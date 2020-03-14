Match Summary
Rabbitohs
Sharks
|3
|TRIES
|3
|Adam Reynolds 11'
Campbell Graham 39'
Ethan Lowe 47'
|Wade Graham 32'
Sione Katoa 62'
Sione Katoa 65'
|3/3
|CONVERSIONS
|2/3
|Adam Reynolds 12'
Adam Reynolds 40'
Adam Reynolds 49'
|Shaun Johnson 33'
Shaun Johnson 63'
|2/2
|PENALTY GOALS
|1/1
|Adam Reynolds 18'
Adam Reynolds 22'
|Shaun Johnson 6'
|16
|HALF TIME
|8
Team Stats
Scoring Plays
|Rabbitohs
|Sharks
|3
|Tries
|3
|3
|Conversions
|2
|2
|Penalty Goals
|1
|0
|Field Goals
|0
Attack
|Rabbitohs
|Sharks
|164
|All Runs
|198
|1,484
|All Run Metres
|1,738
|3
|Line Breaks
|3
|9
|Offloads
|7
Defense
|Rabbitohs
|Sharks
|646
|Kick Metres
|362
|0
|40/20
|0
|331
|Tackles
|317
|31
|Missed Tackles
|27
Discipline
|Rabbitohs
|Sharks
|13
|Penalties Conceded
|6
|9
|Errors
|14
|1
|Sin Bin
|0
|0
|Send Offs
|0
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Adam Reynolds
|14
|Sione Katoa
|8
|Shaun Johnson
|6
|Ethan Lowe
|4
|Campbell Graham
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Adam Reynolds
|5
|Shaun Johnson
|3
|Tevita Tatola
|0
|Aaron Woods
|0
|Mark Nicholls
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Ethan Lowe
|1
|Campbell Graham
|1
|Adam Reynolds
|1
|Wade Graham
|1
Top Try Assists
|Shaun Johnson
|2
|Ethan Lowe
|1
|Cody Walker
|1
|William Kennedy
|1
|Tevita Tatola
|0
Top Runs
|Shaun Johnson
|19
|Aaron Woods
|18
|Tevita Tatola
|17
|William Kennedy
|17
|Jesse Ramien
|16
Top Run Metres
|Tevita Tatola
|198
|Aaron Woods
|191
|Sione Katoa
|153
|Liam Knight
|143
|Jesse Ramien
|141
Top Linebreaks
|Sione Katoa
|2
|James Roberts
|1
|Campbell Graham
|1
|Adam Reynolds
|1
|Wade Graham
|1
Top Offloads
|Liam Knight
|3
|Cameron Murray
|2
|Sione Katoa
|2
|L. Mitchell
|1
|James Roberts
|1
Top Tackles
|Damien Cook
|47
|Blayke Brailey
|40
|Jack Williams
|36
|Tevita Tatola
|31
|Liam Knight
|31
Top Missed Tackles
|Wade Graham
|6
|Cody Walker
|4
|Braidon Burns
|4
|Jack Williams
|4
|Aaron Woods
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|William Kennedy
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|5
|Sione Katoa
|5
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Jesse Ramien
|4
Top Linebreak Assists
|Shaun Johnson
|2
|Ethan Lowe
|1
|William Kennedy
|1
|Aaron Woods
|0
|Tevita Tatola
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Adam Reynolds
|404
|Shaun Johnson
|284
|Cody Walker
|203
|Chad Townsend
|78
|L. Mitchell
|39
Top Penalties
|James Roberts
|3
|Damien Cook
|3
|Ethan Lowe
|2
|Aaron Woods
|1
|Tevita Tatola
|1
Top Errors
|Braidon Burns
|3
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Josh Morris
|2
|Jack Williams
|2
|Thomas Burgess
|2
Team Lists
Rabbitohs
Sharks
|1
|L. Mitchell
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|James Roberts
|4
|Braidon Burns
|5
|Campbell Graham
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Tevita Tatola
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Thomas Burgess
|11
|Jaydn Su'a
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|Liam Knight
|14
|Mark Nicholls
|15
|Ethan Lowe
|16
|Hame Sele
|17
|Alex Johnston
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|William Kennedy
|1
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Josh Morris
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|R. Mulitalo
|5
|Shaun Johnson
|6
|Chad Townsend
|7
|Andrew Fifita
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Aaron Woods
|10
|Briton Nikora
|11
|Wade Graham
|12
|Jack Williams
|13
|Connor Tracey
|14
|B. Hamlin-Uele
|15
|Toby Rudolf
|16
|Scott Sorensen
|17
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Rabbitohs
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|27/9/19
|Raiders
|L 16 - 10
|20/9/19
|Sea Eagles
|W 34 - 26
|13/9/19
|Roosters
|L 30 - 6
|5/9/19
|Roosters
|W 16 - 10
|30/8/19
|Warriors
|W 10 - 31
Sharks
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|14/9/19
|Sea Eagles
|L 28 - 16
|8/9/19
|Wests Tigers
|W 8 - 25
|1/9/19
|Raiders
|L 14 - 15
|24/8/19
|Warriors
|W 42 - 16
|18/8/19
|Dragons
|W 18 - 12
Why am i not surprised by the negative comments from the usual brain dead morons.
Souths looked good for the first 60 minutes and that backline looks really dangerous , just need to tweak the forwards a little but otherwise a nice start, that hit from Liam Knight turned the match as did Johnston’s innercept , Souths have three tough matches coming up and that will tell us more about where the team is at.
Got to say , two crap penalties by the refs when Cronulla lost the ball fair and square late in the game almost gifted them a win which they did not deserve.
No one won a comp tonight get over it everybody
Carey Austen
March 15, 2020 at 11:05 am
@ Penso..You have to be the most pathetic Rabbitoh’s fan I’ve ever seen. As I diehard Rabbitoh’s fan/member myself, You give all us Real Rabbitoh’s fans a bad name with all the nonsense that you type. Cronulla were the better team on the night. Rabbitoh’s looked shot after 60 mins. Maybe a hangover from an Original’s tribal drinking session. Either way it doesn’t really matter as it’s only rd 1.
