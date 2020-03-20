2020-03-20T09:05:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
#NRLBroncosSouths
Broncos
22
Rabbitohs
18
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Broncos

Rabbitohs

4TRIES3
Kotoni Staggs 6'
Anthony Milford 17'
Kotoni Staggs 49'
Kotoni Staggs 57'
Campbell Graham 30'
Cody Walker 34'
Alex Johnston 73'
2/4CONVERSIONS2/3
Jamayne Isaako 50'
Jamayne Isaako 58'
Adam Reynolds 36'
Adam Reynolds 74'
1/1PENALTY GOALS1/1
Jamayne Isaako 23'
Adam Reynolds 39'
10HALF TIME12
 

Team Stats

Broncos

Rabbitohs

All Runs

159
154

All Run Metres

1562
1402

Line Breaks

3
2

Offloads

10
6

Kick Metres

434
277

40/20

0
0

Tackles

268
333

Missed Tackles

24
43

Penalties Conceded

10
5

Errors

7
12

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Kotoni Staggs12
Jamayne Isaako6
Adam Reynolds6
Alex Johnston4
Cody Walker4

Top Goal Kicker

Jamayne Isaako3
Adam Reynolds3
Tevita Tatola0
A. McCullough0
Thomas Flegler0

Top Try Scorer

Kotoni Staggs3
Alex Johnston1
Cody Walker1
Anthony Milford1
Campbell Graham1

Top Try Assists

James Roberts1
Cody Walker1
Jamil Hopoate1
Tevita Tatola0
A. McCullough0

Top Runs

P. Carrigan19
Payne Haas18
Thomas Flegler17
David Fifita15
Campbell Graham14

Top Run Metres

P. Carrigan201
Payne Haas188
Thomas Flegler183
David Fifita154
Campbell Graham149

Top Linebreaks

Kotoni Staggs2
James Roberts1
Anthony Milford1
Campbell Graham1
A. McCullough0

Top Offloads

Thomas Flegler3
Jamayne Isaako2
Jamil Hopoate2
Ethan Lowe1
Alex Johnston1

Top Tackles

Damien Cook43
Jaydn Su'a40
P. Carrigan36
Cameron Murray34
A. McCullough32

Top Missed Tackles

Kotoni Staggs5
Ethan Lowe4
L. Mitchell4
Cody Walker4
Adam Reynolds4

Top Tackle Breaks

Thomas Flegler8
Anthony Milford7
Kotoni Staggs7
David Fifita5
Jaydn Su'a4

Top Linebreak Assists

Jamayne Isaako1
L. Mitchell1
Cody Walker1
Thomas Flegler0
Tevita Tatola0

Top Kick Metres

Anthony Milford264
Adam Reynolds188
Jake Turpin68
Braidon Burns50
A. McCullough47

Top Penalties

Rhys Kennedy3
Jake Turpin2
Jamil Hopoate2
Tevita Tatola1
Ethan Bullemor1

Top Errors

Campbell Graham3
L. Mitchell2
Braidon Burns2
A. McCullough1
Ethan Lowe1

Team Lists

Broncos

Rabbitohs

1Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
2Corey OatesCorey Oates
3Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4Darius BoydDarius Boyd
5Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
6Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
8Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9Jake TurpinJake Turpin
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
11David FifitaDavid Fifita
12Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate
13P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 
14H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
15A. McCulloughAndrew McCullough
16Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
17Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
L. MitchellLatrell Mitchell1
Dane GagaiDane Gagai2
James RobertsJames Roberts3
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns4
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham5
Cody WalkerCody Walker6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola8
Damien CookDamien Cook9
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess10
Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a11
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray12
Liam KnightLiam Knight13
 
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls14
Ethan LoweEthan Lowe15
Hame SeleHame Sele16
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Brisbane

DATEOPPRESULT
13/3/20CowboysW 21 - 28
15/9/19EelsL 58 - 0
7/9/19BulldogsL 30 - 14
30/8/19EelsW 17 - 16
23/8/19RabbitohsL 20 - 22

South Sydney

DATEOPPRESULT
14/3/20SharksW 22 - 18
27/9/19RaidersL 16 - 10
20/9/19Sea EaglesW 34 - 26
13/9/19RoostersL 30 - 6
5/9/19RoostersW 16 - 10
 