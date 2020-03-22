2020-03-22T07:15:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
Match Summary
Titans
Eels
|1
|TRIES
|7
D. Copley 14'
M. Moses 5'
R. Mahoney 8'
D. Brown 56'
K. Evans 60'
M. Sivo 64'
P. Terepo 70'
D. Brown 74'
|0/1
|CONVERSIONS
|7/7
M. Moses 6'
M. Moses 9'
M. Moses 57'
M. Moses 61'
M. Moses 66'
M. Moses 71'
M. Moses 75'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|2/2
A. Taylor 16'
M. Moses 31'
M. Moses 79'
|6
|HALF TIME
|14
Team Stats
Titans
Eels
All Runs122
All Run Metres995
Line Breaks2
Offloads4
Kick Metres421
40/200
Tackles387
Missed Tackles56
Penalties Conceded13
Errors11
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Mitchell Moses
|22
|Dylan Brown
|8
|Dale Copley
|4
|Kane Evans
|4
|Peni Terepo
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Mitchell Moses
|9
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|Shaun Lane
|0
|Anthony Don
|0
|Tyrone Roberts
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Dylan Brown
|2
|Dale Copley
|1
|Kane Evans
|1
|Mitchell Moses
|1
|Peni Terepo
|1
Top Try Assists
|M. Jennings
|1
|Kane Evans
|1
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|Junior Paulo
|1
|Tyrone Roberts
|0
Top Runs
|Blake Ferguson
|19
|C. Gutherson
|18
|Junior Paulo
|18
|Maika Sivo
|17
|Ryan Matterson
|15
Top Run Metres
|Junior Paulo
|200
|Blake Ferguson
|196
|C. Gutherson
|171
|Maika Sivo
|158
|Dylan Brown
|156
Top Linebreaks
|Dylan Brown
|2
|Kane Evans
|1
|Tyrone Peachey
|1
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|Mitchell Moses
|1
Top Offloads
|Kane Evans
|4
|Ryan Matterson
|3
|Dylan Brown
|2
|Mitchell Moses
|2
|B. Cartwright
|2
Top Tackles
|Jarrod Wallace
|45
|Mitch Rein
|45
|Nathan Peats
|45
|Jai Whitbread
|42
|Jai Arrow
|37
Top Missed Tackles
|Phillip Sami
|6
|Tyrone Peachey
|6
|Jarrod Wallace
|5
|Ashley Taylor
|5
|Tyrone Roberts
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Dylan Brown
|10
|Tyrone Peachey
|7
|Blake Ferguson
|6
|Jai Arrow
|6
|Junior Paulo
|5
Top Linebreak Assists
|Tyrone Roberts
|1
|M. Jennings
|1
|Kane Evans
|1
|Ryan Matterson
|1
|Junior Paulo
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Mitchell Moses
|438
|Ashley Taylor
|346
|Dylan Brown
|80
|Tyrone Roberts
|49
|Reed Mahoney
|43
Top Penalties
|Jarrod Wallace
|3
|B. Cartwright
|3
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|2
|Tyrone Roberts
|1
|Nathan Brown
|1
Top Errors
|Dylan Brown
|2
|Tyrone Roberts
|1
|Shaun Lane
|1
|Anthony Don
|1
|M. Jennings
|1
Team Lists
Titans
Eels
|1
|Phillip Sami
|2
|Anthony Don
|3
|Kallum Watkins
|4
|Brian Kelly
|5
|Dale Copley
|6
|Tyrone Roberts
|7
|Ashley Taylor
|8
|Jarrod Wallace
|9
|Mitch Rein
|10
|Sam Lisone
|12
|B. Cartwright
|16
|Tyrone Peachey
|13
|Jai Arrow
|14
|Nathan Peats
|15
|Jai Whitbread
|17
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|18
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|C. Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|M. Jennings
|3
|Waqa Blake
|4
|Blake Ferguson
|5
|Dylan Brown
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Ryan Matterson
|11
|Shaun Lane
|12
|Nathan Brown
|13
|Brad Takairangi
|14
|Marata Niukore
|15
|Kane Evans
|16
|Peni Terepo
|17