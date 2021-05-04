2021-05-06T09:50:00ZStadium Australia
Rabbitohs
Storm
MATCH CENTRE
1 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
2 Steven MarstersSteven Marsters
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns
5 Taane MilneTaane Milne
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Benji MarshallBenji Marshall
8 Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
11 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
12 Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a
13 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
 INTERCHANGE
14 Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
15 Liam KnightLiam Knight
16 Jacob HostJacob Host
17 Patrick MagoPatrick Mago
 RESERVES
18 Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright
19 Hame SeleHame Sele
20 Troy DarganTroy Dargan
21 Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 1
George JenningsGeorge Jennings 2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith 3
Justin OlamJustin Olam 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
Christian WelchChristian Welch 10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 11
Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich 12
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane 14
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 15
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth 16
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona 17
 RESERVES
Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia 18
Chris LewisChris Lewis 19
Ryley JacksRyley Jacks 20
Aaron PeneAaron Pene 21

2021-05-07T08:00:00ZBlueBet Stadium
Panthers
Sharks
MATCH CENTRE
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
3 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
4 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
5 Brian To’oBrian To’o
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tyrone MayTyrone May
15 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
16 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
17 Liam MartinLiam Martin
 RESERVES
18 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
19 J’Maine HopgoodJ’Maine Hopgood
20 Robert JenningsRobert Jennings
21 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti 2
Will ChambersWill Chambers 3
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 4
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 5
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson 6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 7
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods 10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 11
Wade GrahamWade Graham 12
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf 13
 INTERCHANGE
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 14
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 15
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 16
Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias 17
 RESERVES
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan 18
Josh DuganJosh Dugan 19
Franklin PeleFranklin Pele 20
Jenson TaumoepeauJenson Taumoepeau 21

2021-05-07T09:55:00ZBankwest Stadium
Eels
Roosters
MATCH CENTRE
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3 Tom OpacicTom Opacic
4 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
5 Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i
12 Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
13 Nathan BrownNathan Brown
 INTERCHANGE
14 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
15 Shaun LaneShaun Lane
16 Haze DunsterHaze Dunster
17 Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
 RESERVES
18 Joey LussickJoey Lussick
19 Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave
20 Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig
21 Jordan RankinJordan Rankin
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2
Josh MorrisJosh Morris 3
Joseph ManuJoseph Manu 4
Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu 5
Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison 6
Sam WalkerSam Walker 7
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu 8
Ben MarschkeBen Marschke 9
Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho 10
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 11
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 12
Victor RadleyVictor Radley 13
 INTERCHANGE
Adam KeighranAdam Keighran 14
J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves 15
Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker 16
Daniel Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita 17
 RESERVES
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher 18
Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte 19
Lachlan LamLachlan Lam 20
Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii 21

2021-05-08T05:00:00ZMcDonalds Park
Raiders
Knights
MATCH CENTRE
1 Caleb AekinsCaleb Aekins
2 Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson
3 Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris
4 Curtis ScottCurtis Scott
5 Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana
6 Jack WightonJack Wighton
7 George WilliamsGeorge Williams
8 Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9 Tom StarlingTom Starling
10 Emre GulerEmre Guler
11 Corey Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera
12 Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13 Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
 INTERCHANGE
14 Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
15 Hudson YoungHudson Young
16 Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
17 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
 RESERVES
18 Sam WilliamsSam Williams
19 Ryan JamesRyan James
20 Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
21 Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Brayden MusgroveBrayden Musgrove 2
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt 5
Kurt MannKurt Mann 6
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 7
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer 8
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey 9
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 11
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett 12
Connor WatsonConnor Watson 13
 INTERCHANGE
Sauaso SueSauaso Sue 14
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 15
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones 16
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 17
 RESERVES
Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon 18
Starford To’aStarford To’a 19
Josh KingJosh King 20
Tex HoyTex Hoy 21

