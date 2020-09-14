FULL TIME: Broncos vs Cowboys – Round 20, 2020

2020-09-24T09:50:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
Match Summary
Broncos
Cowboys
|3
|TRIES
|6
P. Haas 3'
D. Boyd 12'
C. Oates 54'
J. Clifford 20'
K. Feldt 28'
J. O'Neill 37'
K. Feldt 63'
K. Feldt 70'
H. Tabuai-Fidow 75'
|2/3
|CONVERSIONS
|4/6
K. Staggs 4'
I. Luke 14'
V. Holmes 20'
V. Holmes 29'
V. Holmes 65'
G. Cooper 77'
|12
|HALF TIME
|16
Team Stats
Broncos
Cowboys
All Runs161
All Run Metres1541
Line Breaks6
Offloads3
Kick Metres594
40/200
Tackles365
Missed Tackles15
Penalties Conceded6
Errors13
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Kyle Feldt
|12
|Valentine Holmes
|6
|Corey Oates
|4
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|4
|Darius Boyd
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|1
|Issac Luke
|1
|Gavin Cooper
|1
|Tom Gilbert
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Kyle Feldt
|3
|Corey Oates
|1
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|1
|Darius Boyd
|1
|Payne Haas
|1
Top Try Assists
|Scott Drinkwater
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Tom Dearden
|2
|Tom Gilbert
|0
|Alex Glenn
|0
Top Runs
|Jason Taumalolo
|18
|Patrick Carrigan
|18
|Scott Drinkwater
|17
|Valentine Holmes
|17
|Tom Gilbert
|16
Top Run Metres
|Jason Taumalolo
|249
|Patrick Carrigan
|189
|Tom Gilbert
|169
|Valentine Holmes
|168
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|164
Top Linebreaks
|Xavier Coates
|2
|Corey Oates
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Darius Boyd
|1
|Jesse Arthars
|1
Top Offloads
|Francis Molo
|2
|Tom Gilbert
|1
|Joe Ofahengaue
|1
|Tom Dearden
|1
|Jordan McLean
|1
Top Tackles
|Patrick Carrigan
|54
|Mitchell Dunn
|42
|Reuben Cotter
|42
|Jordan Riki
|41
|Alex Glenn
|39
Top Missed Tackles
|Alex Glenn
|4
|Justin O'Neill
|3
|Jake Clifford
|3
|Xavier Coates
|2
|Josh McGuire
|2
Top Tackle Breaks
|Jesse Arthars
|4
|Darius Boyd
|3
|Jason Taumalolo
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Justin O'Neill
|3
Top Linebreak Assists
|Valentine Holmes
|2
|Alex Glenn
|1
|Issac Luke
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Tom Dearden
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Tom Dearden
|447
|Jake Clifford
|334
|Scott Drinkwater
|265
|Issac Luke
|65
|Xavier Coates
|38
Top Penalties
|Jesse Arthars
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|2
|Jordan Riki
|2
|Joe Ofahengaue
|1
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|1
Team Lists
Broncos
Cowboys
|1
|Darius Boyd
|2
|Xavier Coates
|3
|Jesse Arthars
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Richie Kennar
|6
|Kotoni Staggs
|7
|Tom Dearden
|8
|Joe Ofahengaue
|9
|Issac Luke
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Alex Glenn
|13
|Patrick Carrigan
|14
|Cory Paix
|15
|Ben Te'o
|16
|Corey Oates
|17
|Jamil Hopoate
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange