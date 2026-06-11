The Perth Bears have confirmed their first train and trialist for 2027, with Ammaron Gudgeon signing on with the new club.

The Perth side was always going to look at North Sydney - which plays in the NSW Cup - for talent, and Gudgeon, a young fullback who came through the Melbourne Storm system, is the first.

Gudgeon actually played for the South West Warriors in Western Australia before moving to the east coast where he spent time with the Storm, St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs before joining the North Sydney Bears this year.

There he has been in sensational form, scoring six tries and making four try assists in 11 games to go with 149m per contest.

“This is a full circle moment for me and I'm excited about the opportunity to compete with the best of the best in the NRL,” Gudgeon said.

“I'm grateful for the opportunity North Sydney and our head coach Leon Latulipe has given me this year.

“They have shown faith in me and I and want to make sure we finish the season off strong and hopefully bring home another NSW Cup premiership."

Gudgeon, who will spend the pre-season with Perth in the hopes of landing a Top 30 or development deal, had praise heaped on him by coach Mal Meninga.

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“AJ is a quality player who is in career-best form,” Meninga said.

“He has worked exceptionally hard for this opportunity and I'm excited to see what he can bring to the Perth Bears”.

On a wider scale look at the club, CEO Anthony De Ceglie said it was a key signature given he is the first from North Sydney.

Perth is very keen to ensure the bond with North Sydney is a strong one as it heads into its inaugural season, with the club keen to recognise its history.

“AJ is the first North Sydney player to be given a train and trial placement with the Perth Bears in what is a truly historic moment for both clubs," De Ceglie said.

“The North Sydney Bears board, CEO and staff have been instrumental in building the foundations of our club and I'm delighted this alignment continues to evolve on the field.

“I wish AJ the best for the remainder of the season and look forward to welcoming him over to Perth later this year."