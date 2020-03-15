2020-03-15T05:05:00Z - Lottoland
Storm
18
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Sea Eagles
Storm
|0
|TRIES
|3
S. Vunivalu 60'
S. Vunivalu 63'
T. Eisenhuth 74'
|0/0
|CONVERSIONS
|2/3
C. Smith 62'
C. Smith 65'
|2/2
|PENALTY GOALS
|1/1
R. Garrick 34'
R. Garrick 38'
C. Smith 6'
|4
|HALF TIME
|2
Team Stats
Sea Eagles
Storm
All Runs166
All Run Metres1282
Line Breaks0
Offloads5
Kick Metres379
40/200
Tackles326
Missed Tackles23
Penalties Conceded4
Errors15
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|S. Vunivalu
|8
|Cameron Smith
|6
|Tom Eisenhuth
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|4
|A. Fonua-Blake
|0
Top Goal Kicker
|Cameron Smith
|3
|Reuben Garrick
|2
|Tom Trbojevic
|0
|Tom Eisenhuth
|0
|A. Fonua-Blake
|0
Top Try Scorer
|S. Vunivalu
|2
|Tom Eisenhuth
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|0
|A. Fonua-Blake
|0
|Jorge Taufua
|0
Top Try Assists
|Jahrome Hughes
|2
|Cameron Smith
|1
|Tom Eisenhuth
|0
|A. Fonua-Blake
|0
|Tom Trbojevic
|0
Top Runs
|R. Papenhuyzen
|21
|Jesse Bromwich
|21
|Tui Kamikamica
|18
|Tom Trbojevic
|16
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|16
Top Run Metres
|Tui Kamikamica
|194
|R. Papenhuyzen
|189
|Jesse Bromwich
|184
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|139
|Morgan Boyle
|125
Top Linebreaks
|Marion Seve
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|0
|Tom Eisenhuth
|0
|A. Fonua-Blake
|0
|Jorge Taufua
|0
Top Offloads
|Jesse Bromwich
|3
|Martin Taupau
|2
|Cameron Munster
|2
|Jahrome Hughes
|2
|K. Bromwich
|1
Top Tackles
|Jake Trbojevic
|49
|Martin Taupau
|39
|Cameron Smith
|35
|Felise Kaufusi
|34
|Jesse Bromwich
|32
Top Missed Tackles
|Danny Levi
|3
|A. Fonua-Blake
|2
|K. Bromwich
|2
|Martin Taupau
|2
|Moses Suli
|2
Top Tackle Breaks
|R. Papenhuyzen
|4
|Cameron Munster
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|4
|Martin Taupau
|3
|Reuben Garrick
|3
Top Linebreak Assists
|Tom Eisenhuth
|0
|A. Fonua-Blake
|0
|Tom Trbojevic
|0
|K. Bromwich
|0
|Jorge Taufua
|0
Top Kick Metres
|D. Cherry-Evans
|356
|Jahrome Hughes
|275
|Cameron Munster
|158
|Cameron Smith
|121
|R. Papenhuyzen
|31
Top Penalties
|Felise Kaufusi
|3
|A. Fonua-Blake
|1
|Sean Keppie
|1
|Cameron Munster
|1
|Marion Seve
|1
Team Lists
Sea Eagles
Storm
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Jorge Taufua
|3
|Brad Parker
|4
|Moses Suli
|5
|Reuben Garrick
|6
|Dylan Walker
|7
|D. Cherry-Evans
|8
|A. Fonua-Blake
|9
|Danny Levi
|10
|Martin Taupau
|11
|Joel Thompson
|12
|Curtis Sironen
|13
|Jake Trbojevic
|14
|Lachlan Croker
|15
|Sean Keppie
|16
|Morgan Boyle
|17
|H. Olakau'atu
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|R. Papenhuyzen
|1
|S. Vunivalu
|2
|Marion Seve
|3
|Justin Olam
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Jesse Bromwich
|8
|Cameron Smith
|9
|Tui Kamikamica
|10
|Felise Kaufusi
|11
|K. Bromwich
|12
|Dale Finucane
|13
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|15
|Max King
|16
|Tom Eisenhuth
|17
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|18
