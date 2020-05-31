2020-05-31T08:30:00Z - Central Coast Stadium
#NRLManlyBulldogs
Sea Eagles
32
Bulldogs
6
FULL TIME
2020-05-31T08:30:00Z - Central Coast Stadium
#NRLManlyBulldogs

Match Summary

Sea Eagles

Bulldogs

7TRIES1
Tom Trbojevic 3'
Tom Trbojevic 25'
Brad Parker 35'
Jorge Taufua 44'
Curtis Sironen 60'
Brad Parker 63'
Reuben Garrick 74'
Jake Averillo 70'
2/7CONVERSIONS1/1
Reuben Garrick 36'
Reuben Garrick 64'
Nick Meaney 71'
14HALF TIME0
 

Team Stats

Sea Eagles

Bulldogs

All Runs

205
165

All Run Metres

1857
1396

Line Breaks

8
0

Offloads

13
6

Kick Metres

422
372

40/20

0
0

Tackles

293
358

Missed Tackles

11
41

Penalties Conceded

4
4

Errors

10
14

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Brad Parker8
Tom Trbojevic8
Reuben Garrick8
Curtis Sironen4
Jorge Taufua4

Top Goal Kicker

Reuben Garrick2
Nick Meaney1
Will Hopoate0
Taniela Paseka0
Adam Elliott0

Top Try Scorer

Brad Parker2
Tom Trbojevic2
Curtis Sironen1
Jorge Taufua1
Reuben Garrick1

Top Try Assists

Tom Trbojevic3
Moses Suli1
Danny Levi1
Jake Trbojevic1
Lachlan Lewis1

Top Runs

A. Fonua-Blake21
Tom Trbojevic21
Aiden Tolman18
Dylan Napa16
Joel Thompson15

Top Run Metres

A. Fonua-Blake206
Tom Trbojevic188
Martin Taupau156
Jorge Taufua149
Dylan Napa148

Top Linebreaks

Tom Trbojevic2
Jorge Taufua2
Brad Parker1
Curtis Sironen1
Moses Suli1

Top Offloads

Curtis Sironen4
Brad Parker2
D. Cherry-Evans2
Will Hopoate1
Taniela Paseka1

Top Tackles

Aiden Tolman54
Danny Levi51
J. Marshall-King42
Josh Jackson41
Dean Britt32

Top Missed Tackles

Dean Britt9
Lachlan Lewis5
Dylan Napa5
Reimis Smith4
Jack Cogger4

Top Tackle Breaks

Martin Taupau7
Dylan Walker7
Curtis Sironen5
Moses Suli5
D. Cherry-Evans5

Top Linebreak Assists

Tom Trbojevic2
Brad Parker1
Danny Levi1
Jake Trbojevic1
D. Cherry-Evans1

Top Kick Metres

Lachlan Lewis302
D. Cherry-Evans284
Dylan Walker62
J. Marshall-King51
Jorge Taufua24

Top Penalties

Taniela Paseka1
Brad Parker1
Dean Britt1
Danny Levi1
Sauaso Sue1

Top Errors

C. Crichton3
Jack Cogger3
Taniela Paseka2
Brad Parker2
Dean Britt2

Team Lists

Sea Eagles

Bulldogs

1Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua
3Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4Moses SuliMoses Suli
5Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
7D. Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8A. Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9Danny LeviDanny Levi
10Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
11Joel ThompsonJoel Thompson
12Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen
13Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 
14Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
15Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
16Sean KeppieSean Keppie
17Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak1
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith3
Will HopoateWill Hopoate4
C. CrichtonChristian Crichton5
Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis6
Jack CoggerJack Cogger7
Dylan NapaDylan Napa10
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King9
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman20
Josh JacksonJosh Jackson11
Dean BrittDean Britt12
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott13
 
Sauaso SueSauaso Sue8
Jake AverilloJake Averillo14
Renouf To'omagaRenouf To'omaga15
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner16

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Manly

DATEOPPRESULT
21/3/20RoostersW 8 - 9
15/3/20StormL 4 - 18
20/9/19RabbitohsL 34 - 26
14/9/19SharksW 28 - 16
6/9/19EelsL 32 - 16

Canterbury-Bankstown

DATEOPPRESULT
19/3/20CowboysL 16 - 24
12/3/20EelsL 8 - 2
7/9/19BroncosW 30 - 14
29/8/19CowboysL 15 - 8
22/8/19EelsW 6 - 12
 