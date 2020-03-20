2020-03-20T09:05:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
Match Summary
Broncos
Rabbitohs
|4
|TRIES
|3
K. Staggs 6'
A. Milford 17'
K. Staggs 49'
K. Staggs 57'
C. Graham 30'
C. Walker 34'
A. Johnston 73'
|2/4
|CONVERSIONS
|2/3
J. Isaako 50'
J. Isaako 58'
A. Reynolds 36'
A. Reynolds 74'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|1/1
J. Isaako 23'
A. Reynolds 39'
|10
|HALF TIME
|12
Team Stats
Broncos
Rabbitohs
All Runs159
All Run Metres1562
Line Breaks3
Offloads10
Kick Metres434
40/200
Tackles268
Missed Tackles24
Penalties Conceded10
Errors7
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Kotoni Staggs
|12
|Jamayne Isaako
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|6
|Alex Johnston
|4
|Cody Walker
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Adam Reynolds
|3
|Tevita Tatola
|0
|A. McCullough
|0
|Thomas Flegler
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Alex Johnston
|1
|Cody Walker
|1
|Anthony Milford
|1
|Campbell Graham
|1
Top Try Assists
|James Roberts
|1
|Cody Walker
|1
|Jamil Hopoate
|1
|Tevita Tatola
|0
|A. McCullough
|0
Top Runs
|P. Carrigan
|19
|Payne Haas
|18
|Thomas Flegler
|17
|David Fifita
|15
|Campbell Graham
|14
Top Run Metres
|P. Carrigan
|201
|Payne Haas
|188
|Thomas Flegler
|183
|David Fifita
|154
|Campbell Graham
|149
Top Linebreaks
|Kotoni Staggs
|2
|James Roberts
|1
|Anthony Milford
|1
|Campbell Graham
|1
|A. McCullough
|0
Top Offloads
|Thomas Flegler
|3
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Jamil Hopoate
|2
|Ethan Lowe
|1
|Alex Johnston
|1
Top Tackles
|Damien Cook
|43
|Jaydn Su'a
|40
|P. Carrigan
|36
|Cameron Murray
|34
|A. McCullough
|32
Top Missed Tackles
|Kotoni Staggs
|5
|Ethan Lowe
|4
|L. Mitchell
|4
|Cody Walker
|4
|Adam Reynolds
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Thomas Flegler
|8
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Kotoni Staggs
|7
|David Fifita
|5
|Jaydn Su'a
|4
Top Linebreak Assists
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|L. Mitchell
|1
|Cody Walker
|1
|Thomas Flegler
|0
|Tevita Tatola
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Anthony Milford
|264
|Adam Reynolds
|188
|Jake Turpin
|68
|Braidon Burns
|50
|A. McCullough
|47
Top Penalties
|Rhys Kennedy
|3
|Jake Turpin
|2
|Jamil Hopoate
|2
|Tevita Tatola
|1
|Ethan Bullemor
|1
Team Lists
Broncos
Rabbitohs
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Corey Oates
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Darius Boyd
|5
|Jesse Arthars
|6
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Brodie Croft
|8
|Thomas Flegler
|9
|Jake Turpin
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Jamil Hopoate
|13
|P. Carrigan
|14
|H. Farnworth
|15
|A. McCullough
|16
|Rhys Kennedy
|17
|Ethan Bullemor
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|L. Mitchell
|1
|Dane Gagai
|2
|James Roberts
|3
|Braidon Burns
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Tevita Tatola
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Thomas Burgess
|10
|Jaydn Su'a
|11
|Cameron Murray
|12
|Liam Knight
|13
|Mark Nicholls
|14
|Ethan Lowe
|15
|Hame Sele
|16
|Alex Johnston
|17