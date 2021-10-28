The Warriors are understood to be planning lucrative offers to two New Zealand-born names from across the ditch, with Roosters gun Joey Manu and Eels forward Marata Niukore reportedly on Nathan Brown's radar ahead of the November 1 opening.

Players off-contract next year will be able to discuss their futures with rival clubs from Monday, with the Warriors' interest in the aforementioned duo set to ramp up as of next week.

Manu has been an in-demand figure this year following a breakout campaign in Bondi, with the Warriors one of several clubs looking to pry his services away from the Roosters - who will also wrestle for his signature.

Niukore is among a bevy of names unsigned past the end of 2022 at the Eels and is unlikely to be at the top of Parramatta's preferred retentions.

With his services set to be available for the coming years, the Warriors are looking to lure the 25-year-old to Auckland, along with Manu.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Warriors may need to offer the latter a seven-figure deal in order to land one of the NRL's biggest off-contract players for 2023 and beyond, while Niukore could also hold a price tag of $500,000.

Manu scored 10 tries and handed off a further seven this year before having his season cut short following an ugly collision with South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell, which saw the Rabbitohs fullback suspended for six games.

A position in the halves or at fullback could be what entices Manu to trade the Tri-colours for a move back to his home nation, with the Warriors having undergone numerous departures from their playmaking and outside-back roles.

Marata is also likely to land a greater deal and degree of exposure should he move across the Tasman.

The Warriors' off-season planning looks to have taken a turn however, with recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan reportedly set to join the NRL's newcomers the Dolphins.

The Dolphins are another club that could look to sign Manu from 2023, which will align with their opening campaign in the new-look 17-team competition.