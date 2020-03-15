2020-03-15T05:05:00Z - Lottoland
#NRLManlyStorm
Sea Eagles
4
Storm
18
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Sea Eagles

Storm

0TRIES3
  
Suliasi Vunivalu 60'
S. Vunivalu 60'
Suliasi Vunivalu 63'
S. Vunivalu 63'
Tom Eisenhuth 74'
T. Eisenhuth 74'
0/0CONVERSIONS2/3
  
Cameron Smith 62'
C. Smith 62'
Cameron Smith 65'
C. Smith 65'
2/2PENALTY GOALS1/1
Reuben Garrick 34'
R. Garrick 34'
Reuben Garrick 38'
R. Garrick 38'
 
Cameron Smith 6'
C. Smith 6'
4HALF TIME2
 

Team Stats

Sea Eagles

Storm

All Runs

166
193

All Run Metres

1282
1647

Line Breaks

0
1

Offloads

5
12

Kick Metres

379
587

40/20

0
0

Tackles

326
314

Missed Tackles

23
15

Penalties Conceded

4
9

Errors

15
12

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

S. Vunivalu8
Cameron Smith6
Tom Eisenhuth4
Reuben Garrick4
A. Fonua-Blake0

Top Goal Kicker

Cameron Smith3
Reuben Garrick2
Tom Trbojevic0
Tom Eisenhuth0
A. Fonua-Blake0

Top Try Scorer

S. Vunivalu2
Tom Eisenhuth1
Tom Trbojevic0
A. Fonua-Blake0
Jorge Taufua0

Top Try Assists

Jahrome Hughes2
Cameron Smith1
Tom Eisenhuth0
A. Fonua-Blake0
Tom Trbojevic0

Top Runs

R. Papenhuyzen21
Jesse Bromwich21
Tui Kamikamica18
Tom Trbojevic16
T. Fa'asuamaleaui16

Top Run Metres

Tui Kamikamica194
R. Papenhuyzen189
Jesse Bromwich184
T. Fa'asuamaleaui139
Morgan Boyle125

Top Linebreaks

Marion Seve1
Tom Trbojevic0
Tom Eisenhuth0
A. Fonua-Blake0
Jorge Taufua0

Top Offloads

Jesse Bromwich3
Martin Taupau2
Cameron Munster2
Jahrome Hughes2
K. Bromwich1

Top Tackles

Jake Trbojevic49
Martin Taupau39
Cameron Smith35
Felise Kaufusi34
Jesse Bromwich32

Top Missed Tackles

Danny Levi3
A. Fonua-Blake2
K. Bromwich2
Martin Taupau2
Moses Suli2

Top Tackle Breaks

R. Papenhuyzen4
Cameron Munster4
Josh Addo-Carr4
Martin Taupau3
Reuben Garrick3

Top Linebreak Assists

Tom Eisenhuth0
A. Fonua-Blake0
Tom Trbojevic0
K. Bromwich0
Jorge Taufua0

Top Kick Metres

D. Cherry-Evans356
Jahrome Hughes275
Cameron Munster158
Cameron Smith121
R. Papenhuyzen31

Top Penalties

Felise Kaufusi3
A. Fonua-Blake1
Sean Keppie1
Cameron Munster1
Marion Seve1

Top Errors

Jorge Taufua3
Tom Trbojevic2
Moses Suli2
T. Fa'asuamaleaui2
Justin Olam2

Team Lists

Sea Eagles

Storm

1Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua
3Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4Moses SuliMoses Suli
5Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
7D. Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8A. Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9Danny LeviDanny Levi
10Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
11Joel ThompsonJoel Thompson
12Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen
13Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 
14Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
15Sean KeppieSean Keppie
16Morgan BoyleMorgan Boyle
17H. Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
R. PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen1
S. VunivaluSuliasi Vunivalu2
Marion SeveMarion Seve3
Justin OlamJustin Olam4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich8
Cameron SmithCameron Smith9
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi11
K. BromwichKenneath Bromwich12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane13
 
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui15
Max KingMax King16
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth17
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona18

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Manly

DATEOPPRESULT
20/9/19RabbitohsL 34 - 26
14/9/19SharksW 28 - 16
6/9/19EelsL 32 - 16
31/8/19StormL 6 - 36
25/8/19RaidersW 14 - 18

Melbourne

DATEOPPRESULT
28/9/19RoostersL 14 - 6
21/9/19EelsW 32 - 0
14/9/19RaidersL 10 - 12
6/9/19CowboysW 24 - 16
31/8/19Sea EaglesW 6 - 36
 

