2020-06-11T09:50:00Z - Central Coast Stadium
Sea Eagles
20
Broncos
18
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Sea Eagles
Broncos
|3
|TRIES
|3
T. Funa 36'
D. Cherry-Evans 43'
M. Suli 54'
K. Staggs 5'
X. Coates 15'
D. Boyd 29'
|2/3
|CONVERSIONS
|3/3
R. Garrick 44'
R. Garrick 56'
J. Isaako 6'
J. Isaako 17'
J. Isaako 31'
|2/2
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
R. Garrick 63'
R. Garrick 70'
|0/1
|FIELD GOALS
|0/1
|4
|HALF TIME
|18
Team Stats
Sea Eagles
Broncos
All Runs185
All Run Metres1644
Line Breaks3
Offloads7
Kick Metres532
40/200
Tackles292
Missed Tackles26
Penalties Conceded2
Errors7
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Reuben Garrick
|8
|Jamayne Isaako
|6
|Xavier Coates
|4
|Tevita Funa
|4
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Reuben Garrick
|4
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Xavier Coates
|0
|Tevita Funa
|0
|Anthony Milford
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Xavier Coates
|1
|Tevita Funa
|1
|Kotoni Staggs
|1
|D. Cherry-Evans
|1
|Moses Suli
|1
Top Try Assists
|Anthony Milford
|2
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Dylan Walker
|1
|Xavier Coates
|0
|Tevita Funa
|0
Top Runs
|Jake Trbojevic
|20
|A. Fonua-Blake
|20
|Matthew Lodge
|18
|Payne Haas
|18
|Tom Trbojevic
|17
Top Run Metres
|A. Fonua-Blake
|236
|Matthew Lodge
|186
|Payne Haas
|181
|Jake Trbojevic
|169
|H. Farnworth
|167
Top Linebreaks
|Xavier Coates
|1
|Tevita Funa
|1
|D. Cherry-Evans
|1
|Moses Suli
|1
|Darius Boyd
|1
Top Offloads
|Payne Haas
|4
|D. Cherry-Evans
|3
|Anthony Milford
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|2
|Corey Waddell
|2
Top Tackles
|P. Carrigan
|51
|Payne Haas
|46
|Cory Paix
|38
|Jake Trbojevic
|38
|Joe Ofahengaue
|34
Top Missed Tackles
|Dylan Walker
|7
|Thomas Flegler
|3
|Corey Waddell
|3
|Danny Levi
|3
|Anthony Milford
|2
Top Tackle Breaks
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Payne Haas
|4
|Jamayne Isaako
|4
|A. Fonua-Blake
|3
|Darius Boyd
|3
Top Linebreak Assists
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Anthony Milford
|1
|Kotoni Staggs
|1
|Dylan Walker
|1
|Xavier Coates
|0
Top Kick Metres
|D. Cherry-Evans
|466
|Brodie Croft
|247
|Anthony Milford
|163
|Lachlan Croker
|51
|Jake Trbojevic
|15
Top Penalties
|Xavier Coates
|3
|Matthew Lodge
|3
|P. Carrigan
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|1
|Joel Thompson
|1
Team Lists
Sea Eagles
Broncos
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|5
|Reuben Garrick
|3
|Brad Parker
|4
|Moses Suli
|20
|Tevita Funa
|6
|Dylan Walker
|7
|D. Cherry-Evans
|10
|Martin Taupau
|9
|Danny Levi
|17
|Taniela Paseka
|11
|Joel Thompson
|15
|Corey Waddell
|13
|Jake Trbojevic
|8
|A. Fonua-Blake
|14
|Lachlan Croker
|16
|Sean Keppie
|19
|Jack Gosiewski
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Xavier Coates
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Darius Boyd
|4
|H. Farnworth
|5
|Anthony Milford
|6
|Brodie Croft
|7
|Matthew Lodge
|8
|Cory Paix
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Corey Oates
|11
|Joe Ofahengaue
|12
|P. Carrigan
|13
|Tesi Niu
|14
|Ben Te'o
|15
|Rhys Kennedy
|16
|Thomas Flegler
|17