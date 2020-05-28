2020-05-28T09:50:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
Match Summary
Broncos
Eels
|1
|TRIES
|6
B. Croft 17'
M. Niukore 3'
M. Sivo 27'
C. Gutherson 43'
M. Jennings 62'
S. Lane 66'
W. Blake 77'
|1/1
|CONVERSIONS
|5/6
J. Isaako 19'
M. Moses 3'
M. Moses 29'
M. Moses 62'
M. Moses 67'
M. Moses 79'
|6
|HALF TIME
|12
Team Stats
Broncos
Eels
All Runs134
All Run Metres1282
Line Breaks2
Offloads5
Kick Metres511
40/200
Tackles401
Missed Tackles44
Penalties Conceded6
Errors15
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Mitchell Moses
|10
|Shaun Lane
|4
|M. Jennings
|4
|Brodie Croft
|4
|Marata Niukore
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Mitchell Moses
|5
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Alex Glenn
|0
|Thomas Flegler
|0
|Shaun Lane
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Shaun Lane
|1
|M. Jennings
|1
|Brodie Croft
|1
|Marata Niukore
|1
|Waqa Blake
|1
Top Try Assists
|M. Jennings
|1
|Ryan Matterson
|1
|C. Gutherson
|1
|Junior Paulo
|1
|Shaun Lane
|0
Top Runs
|C. Gutherson
|23
|Shaun Lane
|20
|Blake Ferguson
|19
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|18
|Dylan Brown
|17
Top Run Metres
|C. Gutherson
|242
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|204
|Shaun Lane
|197
|Payne Haas
|195
|Kane Evans
|176
Top Linebreaks
|C. Gutherson
|2
|Shaun Lane
|1
|M. Jennings
|1
|Brodie Croft
|1
|Marata Niukore
|1
Top Offloads
|Ryan Matterson
|5
|Junior Paulo
|4
|Payne Haas
|3
|C. Gutherson
|3
|Shaun Lane
|2
Top Tackles
|Jake Turpin
|65
|P. Carrigan
|51
|Payne Haas
|49
|Jamil Hopoate
|44
|Reed Mahoney
|38
Top Missed Tackles
|Jamil Hopoate
|8
|P. Carrigan
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|6
|Joe Ofahengaue
|5
|Waqa Blake
|5
Top Tackle Breaks
|Jamayne Isaako
|8
|M. Jennings
|6
|Shaun Lane
|5
|C. Gutherson
|5
|P. Carrigan
|5
Top Linebreak Assists
|Shaun Lane
|1
|M. Jennings
|1
|Ryan Matterson
|1
|C. Gutherson
|1
|Junior Paulo
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Brodie Croft
|394
|Mitchell Moses
|326
|Reed Mahoney
|101
|Dylan Brown
|81
|Anthony Milford
|79
Top Penalties
|Kotoni Staggs
|2
|Shaun Lane
|1
|Thomas Flegler
|1
|Brodie Croft
|1
|Darius Boyd
|1
Team Lists
Broncos
Eels
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Corey Oates
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Darius Boyd
|5
|Jesse Arthars
|6
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Brodie Croft
|8
|Thomas Flegler
|9
|Jake Turpin
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Alex Glenn
|12
|Jamil Hopoate
|13
|P. Carrigan
|14
|H. Farnworth
|15
|Joe Ofahengaue
|17
|Ethan Bullemor
|21
|Matthew Lodge
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|C. Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|M. Jennings
|3
|Waqa Blake
|4
|Blake Ferguson
|5
|Dylan Brown
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Shaun Lane
|11
|Ryan Matterson
|12
|Marata Niukore
|13
|Brad Takairangi
|14
|Ray Stone
|15
|Kane Evans
|16
|Peni Terepo
|17
I thought that the referee did a great job, being a bit harsh at the beginning, easing off when the teams got their rhythm, and keeping a tight rein towards the end. I hope the other referees can do the same.