2021-05-08T07:30:00ZCampbelltown Sports Stadium
Wests Tigers
Titans
MATCH CENTRE
1 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2 David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3 Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua
4 Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
5 Zac CiniZac Cini
6 Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
7 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8 James TamouJames Tamou
9 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
10 Alex TwalAlex Twal
11 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
15 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
16 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
17 Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
 RESERVES
18 Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
19 Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
20 Tom AmoneTom Amone
21 Shawn BloreShawn Blore
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 1
Anthony DonAnthony Don 2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 3
Beau FermorBeau Fermor 4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 5
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace 8
Mitch ReinMitch Rein 9
Tino Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui 10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor 11
David FifitaDavid Fifita 12
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey 13
 INTERCHANGE
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 14
Herman Ese’eseHerman Ese’ese 15
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe 16
Erin ClarkErin Clark 17
 RESERVES
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 18
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 19
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell 20
Esan MarstersEsan Marsters 21

2021-05-08T09:35:00ZQueensland Country Bank Stadium
Cowboys
Broncos
MATCH CENTRE
1 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
2 Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3 Javid BowenJavid Bowen
4 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
5 Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
7 Jake CliffordJake Clifford
8 Coen HessCoen Hess
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
11 Shane WrightShane Wright
12 Ben CondonBen Condon
13 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jake GranvilleJake Granville
15 Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr
16 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
17 Corey JensenCorey Jensen
 RESERVES
18 Peter HolaPeter Hola
19 Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
20 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
21 Kane BradleyKane Bradley
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 1
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 2
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 3
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 4
Corey OatesCorey Oates 5
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford 6
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 7
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 11
Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior 12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
 INTERCHANGE
Danny LeviDanny Levi 14
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler 15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 16
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy 17
 RESERVES
Dale CopleyDale Copley 18
Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura 19
Tesi NiuTesi Niu 20
John AsiataJohn Asiata 21

2021-05-09T04:00:00ZLottoland
Sea Eagles
Warriors
MATCH CENTRE
1 Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2 Jason SaabJason Saab
3 Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4 Morgan HarperMorgan Harper
5 Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6 Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8 Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9 Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
10 Sean KeppieSean Keppie
11 Haumole Olakau’atuHaumole Olakau’atu
12 Josh SchusterJosh Schuster
13 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 INTERCHANGE
14 Cade CustCade Cust
15 Moses SuliMoses Suli
16 Zac SaddlerZac Saddler
17 Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley
 RESERVES
18 Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
19 Tevita FunaTevita Funa
20 Christian TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu
21 Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua
Roger Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck 1
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 2
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 3
Rocco BerryRocco Berry 4
Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo 5
Reece WalshReece Walsh 6
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 7
Jamayne Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Kane EvansKane Evans 10
Josh CurranJosh Curran 11
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 12
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga 14
Leeson Ah MauLeeson Ah Mau 15
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 16
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen 17
 RESERVES
Jack MurchieJack Murchie 18
Chanel Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita 20
Tom AleTom Ale 21
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 22

2021-05-09T06:05:00ZNetstrata Jubilee Stadium
Dragons
Bulldogs
MATCH CENTRE
1 Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty
2 Cody RamseyCody Ramsey
3 Jack BirdJack Bird
4 Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono
5 Max FeagaiMax Feagai
6 Corey NormanCorey Norman
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
9 Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10 Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan
11 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
12 Tariq SimsTariq Sims
13 Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
 INTERCHANGE
14 Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
15 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
16 Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro
17 Kaide EllisKaide Ellis
 RESERVES
18 Jackson FordJackson Ford
19 Junior AmoneJunior Amone
20 Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
21 Adam CluneAdam Clune
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 1
Nick CotricNick Cotric 2
Will HopoateWill Hopoate 3
Corey AllanCorey Allan 4
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 5
Jake AverilloJake Averillo 6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 7
Dylan NapaDylan Napa 8
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 9
Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson 10
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott 11
Chris SmithChris Smith 12
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell 13
 INTERCHANGE
Bradley DeitzBradley Deitz 14
Renouf AtoniRenouf Atoni 15
Ava SeumanufagaiAva Seumanufagai 16
Matt DooreyMatt Doorey 17
 RESERVES
Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis 19
Joe StimsonJoe Stimson 20
Tui KatoaTui Katoa 21
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden 23