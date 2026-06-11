The NSW Blues are still confident Mitchell Moses will play in Game 2 of the State of Origin series despite failing to train properly again on Thursday.

Moses, who missed Game 1 with a hamstring injury and didn't play for the Eels in between, was still picked to start at five-eighth for Game 2.

His hamstring is still not at 100 per cent, and he has been on modified training.

After not taking part in sessions early in the week, he was again training on his own during Thursday's session on the Central Coast, raising further questions around his availability for Game 2 after coach Laurie Daley said he'd need to be at "full clip" by Thursday.

Despite that not happening, Blues doctor Nathan Gibbs told News Corp he is still on track to play, revealing a revised plan.

“He was going to run about 80 per cent on Thursday and he also did some conditioning work. He had a good work out,” Gibbs told the publication.

“Mitch will go close to 100 per cent at Saturday's session and do part of the team training. He won't be run ragged but will be integrated into training and do the important parts for him specifically.

“He will be right to roll for training on Monday and will do that session unrestricted. Mitch is totally on track – there's no concern at all.

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“Having said that, it is a hamstring, so anything could happen and he did tweak it in the very last session before camp one but right now it's looking good.

“There was some physicality in an opposed session against Mounties so you always worry but no-one got hurt.”

Moses will now aim to train on Saturday and Monday, with Ethan Strange remaining on standby.

Isaiya Katoa has been released from camp to play for the Dolphins on Friday evening.