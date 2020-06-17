2020-06-27T07:30:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
Match Summary
Broncos
Titans
|2
|TRIES
|5
B. Te'o 48'
H. Farnworth 57'
A. Taylor 6'
A. Don 19'
S. Lisone 29'
A. Don 40'
P. Sami 75'
|2/2
|CONVERSIONS
|3/5
H. Farnworth 49'
H. Farnworth 59'
A. Taylor 21'
A. Taylor 29'
A. Taylor 40'
|0/0
|PENALTY GOALS
|2/2
A. Taylor 53'
A. Taylor 62'
|0
|HALF TIME
|22
Team Stats
Broncos
Titans
All Runs153
All Run Metres1175
Line Breaks2
Offloads14
Kick Metres445
40/200
Tackles310
Missed Tackles40
Penalties Conceded6
Errors14
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Ashley Taylor
|14
|H. Farnworth
|8
|Anthony Don
|8
|Ben Te'o
|4
|Sam Lisone
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Ashley Taylor
|5
|H. Farnworth
|2
|Xavier Coates
|0
|Tanah Boyd
|0
|Alex Glenn
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Anthony Don
|2
|Ben Te'o
|1
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|H. Farnworth
|1
|Sam Lisone
|1
Top Try Assists
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|Tyrone Peachey
|1
|Keegan Hipgrave
|1
|Brodie Croft
|1
|Xavier Coates
|0
Top Runs
|Payne Haas
|17
|Jai Arrow
|17
|Corey Thompson
|16
|Anthony Don
|16
|Phillip Sami
|16
Top Run Metres
|Anthony Don
|164
|Brian Kelly
|161
|Payne Haas
|157
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|154
|Corey Thompson
|139
Top Linebreaks
|Ben Te'o
|1
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|Tesi Niu
|1
|Anthony Don
|1
|Phillip Sami
|1
Top Offloads
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Payne Haas
|2
|Kevin Proctor
|2
|Tesi Niu
|2
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|2
Top Tackles
|Alex Glenn
|41
|Keegan Hipgrave
|34
|Payne Haas
|33
|Mitch Rein
|33
|Issac Luke
|33
Top Missed Tackles
|Keegan Hipgrave
|7
|T. Pangai Junior
|7
|Alex Glenn
|6
|Ashley Taylor
|6
|Anthony Milford
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Payne Haas
|6
|Anthony Milford
|6
|T. Pangai Junior
|6
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|5
|Sam Lisone
|5
Top Linebreak Assists
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|Keegan Hipgrave
|1
|T. Pangai Junior
|1
|Alex Glenn
|0
|Xavier Coates
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Jamal Fogarty
|263
|Brodie Croft
|253
|Ashley Taylor
|249
|Anthony Milford
|114
|Issac Luke
|78
Top Penalties
|Joe Ofahengaue
|2
|Jarrod Wallace
|2
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|Payne Haas
|1
|Corey Oates
|1
Top Errors
|Xavier Coates
|3
|Tesi Niu
|3
|Corey Oates
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Anthony Don
|2
Team Lists
Broncos
Titans
|1
|Tesi Niu
|2
|Corey Oates
|3
|H. Farnworth
|4
|Darius Boyd
|5
|Xavier Coates
|6
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Brodie Croft
|8
|Matthew Lodge
|9
|Issac Luke
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Alex Glenn
|12
|T. Pangai Junior
|13
|Joe Ofahengaue
|14
|Jamayne Isaako
|16
|Rhys Kennedy
|17
|Ben Te'o
|18
|Tom Dearden
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Corey Thompson
|1
|Anthony Don
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Dale Copley
|4
|Phillip Sami
|5
|Ashley Taylor
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|8
|Mitch Rein
|9
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|16
|Kevin Proctor
|11
|Keegan Hipgrave
|12
|Jai Arrow
|13
|Sam Lisone
|10
|Tanah Boyd
|14
|Tyrone Peachey
|15
|Jarrod Wallace
|17
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Brisbane
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|18/6/20
|Knights
|L 27 - 6
|11/6/20
|Sea Eagles
|L 20 - 18
|4/6/20
|Roosters
|L 0 - 59
|28/5/20
|Eels
|L 6 - 34
|20/3/20
|Rabbitohs
|W 22 - 18
Gold Coast
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|20/6/20
|Dragons
|L 8 - 20
|13/6/20
|Rabbitohs
|L 32 - 12
|7/6/20
|Wests Tigers
|W 28 - 23
|29/5/20
|Cowboys
|L 36 - 6
|22/3/20
|Eels
|L 6 - 46