The Canberra Raiders are reportedly digging their heels in over the departure of Josh Hodgson.

The English international hooker appeared destined to be on his way out of Ricky Stuart's side, with Tom Starling earmarked to take over the hooking role from 2022 onwards.

However, that situation has become more than just a little bit murky with Starling reportedly being investigated over an alleged off-field incident which has put his future under something of a cloud.

It means the Raiders won't simply let Hodgson walk away from the club for free, and it's a situation which the Tigers will need to manage.

Wide World of Sports' The Mole is reporting that Hodgson would be allowed to leave if the Wests Tigers allow Jacob Liddle to move to the nation's capital in a player swap deal.

While Liddle wouldn't go to the Raiders as their first-choice hooker, he may be more chance of sizeable game time under Ricky Stuart than he currently is with Michael Maguire.

Should Hodgson arrive at Concord, it'll mean Liddle is battling with Jake Simpkin to be the backup hooking option, and it's something the Tigers simply won't want - three top-tier hookers on their roster.

That would suggest that if they end up with Hodgson, the Raiders wanting to take Liddle is something of a gift.

It doesn't mean it's the right option though. The Tigers are desperate for experience and talent to join their side, however, whether 32-year-old Hodgson is the way to go remains to be seen.

Liddle is only 24, and has struggled to cement himself in first-grade, but given his past with injuries, it's hard to ascertain exactly what his potential could be.

Simpkin is also touted as one of the best young players in the game and has previously represented Queensland at junior State of Origin.

While the Raiders have reportedly expressed interest in Liddle, the reports also suggest other clubs are keen on signing Liddle. That hardly comes as a surprise though given the number of clubs looking for an upgrade at number nine.