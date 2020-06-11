2020-06-11T09:50:00Z - Central Coast Stadium
#NRLManlyBroncos
Sea Eagles
20
Broncos
18
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Sea Eagles

Broncos

3TRIES3
Tevita Funa 36'
T. Funa 36'
Daly Cherry-Evans 43'
D. Cherry-Evans 43'
Moses Suli 54'
M. Suli 54'
 
Kotoni Staggs 5'
K. Staggs 5'
Xavier Coates 15'
X. Coates 15'
Darius Boyd 29'
D. Boyd 29'
2/3CONVERSIONS3/3
Reuben Garrick 44'
R. Garrick 44'
Reuben Garrick 56'
R. Garrick 56'
 
Jamayne Isaako 6'
J. Isaako 6'
Jamayne Isaako 17'
J. Isaako 17'
Jamayne Isaako 31'
J. Isaako 31'
2/2PENALTY GOALS0/0
Reuben Garrick 63'
R. Garrick 63'
Reuben Garrick 70'
R. Garrick 70'
  
0/1FIELD GOALS0/1
   
4HALF TIME18
 

Team Stats

Sea Eagles

Broncos

All Runs

185
165

All Run Metres

1644
1561

Line Breaks

3
2

Offloads

7
9

Kick Metres

532
421

40/20

0
0

Tackles

292
355

Missed Tackles

26
15

Penalties Conceded

2
12

Errors

7
10

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Reuben Garrick8
Jamayne Isaako6
Xavier Coates4
Tevita Funa4
Kotoni Staggs4

Top Goal Kicker

Reuben Garrick4
Jamayne Isaako3
Xavier Coates0
Tevita Funa0
Anthony Milford0

Top Try Scorer

Xavier Coates1
Tevita Funa1
Kotoni Staggs1
D. Cherry-Evans1
Moses Suli1

Top Try Assists

Anthony Milford2
Tom Trbojevic2
Dylan Walker1
Xavier Coates0
Tevita Funa0

Top Runs

Jake Trbojevic20
A. Fonua-Blake20
Matthew Lodge18
Payne Haas18
Tom Trbojevic17

Top Run Metres

A. Fonua-Blake236
Matthew Lodge186
Payne Haas181
Jake Trbojevic169
H. Farnworth167

Top Linebreaks

Xavier Coates1
Tevita Funa1
D. Cherry-Evans1
Moses Suli1
Darius Boyd1

Top Offloads

Payne Haas4
D. Cherry-Evans3
Anthony Milford2
Kotoni Staggs2
Corey Waddell2

Top Tackles

P. Carrigan51
Payne Haas46
Cory Paix38
Jake Trbojevic38
Joe Ofahengaue34

Top Missed Tackles

Dylan Walker7
Thomas Flegler3
Corey Waddell3
Danny Levi3
Anthony Milford2

Top Tackle Breaks

Kotoni Staggs4
Payne Haas4
Jamayne Isaako4
A. Fonua-Blake3
Darius Boyd3

Top Linebreak Assists

Tom Trbojevic2
Anthony Milford1
Kotoni Staggs1
Dylan Walker1
Xavier Coates0

Top Kick Metres

D. Cherry-Evans466
Brodie Croft247
Anthony Milford163
Lachlan Croker51
Jake Trbojevic15

Top Penalties

Xavier Coates3
Matthew Lodge3
P. Carrigan2
Kotoni Staggs1
Joel Thompson1

Top Errors

Xavier Coates4
Cory Paix2
H. Farnworth2
Brodie Croft1
D. Cherry-Evans1

Team Lists

Sea Eagles

Broncos

Tom Trbojevic
Reuben Garrick
Brad Parker
Moses Suli
Tevita Funa
Dylan Walker
Daly Cherry-Evans
Martin Taupau
Danny Levi
Taniela Paseka
Joel Thompson
Corey Waddell
Jake Trbojevic
 
Addin Fonua-Blake
Lachlan Croker
Sean Keppie
Jack Gosiewski
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Jamayne Isaako
Xavier Coates
Kotoni Staggs
Darius Boyd
Herbie Farnworth
Anthony Milford
Brodie Croft
Matthew Lodge
Cory Paix
Payne Haas
Corey Oates
Joe Ofahengaue
Patrick Carrigan
 
Tesi Niu
Ben Te'o
Rhys Kennedy
Thomas Flegler

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Manly

DATEOPPRESULT
6/6/20EelsL 19 - 16
31/5/20BulldogsW 32 - 6
21/3/20RoostersW 8 - 9
15/3/20StormL 4 - 18
20/9/19RabbitohsL 34 - 26

Brisbane

DATEOPPRESULT
4/6/20RoostersL 0 - 59
28/5/20EelsL 6 - 34
20/3/20RabbitohsW 22 - 18
13/3/20CowboysW 21 - 28
15/9/19EelsL 58 - 0
 