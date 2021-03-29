FULL TIME: Rabbitohs vs Broncos – Round 5, 2021

2021-04-08T09:50:00Z - Stadium Australia
Match Summary
Rabbitohs
Broncos
|6
|TRIES
|1
B. Marshall 7'
A. Johnston 15'
A. Reynolds 37'
L. Mitchell 51'
C. Graham 61'
L. Mitchell 75'
J. Isaako 20'
|3/6
|CONVERSIONS
|1/1
A. Reynolds 38'
A. Reynolds 52'
A. Reynolds 76'
J. Isaako 21'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
A. Reynolds 12'
|1/1
|FIELD GOALS
|0/0
L. Mitchell 79'
|1/1
|2PT FIELD GOALS
|0/0
A. Reynolds 39'
|18
|HALF TIME
|6
Team Stats
Rabbitohs
Broncos
All Runs189
All Run Metres1956
Line Breaks8
Offloads7
Kick Metres525
40/200
Tackles322
Missed Tackles22
Penalties Conceded3
Errors8
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Adam Reynolds
|14
|Latrell Mitchell
|9
|Jamayne Isaako
|6
|Benji Marshall
|4
|Alex Johnston
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Adam Reynolds
|4
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Alex Glenn
|0
|Mark Nicholls
|0
|Cameron Murray
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Benji Marshall
|1
|Alex Johnston
|1
|Adam Reynolds
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
Top Try Assists
|Dane Gagai
|2
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Benji Marshall
|1
|Adam Reynolds
|1
|Alex Glenn
|0
Top Linebreak Assists
|Latrell Mitchell
|3
|Benji Marshall
|1
|Dane Gagai
|1
|Alex Glenn
|0
|Mark Nicholls
|0
Top Linebreaks
|Benji Marshall
|2
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Tom Dearden
|1
Top Runs
|Jamayne Isaako
|20
|Thomas Burgess
|18
|Payne Haas
|16
|Mark Nicholls
|15
|Matthew Lodge
|15
Top Run Metres
|Thomas Burgess
|222
|Campbell Graham
|186
|Alex Johnston
|173
|Payne Haas
|168
|Latrell Mitchell
|159
Post Contact Metres
|Thomas Burgess
|72
|Payne Haas
|70
|Campbell Graham
|64
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|56
|Tesi Niu
|52
Top Tackles
|Jake Turpin
|56
|Alex Glenn
|43
|Payne Haas
|39
|Jacob Host
|38
|Cameron Murray
|35
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Cameron Murray
|4
|Benji Marshall
|4
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Thomas Burgess
|3
|Richie Kennar
|3
Top Missed Tackles
|David Mead
|5
|Anthony Milford
|5
|Richie Kennar
|4
|Alex Glenn
|3
|Benji Marshall
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Latrell Mitchell
|10
|Campbell Graham
|8
|Josh Mansour
|5
|Jamayne Isaako
|4
|Tom Dearden
|4
Top Offloads
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|3
|Matthew Lodge
|2
|Jordan Riki
|2
|Jaydn Su'a
|2
|Anthony Milford
|2
Top Kick Metres
|Anthony Milford
|418
|Adam Reynolds
|378
|Tom Dearden
|128
|Dean Hawkins
|99
|Jake Turpin
|84
Top Penalties
|Matthew Lodge
|1
|John Asiata
|1
|Adam Reynolds
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Xavier Coates
|1
Top Errors
|Tom Dearden
|3
|Benji Marshall
|2
|Xavier Coates
|2
|Jake Turpin
|2
|Campbell Graham
|2
Team Lists
Rabbitohs
Broncos
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves