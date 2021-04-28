FULL TIME: Cowboys vs Broncos – Round 9, 2021

2021-05-08T09:35:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Match Summary
Cowboys
Broncos
|3
|TRIES
|3
K. Feldt 3'
C. Lemuelu 55'
J. Taumalolo 74'
X. Coates 7'
R. Kennedy 33'
J. Arthars 61'
|2/3
|CONVERSIONS
|3/3
V. Holmes 5'
V. Holmes 76'
J. Isaako 8'
J. Isaako 34'
J. Isaako 62'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
V. Holmes 40'
|1/1
|FIELD GOALS
|0/0
V. Holmes 77'
|8
|HALF TIME
|12
Team Stats
Cowboys
Broncos
All Runs168
All Run Metres1629
Line Breaks3
Offloads5
Kick Metres603
40/200
Tackles352
Missed Tackles43
Penalties Conceded2
Errors11
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Valentine Holmes
|7
|Jamayne Isaako
|6
|Connelly Lemuelu
|4
|Jesse Arthars
|4
|Kyle Feldt
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Anthony Milford
|0
|Reece Robson
|0
|Corey Jensen
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Connelly Lemuelu
|1
|Jesse Arthars
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|1
|Xavier Coates
|1
|Jason Taumalolo
|1
Top Try Assists
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Xavier Coates
|1
|Tyson Gamble
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Anthony Milford
|0
Top Linebreak Assists
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Mitchell Dunn
|1
|Jesse Arthars
|1
|Tyson Gamble
|1
|Patrick Carrigan
|1
Top Linebreaks
|Xavier Coates
|2
|Anthony Milford
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|1
|Herbie Farnworth
|1
|Ethan Bullemor
|1
Top Runs
|Herbie Farnworth
|21
|Jason Taumalolo
|19
|Valentine Holmes
|19
|Matthew Lodge
|18
|Corey Oates
|18
Top Run Metres
|Herbie Farnworth
|230
|Jason Taumalolo
|230
|Corey Oates
|189
|Valentine Holmes
|173
|Matthew Lodge
|158
Post Contact Metres
|Jason Taumalolo
|87
|Corey Oates
|87
|Herbie Farnworth
|78
|Payne Haas
|75
|Valentine Holmes
|53
Top Tackles
|Jake Turpin
|52
|Payne Haas
|44
|Mitchell Dunn
|43
|Lachlan Burr
|41
|Jordan Riki
|36
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Mitchell Dunn
|4
|Coen Hess
|3
|Reece Robson
|2
|Tyson Gamble
|2
|Javid Bowen
|2
Top Missed Tackles
|Lachlan Burr
|8
|Shane Wright
|7
|Coen Hess
|5
|Matthew Lodge
|4
|Connelly Lemuelu
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Payne Haas
|7
|Matthew Lodge
|6
|Herbie Farnworth
|6
|Thomas Flegler
|6
|Jason Taumalolo
|5
Top Offloads
|Thomas Flegler
|3
|Matthew Lodge
|2
|Xavier Coates
|2
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|2
|Rhys Kennedy
|2
Top Kick Metres
|Jake Clifford
|421
|Anthony Milford
|213
|Scott Drinkwater
|182
|Tyson Gamble
|140
|Jake Turpin
|42
Top Penalties
|Rhys Kennedy
|3
|Matthew Lodge
|1
|Murray Taulagi
|1
|Lachlan Burr
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
Top Errors
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Murray Taulagi
|2
|Jordan Riki
|2
|Jesse Arthars
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|2
Team Lists
Cowboys
Broncos
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
Preview
Previous 5 Games
North Queensland
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|2/5/21
|Warriors
|L 24 - 20
|24/4/21
|Raiders
|W 26 - 24
|18/4/21
|Bulldogs
|W 30 - 18
|11/4/21
|Wests Tigers
|W 30 - 34
|3/4/21
|Sharks
|L 48 - 10
Brisbane
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|30/4/21
|Titans
|W 36 - 28
|23/4/21
|Eels
|L 46 - 6
|15/4/21
|Panthers
|L 12 - 20
|8/4/21
|Rabbitohs
|L 35 - 6
|2/4/21
|Storm
|L 40 - 6