaon Koloamatangi, Luke Metcalf, Phillip Sami and Connor Watson as new recruits for 2027.

The club still need to make a decision on their head coach, with interim boss Dean Young in the running for the role, and after Scott Drinkwater's latest round of comments on SEN Radio, the 2010 premiership-winner and life-long Dragon may have the hot seat, having worked with Drinkwater during a stint as an assistant coach at the North Queensland Cowboys.

“After meeting with Tim (Watsford), the CEO, I liked his bullish approach to how he wants to get things done, the views he had for the club (and) the way he's getting after it,” he explained on SEN's Kick Off with Brandy and Jimmy.

“Dean Young was also another big factor there.

“I was coached by him up here in Townsville, and I felt like I played my best footy under him as the assistant coach. He was also a really big factor.

“Then as well, Val (Holmes) is one of my good mates and being able to go back down there and play footy with him.

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“They got young forwards, but I just liked the approach of the CEO and the way he wanted to get the club going.”

There is a feeling the Dragons will recover in 2027, led by their young forwards and recruits, with all of Hamish Stewart, Ryan and Toby Couchman, and Dylan Egan in particular looking as if they belong at first-grade level, while Loko Pasifiki Tonga, Jacob Halangahu, centre Hayden Buchanan and halfback Kade Reed will all play a big part in the future of the club.

Despite admitting to his relationship with Young, Drinkwater said he hadn't actually asked whether Young would remain as head coach and that it played no bearing on his ultimate decision to make the move to Wollongong.

“No, I didn't (ask),” he added.

“I didn't wanna jump too far ahead of all that stuff and try and get too involved.

“From talking to him, I know he'll pick the best person available, and I wasn't too bothered (about it) after meeting with him.”

The Dragons have not indicated when they will make a call on their next full-time coach.

As it stands, they are the only club without concrete plans for 2027, with the Manly Sea Eagles recently confirming interim coach Kieran Foran would take over the hot seat on the Northern Beaches on a full-time basis.