The Cronulla Sharks have been a mixed bag to open their 2026 account, with three wins and three losses to their name as they sit seventh on the ladder.\n\nAt times, they've looked like premiership contenders throughout the seven opening weeks, and at other times, have faded out of matches when they should've closed them out.\n\nDuring their most recent fixture in Perth, they failed to shut out the Sydney Roosters, who came back from a 16-point deficit to defeat the Sharks.\n\nUnlocking their attacking weapons out wide is the key to turning those flashes into sustained performances, with centre KL Iro in career-best form on the left edge.\n\nThe Cook Islands international told Zero Tackle the developing combination between himself, Braydon Trindall and William Kennedy will be crucial in lifting the side to another level and towards title contention.\n\n"Yeah, we started quite well (this season), and then a couple of quiet ones through the last (few) weeks," Iro said when reflecting on their start to the 2026 campaign.\n\n"I think it's just time together, and I'm really close with those two boys, Tricky (Trindall) and Will (Kennedy), as well.\n\n"So I think just building combos off them, I think the more we play together, the stronger we'll get, hopefully we can just build more combos throughout the year."\n\nWith back-to-back preliminary final appearances and an elimination fixture the year before that, the Sharks are seeking the answers to advance their ceiling and reach new heights, making it to the Grand Final stage. \n\n"Yeah, it's hard ‘cause I feel like we haven't met our full potential yet," Iro added.\n\n"Every year, I feel like we've taken another step in us, and it just hasn't really been going our way.\n\n"We just need to find that, and then we just need to be ruthless with that, stick out that (process), and I think we can go very far."\n\nTheir next task is to travel up to Townsville to face the North Queensland Cowboys, who, after being embarrassed by the Sea Eagles last week, will be up for a challenge of their own.\n\n"They've been in good form this year. I think before last week they were four-in-a-row, they've been on fire," Iro added.\n\n"They have a lot of players that can just do things from any part of the field, like Drinkwater and Dearden and stuff like that.\n\n"They got some strong outside backs as well, and they've got some strong strike middles too, so they've got some strike around the field.\n\n"I think if we bring the best that we have, we just need an 80-minute performance, I think that's what will get us the win there."\n\nIro will line up across from strike Cowboys speedster Tom Chester, who is proving to be a handful for opposition centres after overcoming a horror run of injuries to find some elite form for the Townsville-based side.\n\nWhen asked if Iro takes his battles with his opposite centres personally, he revealed he makes a challenge within himself to come out on top, mapped out during the week.\n\n"Yeah, he's been playing well, I've been watching him closely, actually," Iro said about Chester.\n\n"I think he's a natural fullback, he's been playing well at centre, and he's defending well.\n\n"So it's a good test for me, I like a good challenge, it makes me focus more on the week.\n\n"I respect all my opponents, see them with respect, and make sure I bring myself (to the challenge) every week."\n\nIro's left-edge partner Braydon Trindall revealed his wariness of the Cowboys, who have also been a mixed bag to start the year.\n\n"We've been up and down ourselves, so we're looking to find a bit of consistency with our footy, and I think they're trying to do the same," Trindall said.\n\n"When they're on, they can play some really good footy. We've got to go up there and put our best foot forward."\n\nWith Iro and Trindall working with each other's combination for a few years now, it's about the translation from the training paddock to the NRL field that will determine whether they can turn it up another notch for a title run in 2026.\n\n"We've been together a few years now, so the combination is starting to form and really develop. We just gotta keep working at it at training here and transition it on the field," Trindall said.\n\nWith a crucial run of fixtures looming against the Wests Tigers, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs ahead of the Origin period, the Sharks have a clear opportunity to turn promise into consistency.\nIf they can deliver, Cronulla won't just remain in the Top 8 conversation, they'll begin to look like genuine contenders.