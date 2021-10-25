Jarrod Mullen has been cleared by the NRL integrity unit and wants to make an NRL return.

That was revealed last week, and now the former star who spent years out of the game after a four-year ban for steroid use has confirmed he not only wants to return, but has had "nibbles" from various NRL clubs.

Mullen returned through the Queensland Cup this year with the Sunshine Coast Falcons, and while he only played a handful of games, it's understood he fit in with the team environment and spent time working with youth in the region.

Talking to SEN Radio, Mullen admitted nothing was set in stone, but that he was hopeful of securing an NRL deal for one last crack at the big time.

The 34-year-old played 211 during his time with the Newcastle Knights after making a debut in 2005, while also representing the New South Wales Blues in 2007.

"There's been a few nibbles, nothing too big at the moment," Mullen told SEN.

"I'm just going to bide my time, I'm sort of in a win-win situation.

"I'm loving my time up here on the Sunshine Coast, and I can play for the Falcons.

"If I'm playing good enough here, with a good pre-season, transfer windows and all of that, if I'm playing good enough a team could reach out and take me then.

"I'm not putting too much pressure on it."

Mullen said he believes he could provide a calm head to the ferocious pace of the NRL.

"I think you do need a calm head out there, the game has gotten so fast," Mullen added.

"People need to think so fast on their feet, the young halves these days, most of them are very sort of structured I think – I'm not being critical of them – but they sort of don't play what they see and instead go with set plays.

"Playing the old-school type of way and obviously the left foot kicking could be a positive to a team.

"I'm sitting here trying to sell myself, but I at least think I could be a back-up for a team… I really do believe my body can hold up."

Mullen also confirmed Karyn Murphy, head of the integrity unit, had personally reached out to congratulate Mullen on his positive off-field work on the Sunshine Coast.

It was a frustrating return to the Queensland Cup for Mullen on field however, with injuries limiting him to just three games.

The Sunshine Coast are a feeder team to the Melbourne Storm, however, it's not clear which clubs may be showing any interest in Mullen at this stage.