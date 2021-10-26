North Queensland centre Javid Bowen has announced his immediate retirement from the game following consultation with medical professionals in regards to a knee injury sustained earlier this season.

Bowen hangs up the boots after 45 NRL appearances with the Cowboys, with his latest coming against the Roosters in Round 18.

That match saw the 28-year-old suffer a horrific knee injury, with Bowen rupturing both his ACL and MCL and abruptly having his 2021 campaign come to a close.

JAVID BOWEN

Centre Cowboys 2021 SEASON AVG 0.2

LB Assists 0.3

Tries 0.3

Line Breaks

Following further discussions with club staff, Bowen was advised that he would not be able to return to the elite level due to the setback, with the Queenslander deciding to call time on his career.

“Javid and our medical staff explored a number of different methods of rehab, but in the end the injury was one which wasn’t going to allow him to return to being the athlete he was previously,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said on Tuesday.

“This decision allows him to transition into the next chapter of his life and the club will continue to provide Javid with whatever support he needs to ensure he is successful.”

Bowen made his NRL debut with the Cowboys against St George Illawarra in 2016, scoring 13 tries in his career with North Queensland.

The Hope Vale product signed a one-year extension with North Queensland in May this year after being on a train and trial contract with the club.