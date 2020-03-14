22
18
FULL TIME
2020-03-14T06:30:00Z
ANZ Stadium
22
18
FULL TIME
2020-03-14T06:30:00Z
ANZ Stadium

Match Summary

Rabbitohs

Sharks

3TRIES3
Adam Reynolds 11'
Campbell Graham 39'
Ethan Lowe 47'
 Wade Graham 32'
Sione Katoa 62'
Sione Katoa 65'
3/3CONVERSIONS2/3
Adam Reynolds 12'
Adam Reynolds 40'
Adam Reynolds 49'
 Shaun Johnson 33'
Shaun Johnson 63'
2/2PENALTY GOALS1/1
Adam Reynolds 18'
Adam Reynolds 22'
 Shaun Johnson 6'
16HALF TIME8
 

Team Stats

Scoring Plays

Rabbitohs   Sharks
3 Tries 3
3 Conversions 2
2 Penalty Goals 1
0 Field Goals 0

Attack

Rabbitohs   Sharks
164 All Runs 198
1,484 All Run Metres 1,738
3 Line Breaks 3
9 Offloads 7

Defense

Rabbitohs   Sharks
646 Kick Metres 362
0 40/20 0
331 Tackles 317
31 Missed Tackles 27

Discipline

Rabbitohs   Sharks
13 Penalties Conceded 6
9 Errors 14
1 Sin Bin 0
0 Send Offs 0

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Adam Reynolds14
Sione Katoa8
Shaun Johnson6
Ethan Lowe4
Campbell Graham4

Top Goal Kicker

Adam Reynolds5
Shaun Johnson3
Tevita Tatola0
Aaron Woods0
Mark Nicholls0

Top Try Scorer

Sione Katoa2
Ethan Lowe1
Campbell Graham1
Adam Reynolds1
Wade Graham1

Top Try Assists

Shaun Johnson2
Ethan Lowe1
Cody Walker1
William Kennedy1
Tevita Tatola0

Top Runs

Shaun Johnson19
Aaron Woods18
Tevita Tatola17
William Kennedy17
Jesse Ramien16

Top Run Metres

Tevita Tatola198
Aaron Woods191
Sione Katoa153
Liam Knight143
Jesse Ramien141

Top Linebreaks

Sione Katoa2
James Roberts1
Campbell Graham1
Adam Reynolds1
Wade Graham1

Top Offloads

Liam Knight3
Cameron Murray2
Sione Katoa2
L. Mitchell1
James Roberts1

Top Tackles

Damien Cook47
Blayke Brailey40
Jack Williams36
Tevita Tatola31
Liam Knight31

Top Missed Tackles

Wade Graham6
Cody Walker4
Braidon Burns4
Jack Williams4
Aaron Woods3

Top Tackle Breaks

William Kennedy6
Adam Reynolds5
Sione Katoa5
Dane Gagai4
Jesse Ramien4

Top Linebreak Assists

Shaun Johnson2
Ethan Lowe1
William Kennedy1
Aaron Woods0
Tevita Tatola0

Top Kick Metres

Adam Reynolds404
Shaun Johnson284
Cody Walker203
Chad Townsend78
L. Mitchell39

Top Penalties

James Roberts3
Damien Cook3
Ethan Lowe2
Aaron Woods1
Tevita Tatola1

Top Errors

Braidon Burns3
Sione Katoa3
Josh Morris2
Jack Williams2
Thomas Burgess2

Team Lists

Rabbitohs

Sharks

1L. MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2Dane GagaiDane Gagai
3James RobertsJames Roberts
4Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns
5Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
6Cody WalkerCody Walker
7Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9Damien CookDamien Cook
10Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
11Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a
12Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
13Liam KnightLiam Knight
 
14Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
15Ethan LoweEthan Lowe
16Hame SeleHame Sele
17Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa2
Josh MorrisJosh Morris3
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien4
R. MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo5
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend7
Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey9
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora11
Wade GrahamWade Graham12
Jack WilliamsJack Williams13
 
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey14
B. Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele15
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf16
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Rabbitohs

DATE OPP RESULT
27/9/19RaidersL 16 - 10
20/9/19Sea EaglesW 34 - 26
13/9/19RoostersL 30 - 6
5/9/19RoostersW 16 - 10
30/8/19WarriorsW 10 - 31

Sharks

DATE OPP RESULT
14/9/19Sea EaglesL 28 - 16
8/9/19Wests TigersW 8 - 25
1/9/19RaidersL 14 - 15
24/8/19WarriorsW 42 - 16
18/8/19DragonsW 18 - 12
 