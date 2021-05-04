2021-05-06T09:50:00Z
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Steven Marsters
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Braidon Burns
|5
|Taane Milne
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Benji Marshall
|8
|Thomas Burgess
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Tevita Tatola
|11
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|12
|Jaydn Su’a
|13
|Jai Arrow
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Mark Nicholls
|15
|Liam Knight
|16
|Jacob Host
|17
|Patrick Mago
|RESERVES
|18
|Jed Cartwright
|19
|Hame Sele
|20
|Troy Dargan
|21
|Dean Hawkins
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Nicho Hynes
|1
|George Jennings
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Justin Olam
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Jesse Bromwich
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Christian Welch
|10
|Felise Kaufusi
|11
|Kenneath Bromwich
|12
|Brandon Smith
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dale Finucane
|14
|Tui Kamikamica
|15
|Tom Eisenhuth
|16
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|17
|RESERVES
|Dean Ieremia
|18
|Chris Lewis
|19
|Ryley Jacks
|20
|Aaron Pene
|21
2021-05-07T08:00:00Z
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Charlie Staines
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Matt Burton
|5
|Brian To’o
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|James Fisher-Harris
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Kurt Capewell
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tyrone May
|15
|Spencer Leniu
|16
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|17
|Liam Martin
|RESERVES
|18
|Scott Sorensen
|19
|J’Maine Hopgood
|20
|Robert Jennings
|21
|Mitch Kenny
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|William Kennedy
|1
|Mawene Hiroti
|2
|Will Chambers
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Connor Tracey
|5
|Shaun Johnson
|6
|Chad Townsend
|7
|Aiden Tolman
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Aaron Woods
|10
|Briton Nikora
|11
|Wade Graham
|12
|Toby Rudolf
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Braydon Trindall
|14
|Teig Wilton
|15
|Jack Williams
|16
|Billy Magoulias
|17
|RESERVES
|Matt Moylan
|18
|Josh Dugan
|19
|Franklin Pele
|20
|Jenson Taumoepeau
|21
2021-05-07T09:55:00Z
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|Tom Opacic
|4
|Marata Niukore
|5
|Blake Ferguson
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Isaiah Papali’i
|12
|Ryan Matterson
|13
|Nathan Brown
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Oregon Kaufusi
|15
|Shaun Lane
|16
|Haze Dunster
|17
|Bryce Cartwright
|RESERVES
|18
|Joey Lussick
|19
|Keegan Hipgrave
|20
|Wiremu Greig
|21
|Jordan Rankin
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Daniel Tupou
|2
|Josh Morris
|3
|Joseph Manu
|4
|Matt Ikuvalu
|5
|Drew Hutchison
|6
|Sam Walker
|7
|Isaac Liu
|8
|Ben Marschke
|9
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|10
|Angus Crichton
|11
|Nat Butcher
|12
|Victor Radley
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Adam Keighran
|14
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|15
|Fletcher Baker
|16
|Daniel Suluka-Fifita
|17
|RESERVES
|Egan Butcher
|18
|Naufahu Whyte
|19
|Lachlan Lam
|20
|Joseph Suaalii
|21
2021-05-08T05:00:00Z
|1
|Caleb Aekins
|2
|Bailey Simonsson
|3
|Sebastian Kris
|4
|Curtis Scott
|5
|Jordan Rapana
|6
|Jack Wighton
|7
|George Williams
|8
|Josh Papalii
|9
|Tom Starling
|10
|Emre Guler
|11
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|12
|Elliott Whitehead
|13
|Ryan Sutton
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Siliva Havili
|15
|Hudson Young
|16
|Corey Horsburgh
|17
|Joseph Tapine
|RESERVES
|18
|Sam Williams
|19
|Ryan James
|20
|Matthew Timoko
|21
|Dunamis Lui
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Brayden Musgrove
|2
|Enari Tuala
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Hymel Hunt
|5
|Kurt Mann
|6
|Phoenix Crossland
|7
|David Klemmer
|8
|Jayden Brailey
|9
|Daniel Saifiti
|10
|Tyson Frizell
|11
|Mitch Barnett
|12
|Connor Watson
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Sauaso Sue
|14
|Jacob Saifiti
|15
|Brodie Jones
|16
