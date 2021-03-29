FULL TIME: Rabbitohs vs Broncos – Round 5, 2021

2021-04-08T09:50:00Z - Stadium Australia
#NRLSouthsBroncos
Rabbitohs
35
Broncos
6
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Rabbitohs

Broncos

6TRIES1
Benji Marshall 7'
Alex Johnston 15'
Adam Reynolds 37'
Latrell Mitchell 51'
Campbell Graham 61'
Latrell Mitchell 75'
Jamayne Isaako 20'
3/6CONVERSIONS1/1
Adam Reynolds 38'
Adam Reynolds 52'
Adam Reynolds 76'
Jamayne Isaako 21'
1/1PENALTY GOALS0/0
Adam Reynolds 12'
1/1FIELD GOALS0/0
Latrell Mitchell 79'
1/12PT FIELD GOALS0/0
Adam Reynolds 39'
18HALF TIME6
 

Team Stats

Rabbitohs

Broncos

All Runs

189
163

All Run Metres

1956
1348

Line Breaks

8
2

Offloads

7
13

Kick Metres

525
678

40/20

0
0

Tackles

322
370

Missed Tackles

22
35

Penalties Conceded

3
6

Errors

8
11

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Adam Reynolds14
Latrell Mitchell9
Jamayne Isaako6
Benji Marshall4
Alex Johnston4

Top Goal Kicker

Adam Reynolds4
Jamayne Isaako1
Alex Glenn0
Mark Nicholls0
Cameron Murray0

Top Try Scorer

Latrell Mitchell2
Benji Marshall1
Alex Johnston1
Adam Reynolds1
Jamayne Isaako1

Top Try Assists

Dane Gagai2
Latrell Mitchell1
Benji Marshall1
Adam Reynolds1
Alex Glenn0

Top Linebreak Assists

Latrell Mitchell3
Benji Marshall1
Dane Gagai1
Alex Glenn0
Mark Nicholls0

Top Linebreaks

Benji Marshall2
Alex Johnston2
Latrell Mitchell1
Jamayne Isaako1
Tom Dearden1

Top Runs

Jamayne Isaako20
Thomas Burgess18
Payne Haas16
Mark Nicholls15
Matthew Lodge15

Top Run Metres

Thomas Burgess222
Campbell Graham186
Alex Johnston173
Payne Haas168
Latrell Mitchell159

Post Contact Metres

Thomas Burgess72
Payne Haas70
Campbell Graham64
Tevita Pangai Junior56
Tesi Niu52

Top Tackles

Jake Turpin56
Alex Glenn43
Payne Haas39
Jacob Host38
Cameron Murray35

Top Ineffective Tackles

Cameron Murray4
Benji Marshall4
Dane Gagai4
Thomas Burgess3
Richie Kennar3

Top Missed Tackles

David Mead5
Anthony Milford5
Richie Kennar4
Alex Glenn3
Benji Marshall3

Top Tackle Breaks

Latrell Mitchell10
Campbell Graham8
Josh Mansour5
Jamayne Isaako4
Tom Dearden4

Top Offloads

Tevita Pangai Junior3
Matthew Lodge2
Jordan Riki2
Jaydn Su'a2
Anthony Milford2

Top Kick Metres

Anthony Milford418
Adam Reynolds378
Tom Dearden128
Dean Hawkins99
Jake Turpin84

Top Penalties

Matthew Lodge1
John Asiata1
Adam Reynolds1
Jamayne Isaako1
Xavier Coates1

Top Errors

Tom Dearden3
Benji Marshall2
Xavier Coates2
Jake Turpin2
Campbell Graham2

Team Lists

Rabbitohs

Broncos

1Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5Josh MansourJosh Mansour
6Benji MarshallBenji Marshall
7Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
9Damien CookDamien Cook
10Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
11Jacob HostJacob Host
12Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a
13Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins
15Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
16Patrick MagoPatrick Mago
17Jai ArrowJai Arrow
 RESERVES
18Hame SeleHame Sele
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako1
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates2
Richie KennarRichie Kennar3
Tesi NiuTesi Niu4
David MeadDavid Mead5
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford6
Tom DeardenTom Dearden7
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin9
Payne HaasPayne Haas10
Alex GlennAlex Glenn11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki12
Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior13
 INTERCHANGE
Brodie CroftBrodie Croft14
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler15
John AsiataJohn Asiata16
Ben Te'oBen Te'o17
 RESERVES
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor18

Preview

Previous 5 Games

South Sydney

DATE OPP RESULT
2/4/21BulldogsW 0 - 38
26/3/21RoostersW 26 - 16
20/3/21Sea EaglesW 12 - 26
11/3/21StormL 26 - 18
17/10/20PanthersL 20 - 16

Brisbane

DATE OPP RESULT
2/4/21StormL 40 - 6
27/3/21BulldogsW 24 - 0
19/3/21TitansL 28 - 16
12/3/21EelsL 16 - 24
24/9/20CowboysL 16 - 32
 