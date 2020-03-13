21
28
80:00
2020-03-13T09:05:00Z
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Match Summary

Cowboys

Broncos

4TRIES5
Valentine Holmes 14'
Kyle Feldt 33'
Gavin Cooper 64'
Ben Hampton 74'
 Jake Turpin 11'
Kotoni Staggs 19'
Tevita Pangai Junior 41'
David Fifita 57'
Jamayne Isaako 60'
2/4CONVERSIONS4/5
Kyle Feldt 65'
Kyle Feldt 75'
 Jamayne Isaako 12'
Jamayne Isaako 21'
Jamayne Isaako 42'
Jamayne Isaako 59'
1/1FIELD GOALS0/0
Michael Morgan 40'
  
 

Team Stats

Scoring Plays

Cowboys Broncos
4Tries5
2Conversions4
0Penalty Goals0
1Field Goals0

Attack

Cowboys Broncos
192All Runs156
1,961All Run Metres1,661
4Line Breaks6
11Offloads10

Defense

Cowboys Broncos
429Kick Metres622
040/200
307Tackles321
52Missed Tackles22

Discipline

Cowboys Broncos
3Penalties Conceded4
11Errors7
0Sin Bin0
0Send Offs0

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Jamayne Isaako12
Kyle Feldt8
Gavin Cooper4
Ben Hampton4
T. Pangai Junior4

Top Goal Kicker

Jamayne Isaako4
Kyle Feldt2
A. McCullough0
S. Drinkwater0
Reece Robson0

Top Try Scorer

Kyle Feldt1
Gavin Cooper1
Ben Hampton1
T. Pangai Junior1
Kotoni Staggs1

Top Try Assists

S. Drinkwater2
Jesse Arthars2
Michael Morgan1
Jamayne Isaako1
V. Holmes1

Top Runs

Esan Marsters23
Payne Haas19
V. Holmes17
S. Drinkwater16
Jamayne Isaako16

Top Run Metres

Ben Hampton252
Esan Marsters221
Payne Haas213
V. Holmes184
Jason Taumalolo183

Top Linebreaks

S. Drinkwater1
Kyle Feldt1
Gavin Cooper1
T. Pangai Junior1
Kotoni Staggs1

Top Offloads

Anthony Milford7
Esan Marsters5
Reece Robson1
Kyle Feldt1
Jason Taumalolo1

Top Tackles

Gavin Cooper36
P. Carrigan34
Jake Turpin34
Payne Haas33
Jason Taumalolo32

Top Missed Tackles

Jordan McLean7
S. Drinkwater6
Jake Granville6
Gavin Cooper6
Coen Hess6

Top Tackle Breaks

Payne Haas7
Jamayne Isaako6
David Fifita6
T. Pangai Junior5
Anthony Milford5

Top Linebreak Assists

S. Drinkwater2
Jamayne Isaako2
Esan Marsters1
Jesse Arthars1
V. Holmes1

Top Kick Metres

Anthony Milford296
Brodie Croft279
Michael Morgan258
S. Drinkwater145
Jake Turpin33

Top Penalties

Kyle Feldt1
Jake Granville1
Francis Molo1
T. Pangai Junior1
Jesse Arthars1

Top Errors

Michael Morgan3
S. Drinkwater2
Ben Hampton2
Jesse Arthars2
Jamayne Isaako2

Team Lists

Cowboys

Broncos

1V. HolmesValentine Holmes
2Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3Justin O'NeillJustin O'Neill
4Esan MarstersEsan Marsters
5Ben HamptonBen Hampton
6S. DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
7Michael MorganMichael Morgan
8John AsiataJohn Asiata
9Jake GranvilleJake Granville
10Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
11Gavin CooperGavin Cooper
12Coen HessCoen Hess
13Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 
14Reece RobsonReece Robson
15Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
17Francis MoloFrancis Molo
18Corey JensenCorey Jensen
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako14
Corey OatesCorey Oates2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs3
Darius BoydDarius Boyd4
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars5
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford6
Brodie CroftBrodie Croft7
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin9
Payne HaasPayne Haas10
David FifitaDavid Fifita11
T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior12
P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan13
 
A. McCulloughAndrew McCullough15
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy16
Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate17
H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth19

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Cowboys

DATEOPPRESULT
6/9/19StormL 24 - 16
29/8/19BulldogsW 15 - 8
23/8/19PanthersW 24 - 10
17/8/19KnightsL 42 - 6
8/8/19BroncosL 14 - 18

Broncos

DATEOPPRESULT
15/9/19EelsL 58 - 0
7/9/19BulldogsL 30 - 14
30/8/19EelsW 17 - 16
23/8/19RabbitohsL 20 - 22
16/8/19PanthersW 24 - 12
 