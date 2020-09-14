FULL TIME: Broncos vs Cowboys – Round 20, 2020

2020-09-24T09:50:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
#NRLBroncosCowboys
Broncos
16
Cowboys
32
Match Summary

Broncos

Cowboys

3TRIES6
Payne Haas 3'
P. Haas 3'
Darius Boyd 12'
D. Boyd 12'
Corey Oates 54'
C. Oates 54'
 
Jake Clifford 20'
J. Clifford 20'
Kyle Feldt 28'
K. Feldt 28'
Justin O'Neill 37'
J. O'Neill 37'
Kyle Feldt 63'
K. Feldt 63'
Kyle Feldt 70'
K. Feldt 70'
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 75'
H. Tabuai-Fidow 75'
2/3CONVERSIONS4/6
Kotoni Staggs 4'
K. Staggs 4'
Issac Luke 14'
I. Luke 14'
 
Valentine Holmes 20'
V. Holmes 20'
Valentine Holmes 29'
V. Holmes 29'
Valentine Holmes 65'
V. Holmes 65'
Gavin Cooper 77'
G. Cooper 77'
12HALF TIME16
 

Team Stats

Broncos

Cowboys

All Runs

161
194

All Run Metres

1541
1943

Line Breaks

6
4

Offloads

3
6

Kick Metres

594
633

40/20

0
0

Tackles

365
344

Missed Tackles

15
19

Penalties Conceded

6
4

Errors

13
11

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Kyle Feldt12
Valentine Holmes6
Corey Oates4
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow4
Darius Boyd4

Top Goal Kicker

Valentine Holmes3
Kotoni Staggs1
Issac Luke1
Gavin Cooper1
Tom Gilbert0

Top Try Scorer

Kyle Feldt3
Corey Oates1
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow1
Darius Boyd1
Payne Haas1

Top Try Assists

Scott Drinkwater3
Valentine Holmes3
Tom Dearden2
Tom Gilbert0
Alex Glenn0

Top Runs

Jason Taumalolo18
Patrick Carrigan18
Scott Drinkwater17
Valentine Holmes17
Tom Gilbert16

Top Run Metres

Jason Taumalolo249
Patrick Carrigan189
Tom Gilbert169
Valentine Holmes168
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow164

Top Linebreaks

Xavier Coates2
Corey Oates2
Kyle Feldt2
Darius Boyd1
Jesse Arthars1

Top Offloads

Francis Molo2
Tom Gilbert1
Joe Ofahengaue1
Tom Dearden1
Jordan McLean1

Top Tackles

Patrick Carrigan54
Mitchell Dunn42
Reuben Cotter42
Jordan Riki41
Alex Glenn39

Top Missed Tackles

Alex Glenn4
Justin O'Neill3
Jake Clifford3
Xavier Coates2
Josh McGuire2

Top Tackle Breaks

Jesse Arthars4
Darius Boyd3
Jason Taumalolo3
Valentine Holmes3
Justin O'Neill3

Top Linebreak Assists

Valentine Holmes2
Alex Glenn1
Issac Luke1
Scott Drinkwater1
Tom Dearden1

Top Kick Metres

Tom Dearden447
Jake Clifford334
Scott Drinkwater265
Issac Luke65
Xavier Coates38

Top Penalties

Jesse Arthars3
Valentine Holmes2
Jordan Riki2
Joe Ofahengaue1
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow1

Top Errors

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow3
Xavier Coates2
Corey Oates2
Kyle Feldt2
Scott Drinkwater2

Team Lists

Broncos

Cowboys

1Darius BoydDarius Boyd
2Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
3Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
4Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5Richie KennarRichie Kennar
6Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
7Tom DeardenTom Dearden
8Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
9Issac LukeIssac Luke
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
11Jordan RikiJordan Riki
12Alex GlennAlex Glenn
13Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 
14Cory PaixCory Paix
15Ben Te'oBen Te'o
16Corey OatesCorey Oates
17Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt2
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi3
Justin O'NeillJustin O'Neill21
Hamiso Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow5
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater6
Jake CliffordJake Clifford7
Josh McGuireJosh McGuire8
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter9
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean10
Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn12
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert15
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo13
 
Gavin CooperGavin Cooper11
John AsiataJohn Asiata14
Corey JensenCorey Jensen16
Francis MoloFrancis Molo17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Brisbane

DATE OPP RESULT
18/9/20EelsL 26 - 12
12/9/20TitansL 18 - 6
3/9/20PanthersL 12 - 25
28/8/20RoostersL 58 - 12
21/8/20DragonsL 24 - 28

North Queensland

DATE OPP RESULT
18/9/20PanthersL 12 - 32
13/9/20StormL 36 - 20
6/9/20DragonsW 23 - 22
29/8/20SharksL 28 - 12
23/8/20KnightsL 12 - 0
 