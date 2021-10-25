A contract stoush is set to break out over Melbourne Storm star hooker and lock forward Brandon Smith.

The New Zealand international is off-contract at the end of 2022, and while he won't be leaving the Victorian capital before the end of his current deal, he will be testing the open market from the end of it.

It's long been rumoured he would make such a decision, with his true value likely much higher than what Melbourne are paying him, or what they could potentially afford to offer him given the talent on their squad.

There is also the small matter of Queensland State of Origin hooker Harry Grant in the squad, and while he spent 2021 coming off the bench, that isn't guaranteed to continue in Craig Bellamy's set up.

It means Smith has now confirmed through his manager that he will test the open market, with Fox Sports reporting all clubs will be notified on Monday.

That includes the newly-formed Dolphins outfit, who will be coached by Wayne Bennett when they enter the competition from 2023. The Dolphins must build a 30-man squad between Monday and the time the pre-season commences 12 months later.

The Sydney Roosters, Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans have also all reportedly expressed interest, while the New Zealand Warriors are among other clubs who could make a play for the star.

It had been reported that as much as half the league was interested in Smith, while the Storm are also desperate to keep him.

Smith's manager Stan Martin told the publication though that the time for expressions of interest is over.

“We’ve said all along we’ll be waiting until November 1 when clubs can officially table contract offers and then making our next move from there,” Martin told the publication.

“I’ll be sending out an email to all clubs on Monday letting them know that if they’re still interested then it’s time to submit their best offer for Brandon.

“We’ll soon separate the wheat from the chaff. It’s no longer about expressions of interest.”

It's understood the Storm's offer before November 1 was around $2.2 million for three years, however, Smith is understood to believe he could receive more than that on the open market, particularly with the inflation thanks to the entry of the Dolphins.