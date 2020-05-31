2020-05-31T08:30:00Z - Central Coast Stadium
Sea Eagles
32
Bulldogs
6
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Sea Eagles
Bulldogs
|7
|TRIES
|1
T. Trbojevic 3'
T. Trbojevic 25'
B. Parker 35'
J. Taufua 44'
C. Sironen 60'
B. Parker 63'
R. Garrick 74'
J. Averillo 70'
|2/7
|CONVERSIONS
|1/1
R. Garrick 36'
R. Garrick 64'
N. Meaney 71'
|14
|HALF TIME
|0
Team Stats
Sea Eagles
Bulldogs
All Runs205
All Run Metres1857
Line Breaks8
Offloads13
Kick Metres422
40/200
Tackles293
Missed Tackles11
Penalties Conceded4
Errors10
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Brad Parker
|8
|Tom Trbojevic
|8
|Reuben Garrick
|8
|Curtis Sironen
|4
|Jorge Taufua
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Reuben Garrick
|2
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Will Hopoate
|0
|Taniela Paseka
|0
|Adam Elliott
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Brad Parker
|2
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Curtis Sironen
|1
|Jorge Taufua
|1
|Reuben Garrick
|1
Top Try Assists
|Tom Trbojevic
|3
|Moses Suli
|1
|Danny Levi
|1
|Jake Trbojevic
|1
|Lachlan Lewis
|1
Top Runs
|A. Fonua-Blake
|21
|Tom Trbojevic
|21
|Aiden Tolman
|18
|Dylan Napa
|16
|Joel Thompson
|15
Top Run Metres
|A. Fonua-Blake
|206
|Tom Trbojevic
|188
|Martin Taupau
|156
|Jorge Taufua
|149
|Dylan Napa
|148
Top Linebreaks
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Jorge Taufua
|2
|Brad Parker
|1
|Curtis Sironen
|1
|Moses Suli
|1
Top Offloads
|Curtis Sironen
|4
|Brad Parker
|2
|D. Cherry-Evans
|2
|Will Hopoate
|1
|Taniela Paseka
|1
Top Tackles
|Aiden Tolman
|54
|Danny Levi
|51
|J. Marshall-King
|42
|Josh Jackson
|41
|Dean Britt
|32
Top Missed Tackles
|Dean Britt
|9
|Lachlan Lewis
|5
|Dylan Napa
|5
|Reimis Smith
|4
|Jack Cogger
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Martin Taupau
|7
|Dylan Walker
|7
|Curtis Sironen
|5
|Moses Suli
|5
|D. Cherry-Evans
|5
Top Linebreak Assists
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Brad Parker
|1
|Danny Levi
|1
|Jake Trbojevic
|1
|D. Cherry-Evans
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Lachlan Lewis
|302
|D. Cherry-Evans
|284
|Dylan Walker
|62
|J. Marshall-King
|51
|Jorge Taufua
|24
Top Penalties
|Taniela Paseka
|1
|Brad Parker
|1
|Dean Britt
|1
|Danny Levi
|1
|Sauaso Sue
|1
Top Errors
|C. Crichton
|3
|Jack Cogger
|3
|Taniela Paseka
|2
|Brad Parker
|2
|Dean Britt
|2
Team Lists
Sea Eagles
Bulldogs
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Jorge Taufua
|3
|Brad Parker
|4
|Moses Suli
|5
|Reuben Garrick
|6
|Dylan Walker
|7
|D. Cherry-Evans
|8
|A. Fonua-Blake
|9
|Danny Levi
|10
|Martin Taupau
|11
|Joel Thompson
|12
|Curtis Sironen
|13
|Jake Trbojevic
|14
|Lachlan Croker
|15
|Corey Waddell
|16
|Sean Keppie
|17
|Taniela Paseka
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|1
|Nick Meaney
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Will Hopoate
|4
|C. Crichton
|5
|Lachlan Lewis
|6
|Jack Cogger
|7
|Dylan Napa
|10
|J. Marshall-King
|9
|Aiden Tolman
|20
|Josh Jackson
|11
|Dean Britt
|12
|Adam Elliott
|13
|Sauaso Sue
|8
|Jake Averillo
|14
|Renouf To'omaga
|15
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|16