FULL TIME: Cowboys vs Broncos – Round 9, 2021

2021-05-08T09:35:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
#NRLCowboysBroncos
Cowboys
19
Broncos
18
FULL TIME
#NRLCowboysBroncos

Match Summary

Cowboys

Broncos

3TRIES3
Kyle Feldt 3'
K. Feldt 3'
Connelly Lemuelu 55'
C. Lemuelu 55'
Jason Taumalolo 74'
J. Taumalolo 74'
 
Xavier Coates 7'
X. Coates 7'
Rhys Kennedy 33'
R. Kennedy 33'
Jesse Arthars 61'
J. Arthars 61'
2/3CONVERSIONS3/3
Valentine Holmes 5'
V. Holmes 5'
Valentine Holmes 76'
V. Holmes 76'
 
Jamayne Isaako 8'
J. Isaako 8'
Jamayne Isaako 34'
J. Isaako 34'
Jamayne Isaako 62'
J. Isaako 62'
1/1PENALTY GOALS0/0
Valentine Holmes 40'
V. Holmes 40'
  
1/1FIELD GOALS0/0
Valentine Holmes 77'
V. Holmes 77'
  
8HALF TIME12
 

Team Stats

Cowboys

Broncos

All Runs

168
168

All Run Metres

1629
1610

Line Breaks

3
6

Offloads

5
13

Kick Metres

603
410

40/20

0
0

Tackles

352
350

Missed Tackles

43
27

Penalties Conceded

2
5

Errors

11
14

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Valentine Holmes7
Jamayne Isaako6
Connelly Lemuelu4
Jesse Arthars4
Kyle Feldt4

Top Goal Kicker

Jamayne Isaako3
Valentine Holmes3
Anthony Milford0
Reece Robson0
Corey Jensen0

Top Try Scorer

Connelly Lemuelu1
Jesse Arthars1
Kyle Feldt1
Xavier Coates1
Jason Taumalolo1

Top Try Assists

Jamayne Isaako1
Xavier Coates1
Tyson Gamble1
Scott Drinkwater1
Anthony Milford0

Top Linebreak Assists

Jamayne Isaako2
Mitchell Dunn1
Jesse Arthars1
Tyson Gamble1
Patrick Carrigan1

Top Linebreaks

Xavier Coates2
Anthony Milford1
Kyle Feldt1
Herbie Farnworth1
Ethan Bullemor1

Top Runs

Herbie Farnworth21
Jason Taumalolo19
Valentine Holmes19
Matthew Lodge18
Corey Oates18

Top Run Metres

Herbie Farnworth230
Jason Taumalolo230
Corey Oates189
Valentine Holmes173
Matthew Lodge158

Post Contact Metres

Jason Taumalolo87
Corey Oates87
Herbie Farnworth78
Payne Haas75
Valentine Holmes53

Top Tackles

Jake Turpin52
Payne Haas44
Mitchell Dunn43
Lachlan Burr41
Jordan Riki36

Top Ineffective Tackles

Mitchell Dunn4
Coen Hess3
Reece Robson2
Tyson Gamble2
Javid Bowen2

Top Missed Tackles

Lachlan Burr8
Shane Wright7
Coen Hess5
Matthew Lodge4
Connelly Lemuelu4

Top Tackle Breaks

Payne Haas7
Matthew Lodge6
Herbie Farnworth6
Thomas Flegler6
Jason Taumalolo5

Top Offloads

Thomas Flegler3
Matthew Lodge2
Xavier Coates2
Tevita Pangai Junior2
Rhys Kennedy2

Top Kick Metres

Jake Clifford421
Anthony Milford213
Scott Drinkwater182
Tyson Gamble140
Jake Turpin42

Top Penalties

Rhys Kennedy3
Matthew Lodge1
Murray Taulagi1
Lachlan Burr1
Jamayne Isaako1

Top Errors

Jamayne Isaako3
Murray Taulagi2
Jordan Riki2
Jesse Arthars2
Kyle Feldt2

Team Lists

Cowboys

Broncos

1Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
2Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3Javid BowenJavid Bowen
4Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
5Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
7Jake CliffordJake Clifford
8Coen HessCoen Hess
9Reece RobsonReece Robson
10Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
11Shane WrightShane Wright
19Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
13Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 INTERCHANGE
12Ben CondonBen Condon
14Jake GranvilleJake Granville
15Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr
16Francis MoloFrancis Molo
 RESERVES
17Corey JensenCorey Jensen
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako1
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates2
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth3
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars4
Corey OatesCorey Oates5
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford6
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble7
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin9
Payne HaasPayne Haas10
Jordan RikiJordan Riki11
Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan13
 INTERCHANGE
Danny LeviDanny Levi14
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor16
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy17
 RESERVES
Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura19

Preview

Previous 5 Games

North Queensland

DATE OPP RESULT
2/5/21WarriorsL 24 - 20
24/4/21RaidersW 26 - 24
18/4/21BulldogsW 30 - 18
11/4/21Wests TigersW 30 - 34
3/4/21SharksL 48 - 10

Brisbane

DATE OPP RESULT
30/4/21TitansW 36 - 28
23/4/21EelsL 46 - 6
15/4/21PanthersL 12 - 20
8/4/21RabbitohsL 35 - 6
2/4/21StormL 40 - 6
 