|Pasami Saulo
|17
|RESERVES
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|18
|Starford To’a
|19
|Josh King
|20
|Tex Hoy
|21
2021-05-08T07:30:00Z
|1
|Daine Laurie
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Joseph Leilua
|4
|Moses Mbye
|5
|Zac Cini
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|Luke Brooks
|8
|James Tamou
|9
|Jake Simpkin
|10
|Alex Twal
|11
|Luke Garner
|12
|Luciano Leilua
|13
|Joe Ofahengaue
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jacob Liddle
|15
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|16
|Alex Seyfarth
|17
|Thomas Mikaele
|RESERVES
|18
|Michael Chee-Kam
|19
|Zane Musgrove
|20
|Tom Amone
|21
|Shawn Blore
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Anthony Don
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Beau Fermor
|4
|Phillip Sami
|5
|Ashley Taylor
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Jarrod Wallace
|8
|Mitch Rein
|9
|Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
|10
|Kevin Proctor
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Tyrone Peachey
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|14
|Herman Ese’ese
|15
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|16
|Erin Clark
|17
|RESERVES
|Sam McIntyre
|18
|Tanah Boyd
|19
|Jayden Campbell
|20
|Esan Marsters
|21
2021-05-08T09:35:00Z
|1
|Valentine Holmes
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|3
|Javid Bowen
|4
|Connelly Lemuelu
|5
|Murray Taulagi
|6
|Scott Drinkwater
|7
|Jake Clifford
|8
|Coen Hess
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Jordan McLean
|11
|Shane Wright
|12
|Ben Condon
|13
|Jason Taumalolo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Granville
|15
|Lachlan Burr
|16
|Francis Molo
|17
|Corey Jensen
|RESERVES
|18
|Peter Hola
|19
|Mitchell Dunn
|20
|Tom Gilbert
|21
|Kane Bradley
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Xavier Coates
|2
|Herbie Farnworth
|3
|Jesse Arthars
|4
|Corey Oates
|5
|Anthony Milford
|6
|Tyson Gamble
|7
|Matthew Lodge
|8
|Jake Turpin
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Jordan Riki
|11
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Danny Levi
|14
|Thomas Flegler
|15
|Ethan Bullemor
|16
|Rhys Kennedy
|17
|RESERVES
|Dale Copley
|18
|Brendan Piakura
|19
|Tesi Niu
|20
|John Asiata
|21
2021-05-09T04:00:00Z
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Jason Saab
|3
|Brad Parker
|4
|Morgan Harper
|5
|Reuben Garrick
|6
|Kieran Foran
|7
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|8
|Taniela Paseka
|9
|Lachlan Croker
|10
|Sean Keppie
|11
|Haumole Olakau’atu
|12
|Josh Schuster
|13
|Jake Trbojevic
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Cade Cust
|15
|Moses Suli
|16
|Zac Saddler
|17
|Toafofoa Sipley
|RESERVES
|18
|Ben Trbojevic
|19
|Tevita Funa
|20
|Christian Tuipulotu
|21
|Jorge Taufua
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|1
|Edward Kosi
|2
|Adam Pompey
|3
|Rocco Berry
|4
|Ken Maumalo
|5
|Reece Walsh
|6
|Kodi Nikorima
|7
|Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Kane Evans
|10
|Josh Curran
|11
|Eliesa Katoa
|12
|Tohu Harris
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jazz Tevaga
|14
|Leeson Ah Mau
|15
|Bunty Afoa
|16
|Bayley Sironen
|17
|RESERVES
|Jack Murchie
|18
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|20
|Tom Ale
|21
|Euan Aitken
|22
2021-05-09T06:05:00Z
|1
|Matthew Dufty
|2
|Cody Ramsey
|3
|Jack Bird
|4
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|5
|Max Feagai
|6
|Corey Norman
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Blake Lawrie
|9
|Andrew McCullough
|10
|Paul Vaughan
|11
|Josh Kerr
|12
|Tariq Sims
|13
|Josh McGuire
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Poasa Faamausili
|15
|Billy Burns
|16
|Daniel Alvaro
|17
|Kaide Ellis
|RESERVES
|18
|Jackson Ford
|19
|Junior Amone
|20
|Mathew Feagai
|21
|Adam Clune
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|1
|Nick Cotric
|2
|Will Hopoate
|3
|Corey Allan
|4
|Nick Meaney
|5
|Jake Averillo
|6
|Kyle Flanagan
|7
|Dylan Napa
|8
|Sione Katoa
|9
|Luke Thompson
|10
|Adam Elliott
|11
|Chris Smith
|12
|Corey Waddell
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Bradley Deitz
|14
|Renouf Atoni
|15
|Ava Seumanufagai
|16
|Matt Doorey
|17
|RESERVES
|Lachlan Lewis
|19
|Joe Stimson
|20
|Tui Katoa
|21
|Ofahiki Ogden
|23