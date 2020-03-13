Match Summary
Cowboys
Broncos
|4
|TRIES
|5
|Valentine Holmes 14'
Kyle Feldt 33'
Gavin Cooper 64'
Ben Hampton 74'
|Jake Turpin 11'
Kotoni Staggs 19'
Tevita Pangai Junior 41'
David Fifita 57'
Jamayne Isaako 60'
|2/4
|CONVERSIONS
|4/5
|Kyle Feldt 65'
Kyle Feldt 75'
|Jamayne Isaako 12'
Jamayne Isaako 21'
Jamayne Isaako 42'
Jamayne Isaako 59'
|1/1
|FIELD GOALS
|0/0
|Michael Morgan 40'
Team Stats
Scoring Plays
|Cowboys
|Broncos
|4
|Tries
|5
|2
|Conversions
|4
|0
|Penalty Goals
|0
|1
|Field Goals
|0
Attack
|Cowboys
|Broncos
|192
|All Runs
|156
|1,961
|All Run Metres
|1,661
|4
|Line Breaks
|6
|11
|Offloads
|10
Defense
|Cowboys
|Broncos
|429
|Kick Metres
|622
|0
|40/20
|0
|307
|Tackles
|321
|52
|Missed Tackles
|22
Discipline
|Cowboys
|Broncos
|3
|Penalties Conceded
|4
|11
|Errors
|7
|0
|Sin Bin
|0
|0
|Send Offs
|0
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Jamayne Isaako
|12
|Kyle Feldt
|8
|Gavin Cooper
|4
|Ben Hampton
|4
|T. Pangai Junior
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Jamayne Isaako
|4
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|A. McCullough
|0
|S. Drinkwater
|0
|Reece Robson
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Kyle Feldt
|1
|Gavin Cooper
|1
|Ben Hampton
|1
|T. Pangai Junior
|1
|Kotoni Staggs
|1
Top Try Assists
|S. Drinkwater
|2
|Jesse Arthars
|2
|Michael Morgan
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|V. Holmes
|1
Top Runs
|Esan Marsters
|23
|Payne Haas
|19
|V. Holmes
|17
|S. Drinkwater
|16
|Jamayne Isaako
|16
Top Run Metres
|Ben Hampton
|252
|Esan Marsters
|221
|Payne Haas
|213
|V. Holmes
|184
|Jason Taumalolo
|183
Top Linebreaks
|S. Drinkwater
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|1
|Gavin Cooper
|1
|T. Pangai Junior
|1
|Kotoni Staggs
|1
Top Offloads
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Esan Marsters
|5
|Reece Robson
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|1
|Jason Taumalolo
|1
Top Tackles
|Gavin Cooper
|36
|P. Carrigan
|34
|Jake Turpin
|34
|Payne Haas
|33
|Jason Taumalolo
|32
Top Missed Tackles
|Jordan McLean
|7
|S. Drinkwater
|6
|Jake Granville
|6
|Gavin Cooper
|6
|Coen Hess
|6
Top Tackle Breaks
|Payne Haas
|7
|Jamayne Isaako
|6
|David Fifita
|6
|T. Pangai Junior
|5
|Anthony Milford
|5
Top Linebreak Assists
|S. Drinkwater
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Esan Marsters
|1
|Jesse Arthars
|1
|V. Holmes
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Anthony Milford
|296
|Brodie Croft
|279
|Michael Morgan
|258
|S. Drinkwater
|145
|Jake Turpin
|33
Top Penalties
|Kyle Feldt
|1
|Jake Granville
|1
|Francis Molo
|1
|T. Pangai Junior
|1
|Jesse Arthars
|1
Team Lists
Cowboys
Broncos
|1
|V. Holmes
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|3
|Justin O'Neill
|4
|Esan Marsters
|5
|Ben Hampton
|6
|S. Drinkwater
|7
|Michael Morgan
|8
|John Asiata
|9
|Jake Granville
|10
|Jordan McLean
|11
|Gavin Cooper
|12
|Coen Hess
|13
|Jason Taumalolo
|14
|Reece Robson
|15
|Mitchell Dunn
|17
|Francis Molo
|18
|Corey Jensen
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Jamayne Isaako
|14
|Corey Oates
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Darius Boyd
|4
|Jesse Arthars
|5
|Anthony Milford
|6
|Brodie Croft
|7
|Thomas Flegler
|8
|Jake Turpin
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|T. Pangai Junior
|12
|P. Carrigan
|13
|A. McCullough
|15
|Rhys Kennedy
|16
|Jamil Hopoate
|17
|H. Farnworth
|19