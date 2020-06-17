2020-06-27T07:30:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
#NRLBroncosTitans
Broncos
12
Titans
30
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Broncos

Titans

2TRIES5
Ben Te'o 48'
B. Te'o 48'
Herbie Farnworth 57'
H. Farnworth 57'
 
Ashley Taylor 6'
A. Taylor 6'
Anthony Don 19'
A. Don 19'
Sam Lisone 29'
S. Lisone 29'
Anthony Don 40'
A. Don 40'
Phillip Sami 75'
P. Sami 75'
2/2CONVERSIONS3/5
Herbie Farnworth 49'
H. Farnworth 49'
Herbie Farnworth 59'
H. Farnworth 59'
 
Ashley Taylor 21'
A. Taylor 21'
Ashley Taylor 29'
A. Taylor 29'
Ashley Taylor 40'
A. Taylor 40'
0/0PENALTY GOALS2/2
  
Ashley Taylor 53'
A. Taylor 53'
Ashley Taylor 62'
A. Taylor 62'
0HALF TIME22
 

Team Stats

Broncos

Titans

All Runs

153
196

All Run Metres

1175
1733

Line Breaks

2
3

Offloads

14
14

Kick Metres

445
585

40/20

0
0

Tackles

310
318

Missed Tackles

40
43

Penalties Conceded

6
8

Errors

14
8

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Ashley Taylor14
H. Farnworth8
Anthony Don8
Ben Te'o4
Sam Lisone4

Top Goal Kicker

Ashley Taylor5
H. Farnworth2
Xavier Coates0
Tanah Boyd0
Alex Glenn0

Top Try Scorer

Anthony Don2
Ben Te'o1
Ashley Taylor1
H. Farnworth1
Sam Lisone1

Top Try Assists

Ashley Taylor1
Tyrone Peachey1
Keegan Hipgrave1
Brodie Croft1
Xavier Coates0

Top Runs

Payne Haas17
Jai Arrow17
Corey Thompson16
Anthony Don16
Phillip Sami16

Top Run Metres

Anthony Don164
Brian Kelly161
Payne Haas157
Moeaki Fotuaika154
Corey Thompson139

Top Linebreaks

Ben Te'o1
Ashley Taylor1
Tesi Niu1
Anthony Don1
Phillip Sami1

Top Offloads

Brian Kelly4
Payne Haas2
Kevin Proctor2
Tesi Niu2
Moeaki Fotuaika2

Top Tackles

Alex Glenn41
Keegan Hipgrave34
Payne Haas33
Mitch Rein33
Issac Luke33

Top Missed Tackles

Keegan Hipgrave7
T. Pangai Junior7
Alex Glenn6
Ashley Taylor6
Anthony Milford4

Top Tackle Breaks

Payne Haas6
Anthony Milford6
T. Pangai Junior6
Moeaki Fotuaika5
Sam Lisone5

Top Linebreak Assists

Ashley Taylor1
Keegan Hipgrave1
T. Pangai Junior1
Alex Glenn0
Xavier Coates0

Top Kick Metres

Jamal Fogarty263
Brodie Croft253
Ashley Taylor249
Anthony Milford114
Issac Luke78

Top Penalties

Joe Ofahengaue2
Jarrod Wallace2
Ashley Taylor1
Payne Haas1
Corey Oates1

Top Errors

Xavier Coates3
Tesi Niu3
Corey Oates2
Jamayne Isaako2
Anthony Don2

Team Lists

Broncos

Titans

1Tesi NiuTesi Niu
2Corey OatesCorey Oates
3H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
4Darius BoydDarius Boyd
5Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
6Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
8Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
9Issac LukeIssac Luke
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
11Alex GlennAlex Glenn
12T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
13Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
 
14Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
16Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
17Ben Te'oBen Te'o
18Tom DeardenTom Dearden
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson1
Anthony DonAnthony Don2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly3
Dale CopleyDale Copley4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami5
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika8
Mitch ReinMitch Rein9
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe16
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor11
Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave12
Jai ArrowJai Arrow13
 
Sam LisoneSam Lisone10
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd14
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey15
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Brisbane

DATEOPPRESULT
18/6/20KnightsL 27 - 6
11/6/20Sea EaglesL 20 - 18
4/6/20RoostersL 0 - 59
28/5/20EelsL 6 - 34
20/3/20RabbitohsW 22 - 18

Gold Coast

DATEOPPRESULT
20/6/20DragonsL 8 - 20
13/6/20RabbitohsL 32 - 12
7/6/20Wests TigersW 28 - 23
29/5/20CowboysL 36 - 6
22/3/20EelsL 6 - 46
 