FULL TIME: Titans vs Cowboys – Round 13, 2020

2020-08-09T04:00:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
Match Summary
Titans
Cowboys
|6
|TRIES
|2
A. Don 4'
K. Proctor 21'
A. Brimson 23'
A. Brimson 34'
B. Kelly 42'
P. Sami 68'
K. Feldt 46'
J. O'Neill 50'
|3/6
|CONVERSIONS
|1/2
J. Fogarty 24'
J. Fogarty 36'
J. Fogarty 69'
K. Feldt 51'
|20
|HALF TIME
|0
Team Stats
Titans
Cowboys
All Runs211
All Run Metres1911
Line Breaks6
Offloads7
Kick Metres474
40/200
Tackles331
Missed Tackles19
Penalties Conceded7
Errors12
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|AJ Brimson
|8
|Kyle Feldt
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|6
|Justin O'Neill
|4
|Phillip Sami
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Jamal Fogarty
|3
|Kyle Feldt
|1
|Tom Gilbert
|0
|AJ Brimson
|0
|Tyrone Peachey
|0
Top Try Scorer
|AJ Brimson
|2
|Justin O'Neill
|1
|Phillip Sami
|1
|Anthony Don
|1
|Kevin Proctor
|1
Top Try Assists
|Kevin Proctor
|2
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|Michael Morgan
|1
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|1
Top Runs
|Jamal Fogarty
|24
|Kyle Feldt
|20
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|18
|Jai Arrow
|18
|AJ Brimson
|17
Top Run Metres
|AJ Brimson
|207
|Jason Taumalolo
|195
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|190
|Kyle Feldt
|184
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|171
Top Linebreaks
|Brian Kelly
|2
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Justin O'Neill
|1
|Phillip Sami
|1
|Jason Taumalolo
|1
Top Offloads
|Brian Kelly
|2
|C. Lemuelu
|2
|Jake Granville
|2
|Tyrone Peachey
|1
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|1
Top Tackles
|Nathan Peats
|59
|Mitchell Dunn
|41
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|37
|Josh McGuire
|35
|Keegan Hipgrave
|34
Top Missed Tackles
|Coen Hess
|8
|Michael Morgan
|7
|Nathan Peats
|6
|Mitchell Dunn
|4
|Reece Robson
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Brian Kelly
|7
|Tyrone Peachey
|5
|AJ Brimson
|4
|Jason Taumalolo
|4
|Anthony Don
|4
Top Linebreak Assists
|Ashley Taylor
|2
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Jordan McLean
|1
|Michael Morgan
|1
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Jamal Fogarty
|320
|Michael Morgan
|216
|Ashley Taylor
|154
|Ben Hampton
|149
|Kyle Feldt
|23
Top Penalties
|Nathan Peats
|2
|Tyrone Peachey
|1
|Tom Gilbert
|1
|Keegan Hipgrave
|1
|Coen Hess
|1
Team Lists
Titans
Cowboys
|1
|AJ Brimson
|2
|Anthony Don
|3
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Dale Copley
|5
|Phillip Sami
|6
|Ashley Taylor
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|9
|Nathan Peats
|10
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|11
|Kevin Proctor
|12
|Keegan Hipgrave
|13
|Jai Arrow
|14
|Tanah Boyd
|15
|Jarrod Wallace
|16
|Tyrone Peachey
|17
|Sam Lisone
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Tom Opacic
|3
|C. Lemuelu
|4
|Justin O'Neill
|5
|Ben Hampton
|6
|Michael Morgan
|7
|Josh McGuire
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Jordan McLean
|10
|Mitchell Dunn
|11
|Coen Hess
|12
|Jason Taumalolo
|13
|Jake Granville
|14
|Tom Gilbert
|15
|Emry Pere
|16
|Francis Molo
|17