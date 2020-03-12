8
Bankwest Stadium
Match Summary

Eels

Bulldogs

1TRIES0
Reed Mahoney 65'
  
1/1CONVERSIONS0/0
Mitchell Moses 66'
  
1/1PENALTY GOALS1/2
Mitchell Moses 34'
 Brandon Wakeham 12'
2HALF TIME2
 

Team Stats

Scoring Plays

Eels   Bulldogs
1 Tries 0
1 Conversions 0
1 Penalty Goals 1
0 Field Goals 0

Attack

Eels   Bulldogs
168 All Runs 165
1,477 All Run Metres 1,341
0 Line Breaks 1
8 Offloads 5

Defense

Eels   Bulldogs
548 Kick Metres 605
0 40/20 0
333 Tackles 310
26 Missed Tackles 28

Discipline

Eels   Bulldogs
6 Penalties Conceded 10
13 Errors 13
0 Sin Bin 0
0 Send Offs 0

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Reed Mahoney4
Mitchell Moses4
Brandon Wakeham2
Shaun Lane0
Adam Elliott0

Top Goal Kicker

Mitchell Moses2
Brandon Wakeham1
Adam Elliott0
Shaun Lane0
Ryan Matterson0

Top Try Scorer

Reed Mahoney1
Adam Elliott0
Shaun Lane0
Ryan Matterson0
R. Campbell-Gillard0

Top Try Assists

Mitchell Moses1
Shaun Lane0
Adam Elliott0
Ryan Matterson0
Reed Mahoney0

Top Runs

Shaun Lane17
C. Gutherson17
D. Watene-Zelezniak17
Blake Ferguson16
Will Hopoate15

Top Run Metres

C. Gutherson205
D. Watene-Zelezniak198
Blake Ferguson158
Dylan Napa137
Will Hopoate133

Top Linebreaks

D. Watene-Zelezniak1
Shaun Lane0
Adam Elliott0
Ryan Matterson0
Reed Mahoney0

Top Offloads

Ryan Matterson2
Junior Paulo2
Adam Elliott1
Nathan Brown1
Kane Evans1

Top Tackles

Reed Mahoney44
J. Marshall-King40
Ryan Matterson39
Josh Jackson38
Nathan Brown36

Top Missed Tackles

Ryan Matterson4
J. Marshall-King4
Peni Terepo3
Nathan Brown3
Mitchell Moses3

Top Tackle Breaks

D. Watene-Zelezniak6
Junior Paulo5
Blake Ferguson4
Shaun Lane3
Adam Elliott3

Top Linebreak Assists

Adam Elliott0
Shaun Lane0
Ryan Matterson0
Reed Mahoney0
R. Campbell-Gillard0

Top Kick Metres

Lachlan Lewis582
Mitchell Moses402
Reed Mahoney70
C. Gutherson39
Brandon Wakeham23

Top Penalties

Mitchell Moses2
Reimis Smith2
C. Crichton2
Reed Mahoney1
R. Campbell-Gillard1

Top Errors

C. Gutherson4
D. Watene-Zelezniak3
Dylan Brown2
Lachlan Lewis2
Joe Stimson2

Team Lists

Eels

Bulldogs

1C. GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3M. JenningsMichael Jennings
4Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson
6Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
13Nathan BrownNathan Brown
 
14Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi
15Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
16Kane EvansKane Evans
17Peni TerepoPeni Terepo
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak1
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith3
Will HopoateWill Hopoate4
C. CrichtonChristian Crichton5
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham6
Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis7
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman8
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King9
Dylan NapaDylan Napa10
Josh JacksonJosh Jackson11
Joe StimsonJoe Stimson12
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott13
 
Dean BrittDean Britt14
Renouf To'omagaRenouf To'omaga15
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner16
Kerrod HollandKerrod Holland17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Eels

DATE OPP RESULT
21/9/19StormL 32 - 0
15/9/19BroncosW 58 - 0
6/9/19Sea EaglesW 32 - 16
30/8/19BroncosL 17 - 16
22/8/19BulldogsL 6 - 12

Bulldogs

DATE OPP RESULT
7/9/19BroncosW 30 - 14
29/8/19CowboysL 15 - 8
22/8/19EelsW 6 - 12
17/8/19RabbitohsW 6 - 14
10/8/19Wests TigersW 18 - 16
 