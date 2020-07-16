FULL TIME: Titans vs Panthers – Round 11, 2020

2020-07-26T06:05:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
Match Summary
Titans
Panthers
|3
|TRIES
|4
J. Fogarty 23'
B. Kelly 37'
A. Don 40'
J. Mansour 9'
S. Crichton 15'
I. Yeo 30'
M. Watene-Zelezniak 60'
|1/3
|CONVERSIONS
|3/4
A. Taylor 38'
N. Cleary 17'
N. Cleary 32'
N. Cleary 62'
|14
|HALF TIME
|16
Team Stats
Titans
Panthers
All Runs163
All Run Metres1277
Line Breaks1
Offloads3
Kick Metres697
40/200
Tackles436
Missed Tackles22
Penalties Conceded6
Errors12
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Nathan Cleary
|6
|S. Crichton
|4
|Anthony Don
|4
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Isaah Yeo
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Nathan Cleary
|3
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|S. Crichton
|0
|Anthony Don
|0
|Tyrone Peachey
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Anthony Don
|1
|S. Crichton
|1
|Brian Kelly
|1
|Isaah Yeo
|1
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
Top Try Assists
|Jarome Luai
|2
|Brent Naden
|1
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|S. Crichton
|0
|Anthony Don
|0
Top Runs
|Isaah Yeo
|24
|Caleb Aekins
|21
|J. Fisher-Harris
|20
|James Tamou
|19
|Liam Martin
|18
Top Run Metres
|Jamal Fogarty
|200
|Isaah Yeo
|173
|James Tamou
|173
|Caleb Aekins
|171
|J. Fisher-Harris
|147
Top Linebreaks
|S. Crichton
|1
|Anthony Don
|1
|Isaah Yeo
|1
|Josh Mansour
|1
|M. Watene-Zelezniak
|1
Top Offloads
|S. Crichton
|1
|Liam Martin
|1
|Jarrod Wallace
|1
|Brent Naden
|1
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|1
Top Tackles
|Nathan Peats
|55
|Sam Stone
|48
|Mitchell Kenny
|46
|Jai Arrow
|46
|Tyrone Peachey
|42
Top Missed Tackles
|Liam Martin
|7
|Brian Kelly
|5
|Brent Naden
|5
|Ashley Taylor
|4
|Nathan Peats
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Corey Thompson
|8
|Tyrone Peachey
|5
|M. Watene-Zelezniak
|4
|S. Crichton
|3
|Anthony Don
|3
Top Linebreak Assists
|Jarome Luai
|2
|Brent Naden
|1
|Anthony Don
|0
|Tyrone Peachey
|0
|S. Crichton
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Nathan Cleary
|674
|Jamal Fogarty
|375
|Ashley Taylor
|293
|Jarome Luai
|59
|Nathan Peats
|29
Top Penalties
|Nathan Cleary
|2
|Liam Martin
|1
|Brian Kelly
|1
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|1
|Jai Whitbread
|1
Team Lists
Titans
Panthers
|1
|Corey Thompson
|2
|Anthony Don
|3
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Dale Copley
|5
|Phillip Sami
|6
|Ashley Taylor
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|9
|Nathan Peats
|10
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|11
|Kevin Proctor
|18
|Sam Stone
|13
|Jai Arrow
|14
|Tanah Boyd
|16
|Tyrone Peachey
|17
|Jarrod Wallace
|21
|Jai Whitbread
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Caleb Aekins
|1
|Josh Mansour
|2
|Brent Naden
|3
|S. Crichton
|4
|M. Watene-Zelezniak
|5
|Jarome Luai
|6
|Nathan Cleary
|7
|James Tamou
|8
|Mitchell Kenny
|9
|J. Fisher-Harris
|10
|Liam Martin
|12
|Isaah Yeo
|13
|Tyrone May
|14
|Spencer Leniu
|15
|Moses Leota
|16
|Billy Burns
|17
|Matt Burton
|18
Don’t be shocked by a Panthers loss to the Gold Coast yet again!
They travel up to the coast last minute & have a fairly poor record up there. Lost the game they were expected to win last season to the Gold Coast, on the Gold Coast.
Penrith have a host of players unavailable. Tetevano, Capewell, Edwards, Whare , To’o, Staines . Even more importantly, No Koroisau!!
