FULL TIME: Titans vs Cowboys – Round 13, 2020

2020-08-09T04:00:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
Titans
30
Cowboys
10
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Titans

Cowboys

6TRIES2
Anthony Don 4'
A. Don 4'
Kevin Proctor 21'
K. Proctor 21'
Alexander Brimson 23'
A. Brimson 23'
Alexander Brimson 34'
A. Brimson 34'
Brian Kelly 42'
B. Kelly 42'
Phillip Sami 68'
P. Sami 68'
 
Kyle Feldt 46'
K. Feldt 46'
Justin O'Neill 50'
J. O'Neill 50'
3/6CONVERSIONS1/2
Jamal Fogarty 24'
J. Fogarty 24'
Jamal Fogarty 36'
J. Fogarty 36'
Jamal Fogarty 69'
J. Fogarty 69'
 
Kyle Feldt 51'
K. Feldt 51'
20HALF TIME0
 

Team Stats

Titans

Cowboys

All Runs

211
152

All Run Metres

1911
1369

Line Breaks

6
4

Offloads

7
7

Kick Metres

474
407

40/20

0
0

Tackles

331
340

Missed Tackles

19
35

Penalties Conceded

7
6

Errors

12
15

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

AJ Brimson8
Kyle Feldt6
Jamal Fogarty6
Justin O'Neill4
Phillip Sami4

Top Goal Kicker

Jamal Fogarty3
Kyle Feldt1
Tom Gilbert0
AJ Brimson0
Tyrone Peachey0

Top Try Scorer

AJ Brimson2
Justin O'Neill1
Phillip Sami1
Anthony Don1
Kevin Proctor1

Top Try Assists

Kevin Proctor2
AJ Brimson1
Ashley Taylor1
Michael Morgan1
H. Tabuai-Fidow1

Top Runs

Jamal Fogarty24
Kyle Feldt20
Moeaki Fotuaika18
Jai Arrow18
AJ Brimson17

Top Run Metres

AJ Brimson207
Jason Taumalolo195
Moeaki Fotuaika190
Kyle Feldt184
Jaimin Jolliffe171

Top Linebreaks

Brian Kelly2
AJ Brimson1
Justin O'Neill1
Phillip Sami1
Jason Taumalolo1

Top Offloads

Brian Kelly2
C. Lemuelu2
Jake Granville2
Tyrone Peachey1
Moeaki Fotuaika1

Top Tackles

Nathan Peats59
Mitchell Dunn41
Jaimin Jolliffe37
Josh McGuire35
Keegan Hipgrave34

Top Missed Tackles

Coen Hess8
Michael Morgan7
Nathan Peats6
Mitchell Dunn4
Reece Robson3

Top Tackle Breaks

Brian Kelly7
Tyrone Peachey5
AJ Brimson4
Jason Taumalolo4
Anthony Don4

Top Linebreak Assists

Ashley Taylor2
AJ Brimson1
Jordan McLean1
Michael Morgan1
H. Tabuai-Fidow1

Top Kick Metres

Jamal Fogarty320
Michael Morgan216
Ashley Taylor154
Ben Hampton149
Kyle Feldt23

Top Penalties

Nathan Peats2
Tyrone Peachey1
Tom Gilbert1
Keegan Hipgrave1
Coen Hess1

Top Errors

Justin O'Neill3
Michael Morgan3
AJ Brimson2
Jordan McLean2
Phillip Sami2

Team Lists

Titans

Cowboys

1AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
2Anthony DonAnthony Don
3Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4Dale CopleyDale Copley
5Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9Nathan PeatsNathan Peats
10Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
11Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
12Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave
13Jai ArrowJai Arrow
 
14Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
15Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
16Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
17Sam LisoneSam Lisone
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt2
Tom OpacicTom Opacic3
C. LemueluConnelly Lemuelu4
Justin O'NeillJustin O'Neill5
Ben HamptonBen Hampton6
Michael MorganMichael Morgan7
Josh McGuireJosh McGuire8
Reece RobsonReece Robson9
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean10
Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn11
Coen HessCoen Hess12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo13
 
Jake GranvilleJake Granville14
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert15
Emry PereEmry Pere16
Francis MoloFrancis Molo17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Gold Coast

DATEOPPRESULT
1/8/20RoostersL 18 - 12
26/7/20PanthersL 14 - 22
17/7/20StormL 42 - 6
10/7/20WarriorsW 16 - 12
4/7/20SharksL 10 - 40

North Queensland

DATEOPPRESULT
1/8/20RaidersL 12 - 14
24/7/20Sea EaglesL 12 - 24
19/7/20PanthersL 22 - 10
9/7/20RoostersL 16 - 42
3/7/20EelsL 42 - 4
 