FULL TIME: Titans vs Panthers – Round 11, 2020

2020-07-26T06:05:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
#NRLTitansPanthers
Titans
14
Panthers
22
FULL TIME
2020-07-26T06:05:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
#NRLTitansPanthers

Match Summary

Titans

Panthers

3TRIES4
Jamal Fogarty 23'
J. Fogarty 23'
Brian Kelly 37'
B. Kelly 37'
Anthony Don 40'
A. Don 40'
 
Josh Mansour 9'
J. Mansour 9'
Stephen Crichton 15'
S. Crichton 15'
Isaah Yeo 30'
I. Yeo 30'
Malakai Watene-Zelezniak 60'
M. Watene-Zelezniak 60'
1/3CONVERSIONS3/4
Ashley Taylor 38'
A. Taylor 38'
 
Nathan Cleary 17'
N. Cleary 17'
Nathan Cleary 32'
N. Cleary 32'
Nathan Cleary 62'
N. Cleary 62'
14HALF TIME16
 

Team Stats

Titans

Panthers

All Runs

163
217

All Run Metres

1277
1691

Line Breaks

1
4

Offloads

3
7

Kick Metres

697
748

40/20

0
0

Tackles

436
310

Missed Tackles

22
28

Penalties Conceded

6
3

Errors

12
8

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Nathan Cleary6
S. Crichton4
Anthony Don4
Brian Kelly4
Isaah Yeo4

Top Goal Kicker

Nathan Cleary3
Ashley Taylor1
S. Crichton0
Anthony Don0
Tyrone Peachey0

Top Try Scorer

Anthony Don1
S. Crichton1
Brian Kelly1
Isaah Yeo1
Jamal Fogarty1

Top Try Assists

Jarome Luai2
Brent Naden1
Ashley Taylor1
S. Crichton0
Anthony Don0

Top Runs

Isaah Yeo24
Caleb Aekins21
J. Fisher-Harris20
James Tamou19
Liam Martin18

Top Run Metres

Jamal Fogarty200
Isaah Yeo173
James Tamou173
Caleb Aekins171
J. Fisher-Harris147

Top Linebreaks

S. Crichton1
Anthony Don1
Isaah Yeo1
Josh Mansour1
M. Watene-Zelezniak1

Top Offloads

S. Crichton1
Liam Martin1
Jarrod Wallace1
Brent Naden1
Moeaki Fotuaika1

Top Tackles

Nathan Peats55
Sam Stone48
Mitchell Kenny46
Jai Arrow46
Tyrone Peachey42

Top Missed Tackles

Liam Martin7
Brian Kelly5
Brent Naden5
Ashley Taylor4
Nathan Peats4

Top Tackle Breaks

Corey Thompson8
Tyrone Peachey5
M. Watene-Zelezniak4
S. Crichton3
Anthony Don3

Top Linebreak Assists

Jarome Luai2
Brent Naden1
Anthony Don0
Tyrone Peachey0
S. Crichton0

Top Kick Metres

Nathan Cleary674
Jamal Fogarty375
Ashley Taylor293
Jarome Luai59
Nathan Peats29

Top Penalties

Nathan Cleary2
Liam Martin1
Brian Kelly1
Moeaki Fotuaika1
Jai Whitbread1

Top Errors

Nathan Cleary3
Anthony Don2
Brian Kelly2
Corey Thompson2
Tyrone Peachey1

Team Lists

Titans

Panthers

1Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson
2Anthony DonAnthony Don
3Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4Dale CopleyDale Copley
5Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9Nathan PeatsNathan Peats
10Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
11Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
18Sam StoneSam Stone
13Jai ArrowJai Arrow
 
14Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
16Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
17Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
21Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Caleb AekinsCaleb Aekins1
Josh MansourJosh Mansour2
Brent NadenBrent Naden3
S. CrichtonStephen Crichton4
M. Watene-ZelezniakMalakai Watene-Zelezniak5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary7
James TamouJames Tamou8
Mitchell KennyMitchell Kenny9
J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris10
Liam MartinLiam Martin12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo13
Tyrone MayTyrone May14
 
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu15
Moses LeotaMoses Leota16
Billy BurnsBilly Burns17
Matt BurtonMatt Burton18

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Gold Coast

DATEOPPRESULT
17/7/20StormL 42 - 6
10/7/20WarriorsW 16 - 12
4/7/20SharksL 10 - 40
27/6/20BroncosW 12 - 30
20/6/20DragonsL 8 - 20

Penrith

DATEOPPRESULT
19/7/20CowboysW 22 - 10
11/7/20SharksW 24 - 56
4/7/20Wests TigersW 12 - 19
25/6/20RabbitohsW 20 - 12
19/6/20StormW 21 - 14
 

1 COMMENT

  1. Don’t be shocked by a Panthers loss to the Gold Coast yet again!
    They travel up to the coast last minute & have a fairly poor record up there. Lost the game they were expected to win last season to the Gold Coast, on the Gold Coast.
    Penrith have a host of players unavailable. Tetevano, Capewell, Edwards, Whare , To’o, Staines . Even more importantly, No Koroisau!!

Comments are closed.