Scott Drinkwater's signature has shaped up to be one of the most followed storylines throughout the past month. \n\nCurrently, it is understood that his deal with the Dragons is all but done, with Channel Nine's Danny Weidler reporting that a multi-year deal estimated at $900k a year is set to be sealed. \n\nIn a week that has been a whirlwind for the Red V, confirming Drinkwater's signature would mark a positive step toward a brighter future, with all signs pointing to interim coach Dean Young as the driving force behind the deal nearing completion.\n\nYoung revealed to The Sydney Morning Herald that he called Drinkwater the other night about the potential signing and what to expect if he made the move. \n\n“I told him that with where the club is at the moment, it doesn't look good, but behind closed doors, there are a lot of positives happening,” Young said.\n\n“I'm close with Drinky, and I told him that as a friend – take away the coaching side of it. I wouldn't tell you to come to a joint that is a basket case.\n\n“No one wants to lose, especially Drinky, because he's so competitive. I think the club is on the way up, and he was pretty positive about it.\n\n“He's close mates with Valentine Holmes, and he could see all of the young forwards we've got coming through – the Couchmans [twins Ryan and Toby], Dylan Egan, Hamish Stewart. He can see some potential in them.”\n\nYoung was not the only one to pick up the phone and contact the fullback, with captain and current fullback Clint Gutherson also reaching out. \n\n“I 100 per cent welcome it, I've sent him a few messages trying to get it across (the line),” Gutherson said on the potential signing of Drinkwater.\n\n“As I said, I don't care (what position I play), I just want to play and I want to win.”\n\nDrinkwater's entry into the team would see Gutherson shifted to the centres in his final contracted year at the Dragons; the captain's support shows the club's eagerness to take a new direction. \n\nDrinkwater has also garnered the praise of immortal Andrew Johns, stating that the fullback would bring immense value to the struggling club. \n\n“If the Dragons get him for a million dollars a year for three years, that's a bargain,” Johns said on Wide World of Sports' Immortal Behaviour.\n\n“They need some creativity desperately, and he can do that from fullback. He's coming into that sweet spot; the next four years, he's gonna be at his best.\n\n“So George Illawarra fans, if you get Drinkwater, it's a real plus. He looks like a bloke who just gets out there and plays.\n\n“But as long as it's not played out in the media by these managers, if you're gonna go, just sign it, get it done.”