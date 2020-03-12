Match Summary
Eels
Bulldogs
|1
|TRIES
|0
|Reed Mahoney 65'
|1/1
|CONVERSIONS
|0/0
|Mitchell Moses 66'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|1/2
|Mitchell Moses 34'
|Brandon Wakeham 12'
|2
|HALF TIME
|2
Team Stats
Scoring Plays
|Eels
|Bulldogs
|1
|Tries
|0
|1
|Conversions
|0
|1
|Penalty Goals
|1
|0
|Field Goals
|0
Attack
|Eels
|Bulldogs
|168
|All Runs
|165
|1,477
|All Run Metres
|1,341
|0
|Line Breaks
|1
|8
|Offloads
|5
Defense
|Eels
|Bulldogs
|548
|Kick Metres
|605
|0
|40/20
|0
|333
|Tackles
|310
|26
|Missed Tackles
|28
Discipline
|Eels
|Bulldogs
|6
|Penalties Conceded
|10
|13
|Errors
|13
|0
|Sin Bin
|0
|0
|Send Offs
|0
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Reed Mahoney
|4
|Mitchell Moses
|4
|Brandon Wakeham
|2
|Shaun Lane
|0
|Adam Elliott
|0
Top Goal Kicker
|Mitchell Moses
|2
|Brandon Wakeham
|1
|Adam Elliott
|0
|Shaun Lane
|0
|Ryan Matterson
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Reed Mahoney
|1
|Adam Elliott
|0
|Shaun Lane
|0
|Ryan Matterson
|0
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|0
Top Try Assists
|Mitchell Moses
|1
|Shaun Lane
|0
|Adam Elliott
|0
|Ryan Matterson
|0
|Reed Mahoney
|0
Top Runs
|Shaun Lane
|17
|C. Gutherson
|17
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|17
|Blake Ferguson
|16
|Will Hopoate
|15
Top Run Metres
|C. Gutherson
|205
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|198
|Blake Ferguson
|158
|Dylan Napa
|137
|Will Hopoate
|133
Top Linebreaks
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|1
|Shaun Lane
|0
|Adam Elliott
|0
|Ryan Matterson
|0
|Reed Mahoney
|0
Top Offloads
|Ryan Matterson
|2
|Junior Paulo
|2
|Adam Elliott
|1
|Nathan Brown
|1
|Kane Evans
|1
Top Tackles
|Reed Mahoney
|44
|J. Marshall-King
|40
|Ryan Matterson
|39
|Josh Jackson
|38
|Nathan Brown
|36
Top Missed Tackles
|Ryan Matterson
|4
|J. Marshall-King
|4
|Peni Terepo
|3
|Nathan Brown
|3
|Mitchell Moses
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|6
|Junior Paulo
|5
|Blake Ferguson
|4
|Shaun Lane
|3
|Adam Elliott
|3
Top Linebreak Assists
|Adam Elliott
|0
|Shaun Lane
|0
|Ryan Matterson
|0
|Reed Mahoney
|0
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Lachlan Lewis
|582
|Mitchell Moses
|402
|Reed Mahoney
|70
|C. Gutherson
|39
|Brandon Wakeham
|23
Top Penalties
|Mitchell Moses
|2
|Reimis Smith
|2
|C. Crichton
|2
|Reed Mahoney
|1
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|1
Team Lists
Eels
Bulldogs
|1
|C. Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|M. Jennings
|4
|Waqa Blake
|5
|Blake Ferguson
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Shaun Lane
|12
|Ryan Matterson
|13
|Nathan Brown
|14
|Brad Takairangi
|15
|Marata Niukore
|16
|Kane Evans
|17
|Peni Terepo
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|1
|Nick Meaney
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Will Hopoate
|4
|C. Crichton
|5
|Brandon Wakeham
|6
|Lachlan Lewis
|7
|Aiden Tolman
|8
|J. Marshall-King
|9
|Dylan Napa
|10
|Josh Jackson
|11
|Joe Stimson
|12
|Adam Elliott
|13
|Dean Britt
|14
|Renouf To'omaga
|15
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|16
|Kerrod Holland
|17
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Eels
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|21/9/19
|Storm
|L 32 - 0
|15/9/19
|Broncos
|W 58 - 0
|6/9/19
|Sea Eagles
|W 32 - 16
|30/8/19
|Broncos
|L 17 - 16
|22/8/19
|Bulldogs
|L 6 - 12
Bulldogs
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|7/9/19
|Broncos
|W 30 - 14
|29/8/19
|Cowboys
|L 15 - 8
|22/8/19
|Eels
|W 6 - 12
|17/8/19
|Rabbitohs
|W 6 - 14
|10/8/19
|Wests Tigers
|W 18 - 16
Cop that Sivo ya skirt lifta
Got to say Canterbury could be in for a great season after that performance, Lewis is the only sticking point , great defender and kicker , but is ordinary in attack , otherwise a solid start and Parra have a lot of work to do also.
Canterbury’s attack is non existent. Cant make the eight with that dreadful style on no attack. Bulldogs need to put that number 3 back on the wing. Can’t pass a ball to his winger.
If I was Kev, on that performance book a holiday on the long weekend to Adelaide mate. He does not watch grand finals when Parra aren’t in them, and Adelaide people won’t be talking much about the League grand final. Thats the place to hide Kev for 2020.
Well, if that was even 10% of the best that Parra have to offer, they won’t win anything this year.
Woody you need to take a long vacation.
I hear China or Italy are nice this time of year.
Parras attack was awful but will get better. Their defence was great. Should make top4
NRL broke the golden rule, they went full retard for game one. That was some special Olympic sh!t
I agree screamingeagle full retard
Bashed each other the whole game… Vossy and Blocker were a punish..
Still, the Doggies for/against will shine after the weekend
Good defence from both teams.
Parramatta lucked out with a try from a not that well placed kick. Just a mistake.
Bulldogs missed Harawira-Naera’s running game & backing up breaks big time. He’s the only real running forward there & offers a point of difference in attack.
Parra fans will be bigging the bulldogs up for big things this year to convince themselves that that awful game was indicative of two sides going places.
Damn horrible game to watch, and Bulldogs can be proud given the trouble they’ve had this week. Dos will be competitive this year but unless they can fix their attack which was woeful last year they’ll lose a lot of close games.
Waynethedrain.
No Parra supporter will say that. Only dregs Like you and woody would come up with that garbage.
Both teams defence was good but both teams attack was bog average. But seeing as it is the first game of the season our attack will click.
Who do you support waynethedrain?
Don’t talk nonsense, Kev. There are bunch of delusional Parra fans writing for this site, to begin with.
It doesn’t matter who I support, I won’t be predicting big things for them. I wouldn’t be a fan of any team, foolishly predicting big things for my team. I find that to be the territory of the tragic who can’t separate fate from desire. There are bunch of Eels fans lately who haven’t been able to contain themselves and have predicted their side winning it. Those fans are in my mind, extremely delusional and completely ignoring the far better teams they encountered last year.
But, since you’re asking, I support the Broncos. I see them at about 11th unless they present something drastically different in defence. One of the worst, if not the worse defences in the comp.
Saw a bit of Brodie Croft in the trials where he ran through a gap that no Brisbane player was capable of exploiting for the last few years, but aside from that, still some dead weight to chop out of that team.
Kevs barbie shall remain on low heat till parra can improve on that performance.