The Brisbane Broncos will pay tribute to Jai Arrow this weekend during their game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The forward played for both clubs during his career, and was recently diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Arrow, who has vowed to fight to find a cure, has the unwaverging support of the game and his former clubs, two of which will play this weekend.

The Broncos have committed to putting Arrow's name and number on each of their jerseys, which will then be auctioned off after the game with all proceeds going to Arrow and his family.

"The Brisbane Broncos will rally behind former Bronco Jai Arrow at Thursday's clash against the Rabbitohs, with every player to wear ‘Jai' and his Broncos number ‘222' on their jersey, in a powerful show of support as he fights MND," the club wrote in a statement.

"The match-worn jerseys will be auctioned following the game, with all proceeds going towards Jai and his family."

Broncos captain Adam Reynolds, who played with Arrow at the Rabbitohs, said it was an important week for the club and the game both on and off the field.

"Jai is an old boy, he represented this club and I have a great friendship with Jai both on and off the field. It's a super important week not only for us, but for South Sydney and the whole game in general," Reynolds said.

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"If we can contribute and try to make a change in finding a cure, it's worth going out there and representing Jai.

"I love the bloke. He completed hard on the field and it's going to be an honour to wear his name and number on the jumper this weekend."

While National MND week is in May, global MND awareness day is on June 21, with the game between the Broncos and Rabbitohs to take place in the week leading up to the day.

Arrow played 24 games for the Broncos at the start of his career, and the last 98 of his career for the South Sydney Rabbitohs between 2021 and 2025.

He officially announced his retirement a few weeks ago, with the Rabbitohs and Broncos to open Round 15 on Thursday evening.