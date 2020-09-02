FULL TIME: Titans vs Broncos – Round 18, 2020

Titans
18
Broncos
6
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Titans

Broncos

3TRIES1
Mitch Rein 11'
Sam Stone 23'
Young Tonumaipea 43'
Darius Boyd 6'
3/3CONVERSIONS1/1
Ashley Taylor 12'
Ashley Taylor 25'
Ashley Taylor 44'
Kotoni Staggs 7'
12HALF TIME6
 

Team Stats

Titans

Broncos

All Runs

187
168

All Run Metres

1678
1391

Line Breaks

4
0

Offloads

11
7

Kick Metres

635
517

40/20

0
0

Tackles

351
360

Missed Tackles

24
22

Penalties Conceded

5
4

Errors

13
15

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Ashley Taylor6
Mitch Rein4
Darius Boyd4
Young Tonumaipea4
Sam Stone4

Top Goal Kicker

Ashley Taylor3
Kotoni Staggs1
Tyrone Peachey0
Alex Glenn0
Xavier Coates0

Top Try Scorer

Mitch Rein1
Darius Boyd1
Young Tonumaipea1
Sam Stone1
Tyrone Peachey0

Top Try Assists

Jamal Fogarty1
Corey Thompson1
Sean O'Sullivan1
Tyrone Peachey0
Alex Glenn0

Top Runs

Moeaki Fotuaika21
Anthony Don18
Payne Haas18
AJ Brimson18
David Fifita17

Top Run Metres

Anthony Don190
Moeaki Fotuaika186
AJ Brimson173
Payne Haas162
Jai Arrow154

Top Linebreaks

Anthony Don1
Mitch Rein1
Beau Fermor1
Jai Arrow1
Alex Glenn0

Top Offloads

Ashley Taylor4
Jarrod Wallace3
David Fifita3
Beau Fermor2
Erin Clark2

Top Tackles

Mitch Rein44
Patrick Carrigan44
Payne Haas38
Moeaki Fotuaika38
Sam Stone33

Top Missed Tackles

Ashley Taylor4
Rhys Kennedy4
Sean O'Sullivan4
Alex Glenn3
Mitch Rein3

Top Tackle Breaks

Corey Thompson6
Xavier Coates5
Payne Haas4
Tyrone Peachey3
Jamal Fogarty3

Top Linebreak Assists

Ashley Taylor2
Alex Glenn0
Xavier Coates0
Tyrone Peachey0
Kotoni Staggs0

Top Kick Metres

Tom Dearden317
Jamal Fogarty314
Ashley Taylor236
Sean O'Sullivan103
AJ Brimson54

Top Penalties

Kotoni Staggs2
Mitch Rein2
Alex Glenn1
Corey Oates1
Treymain Spry1

Top Errors

Corey Oates4
Xavier Coates3
Kotoni Staggs3
Corey Thompson3
Jamal Fogarty2

Team Lists

Titans

Broncos

1AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
2Anthony DonAnthony Don
4Young TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea
19Treymain SpryTreymain Spry
5Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson
6Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
9Mitch ReinMitch Rein
10Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
3Beau FermorBeau Fermor
11Sam StoneSam Stone
13Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
 
14Erin ClarkErin Clark
15Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread
16Jai ArrowJai Arrow
17Sam LisoneSam Lisone
Darius BoydDarius Boyd1
Corey OatesCorey Oates2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth4
Richie KennarRichie Kennar5
Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan6
Tom DeardenTom Dearden7
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy8
Issac LukeIssac Luke9
Payne HaasPayne Haas10
David FifitaDavid Fifita11
Alex GlennAlex Glenn12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan13
 
Cory PaixCory Paix14
Ben Te'oBen Te'o15
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates16
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Gold Coast

DATE OPP RESULT
5/9/20BulldogsW 14 - 18
28/8/20DragonsW 10 - 14
22/8/20RaidersL 16 - 36
15/8/20SharksL 30 - 18
9/8/20CowboysW 30 - 10

Brisbane

DATE OPP RESULT
3/9/20PanthersL 12 - 25
28/8/20RoostersL 58 - 12
21/8/20DragonsL 24 - 28
15/8/20RaidersL 36 - 8
7/8/20RabbitohsL 28 - 10
 