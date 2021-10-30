The South Sydney Rabbitohs are set to unveil Cody Walker on a one-year contract extension in the coming days.

Despite reports Walker would be set to test the open market, and the fact he has openly admitted he wanted a longer-term deal for his next contract, the one-year extension would lock him to Redfern until the end of 2023.

The news comes as a major coup for the Rabbitohs, with talk that Walker could have commanded up to seven figures for his next deal.

The Rabbitohs were unlikely to have that sort of salary cap space available, but it appears the star's love for the club has won out, with The Daily Telegraph reporting his one-year extension will be for just $600,000.

South Sydney had been facing the prospect of losing both Walker and Adam Reynolds in back-to-back seasons, following the latter's departure for the Brisbane Broncos in 2022.

Experience has taken something of a hit for incoming coach Jason Demetriou, with Dane Gagai also set to depart.

Walker put together a phenomenal 2021 season however and will be expected to stand up as a leader of the club after breaking every try assist record known to the game and taking his team to the grand final after finishing in third place on the Dally M countdown despite a three-point deduction for suspension.

The 31-year-old, who turns 32 early next year, has previously spoken of his desire to stay at Redfern for the remainder of his career, while the club have also made no secret regarding how highly they value the services of Walker, with CEO Blake Solly previously mentioning Walker could have an off-field role after his retirement.

Despite his age, it had been thought Walker wanted a longer deal. His late start in the NRL has the half believing he could play on for another three or four seasons, however, his commitment to the Rabbitohs seems to have won out.

It had been reported the Dolphins were one club heavily interested in Walker for 2023, however, with Wayne Bennett not wanting to take Rabbitohs' players in a show of good faith to the club, and Walker openly admitting he would struggle to play for another club, this reported deal may not come as a surprise to some.

Should a one-year extension be signed, Walker will be contracted at Redfern until he is 33 years of age.