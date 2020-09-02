FULL TIME: Titans vs Broncos – Round 18, 2020

2020-09-12T07:30:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
Match Summary
Titans
Broncos
|3
|TRIES
|1
M. Rein 11'
S. Stone 23'
Y. Tonumaipea 43'
D. Boyd 6'
|3/3
|CONVERSIONS
|1/1
A. Taylor 12'
A. Taylor 25'
A. Taylor 44'
K. Staggs 7'
|12
|HALF TIME
|6
Team Stats
Titans
Broncos
All Runs187
All Run Metres1678
Line Breaks4
Offloads11
Kick Metres635
40/200
Tackles351
Missed Tackles24
Penalties Conceded5
Errors13
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Ashley Taylor
|6
|Mitch Rein
|4
|Darius Boyd
|4
|Young Tonumaipea
|4
|Sam Stone
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Ashley Taylor
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|1
|Tyrone Peachey
|0
|Alex Glenn
|0
|Xavier Coates
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Mitch Rein
|1
|Darius Boyd
|1
|Young Tonumaipea
|1
|Sam Stone
|1
|Tyrone Peachey
|0
Top Try Assists
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
|Corey Thompson
|1
|Sean O'Sullivan
|1
|Tyrone Peachey
|0
|Alex Glenn
|0
Top Runs
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|21
|Anthony Don
|18
|Payne Haas
|18
|AJ Brimson
|18
|David Fifita
|17
Top Run Metres
|Anthony Don
|190
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|186
|AJ Brimson
|173
|Payne Haas
|162
|Jai Arrow
|154
Top Linebreaks
|Anthony Don
|1
|Mitch Rein
|1
|Beau Fermor
|1
|Jai Arrow
|1
|Alex Glenn
|0
Top Offloads
|Ashley Taylor
|4
|Jarrod Wallace
|3
|David Fifita
|3
|Beau Fermor
|2
|Erin Clark
|2
Top Tackles
|Mitch Rein
|44
|Patrick Carrigan
|44
|Payne Haas
|38
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|38
|Sam Stone
|33
Top Missed Tackles
|Ashley Taylor
|4
|Rhys Kennedy
|4
|Sean O'Sullivan
|4
|Alex Glenn
|3
|Mitch Rein
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Corey Thompson
|6
|Xavier Coates
|5
|Payne Haas
|4
|Tyrone Peachey
|3
|Jamal Fogarty
|3
Top Linebreak Assists
|Ashley Taylor
|2
|Alex Glenn
|0
|Xavier Coates
|0
|Tyrone Peachey
|0
|Kotoni Staggs
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Tom Dearden
|317
|Jamal Fogarty
|314
|Ashley Taylor
|236
|Sean O'Sullivan
|103
|AJ Brimson
|54
Top Penalties
|Kotoni Staggs
|2
|Mitch Rein
|2
|Alex Glenn
|1
|Corey Oates
|1
|Treymain Spry
|1
Top Errors
|Corey Oates
|4
|Xavier Coates
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Corey Thompson
|3
|Jamal Fogarty
|2
Team Lists
Titans
Broncos
|1
|AJ Brimson
|2
|Anthony Don
|4
|Young Tonumaipea
|19
|Treymain Spry
|5
|Corey Thompson
|6
|Ashley Taylor
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Jarrod Wallace
|9
|Mitch Rein
|10
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|3
|Beau Fermor
|11
|Sam Stone
|13
|Tyrone Peachey
|14
|Erin Clark
|15
|Jai Whitbread
|16
|Jai Arrow
|17
|Sam Lisone
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Darius Boyd
|1
|Corey Oates
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Richie Kennar
|5
|Sean O'Sullivan
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Rhys Kennedy
|8
|Issac Luke
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Alex Glenn
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|Cory Paix
|14
|Ben Te'o
|15
|Xavier Coates
|16
|Joe Ofahengaue
|17