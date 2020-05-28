2020-05-28T09:50:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
#NRLBroncosEels
Broncos
6
Eels
34
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Broncos

Eels

1TRIES6
Brodie Croft 17'
Marata Niukore 3'
Maika Sivo 27'
Clinton Gutherson 43'
Michael Jennings 62'
Shaun Lane 66'
Waqa Blake 77'
1/1CONVERSIONS5/6
Jamayne Isaako 19'
Mitchell Moses 3'
Mitchell Moses 29'
Mitchell Moses 62'
Mitchell Moses 67'
Mitchell Moses 79'
6HALF TIME12
 

Team Stats

Broncos

Eels

All Runs

134
226

All Run Metres

1282
2242

Line Breaks

2
7

Offloads

5
23

Kick Metres

511
558

40/20

0
0

Tackles

401
247

Missed Tackles

44
27

Penalties Conceded

6
1

Errors

15
12

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Mitchell Moses10
Shaun Lane4
M. Jennings4
Brodie Croft4
Marata Niukore4

Top Goal Kicker

Mitchell Moses5
Jamayne Isaako1
Alex Glenn0
Thomas Flegler0
Shaun Lane0

Top Try Scorer

Shaun Lane1
M. Jennings1
Brodie Croft1
Marata Niukore1
Waqa Blake1

Top Try Assists

M. Jennings1
Ryan Matterson1
C. Gutherson1
Junior Paulo1
Shaun Lane0

Top Runs

C. Gutherson23
Shaun Lane20
Blake Ferguson19
R. Campbell-Gillard18
Dylan Brown17

Top Run Metres

C. Gutherson242
R. Campbell-Gillard204
Shaun Lane197
Payne Haas195
Kane Evans176

Top Linebreaks

C. Gutherson2
Shaun Lane1
M. Jennings1
Brodie Croft1
Marata Niukore1

Top Offloads

Ryan Matterson5
Junior Paulo4
Payne Haas3
C. Gutherson3
Shaun Lane2

Top Tackles

Jake Turpin65
P. Carrigan51
Payne Haas49
Jamil Hopoate44
Reed Mahoney38

Top Missed Tackles

Jamil Hopoate8
P. Carrigan7
Mitchell Moses6
Joe Ofahengaue5
Waqa Blake5

Top Tackle Breaks

Jamayne Isaako8
M. Jennings6
Shaun Lane5
C. Gutherson5
P. Carrigan5

Top Linebreak Assists

Shaun Lane1
M. Jennings1
Ryan Matterson1
C. Gutherson1
Junior Paulo1

Top Kick Metres

Brodie Croft394
Mitchell Moses326
Reed Mahoney101
Dylan Brown81
Anthony Milford79

Top Penalties

Kotoni Staggs2
Shaun Lane1
Thomas Flegler1
Brodie Croft1
Darius Boyd1

Top Errors

Kotoni Staggs4
Jamil Hopoate3
Maika Sivo3
Waqa Blake2
Anthony Milford2

Team Lists

Broncos

Eels

1Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
2Corey OatesCorey Oates
3Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4Darius BoydDarius Boyd
5Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
6Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
8Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9Jake TurpinJake Turpin
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
11Alex GlennAlex Glenn
12Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate
13P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 
14H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
15Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
17Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
21Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
C. GuthersonClinton Gutherson1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo2
M. JenningsMichael Jennings3
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake4
Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo10
Shaun LaneShaun Lane11
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson12
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore13
 
Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi14
Ray StoneRay Stone15
Kane EvansKane Evans16
Peni TerepoPeni Terepo17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Brisbane

DATEOPPRESULT
20/3/20RabbitohsW 22 - 18
13/3/20CowboysW 21 - 28
15/9/19EelsL 58 - 0
7/9/19BulldogsL 30 - 14
30/8/19EelsW 17 - 16

Parramatta

DATEOPPRESULT
22/3/20TitansW 6 - 46
12/3/20BulldogsW 8 - 2
21/9/19StormL 32 - 0
15/9/19BroncosW 58 - 0
6/9/19Sea EaglesW 32 - 16
 

1 COMMENT

  1. I thought that the referee did a great job, being a bit harsh at the beginning, easing off when the teams got their rhythm, and keeping a tight rein towards the end. I hope the other referees can do the same.