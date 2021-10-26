The Newcastle Knights and Manly Sea Eagles are reportedly in a tug of war over talented youngster Fletcher Myers.

The 18-year-old is rated as one of the best outside back junior talents in the sport, having played at fullback for the New South Wales Koori under-16s a few years ago and already spending time sniffing around the New South Wales Cup team.

Myers was the 18th man reserve in Round 2 against the Newtown Jets and was touted for a debut at the back end of the season if not for the COVID-imposed cancellation of the competition.

While the Knights opted out of the under-21s Jersey Flegg competition this year, Myers added to his fullback experience by spending half the season in the centres and the other half on the wing at SG Ball level. That is the NSWRL's under-19 competition, which Myers will be eligible to play in again during 2022.

Newcastle missed the finals of the competition, but Myers scored five tries in his eight games and then impressed in local competition throughout the remainder of the year.

According to Wide World of Spots' The Mole however, the Manly Sea Eagles have become interested in the young gun, and Myers has asked for a release to join the men from the Northern Beaches.

Des Hasler is reported to be a big fan of the versatile outside back.

It's understood the Knights are refusing to budge on letting Myers go at this stage, however, with plenty of young talent in the outside backs at the club, Myers may see himself a better chance of reserve grade at Manly in 2022, particularly given the departures of Tevita Funa and Moses Suli which will forcibly promote other youngsters through the grades.