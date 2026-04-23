Perth Bears General Manager of Football, David Sharpe APM OAM, has resigned from the NRL's newest franchise before the team has even been fully assembled.\n\nIn a club statement, Sharpe announced he had decided to exit the Bears.\n\n"I have chosen to leave the Perth Bears for a new opportunity," Sharpe said.\n\n"It's been a privilege to help lead the establishment of the club, and particularly the Football Department and Bear Tracks academy.\n\n"It has been a difficult decision, but the Football department is now well established. Western Australia remains a unique and vital opportunity for rugby league to become a truly national game.\n\n"I will be cheering along with all supporters when the Perth Bears team takes the field in round one next year."\n\nIn early April, key figures of the franchise who resided in Sydney travelled over to Perth in order to hold a meeting regarding division at the club. \n\nIt was understood that at the centre of the issue was the relationship between CEO Anthony De Ceglie and Sharpe, with concerns mounting over alignment, communication, and the overall direction of the club.\n\nThe North Sydney faction of the club felt increasingly isolated by Sharpe; however, at the time, his position at the club was not at risk.\n\nPerth CEO Anthony De Ceglie thanked Sharpe for his early contributions.\n\n"In David's time at the Perth Bears and under his leadership, the Football Department successfully established itself, developed our team values and strategy, recruited 16 exceptional players (with more to come), established a Bears Tracks Academy and through his efforts, we have a strong foundation for success.\n\n"We wish David all the very best for the future."