2020-03-22T07:15:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
#NRLTitansEels
Titans
6
Eels
46
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Titans

Eels

1TRIES7
Dale Copley 14'
Mitchell Moses 5'
Reed Mahoney 8'
Dylan Brown 56'
Kane Evans 60'
Maika Sivo 64'
Peni Terepo 70'
Dylan Brown 74'
0/1CONVERSIONS7/7
  
Mitchell Moses 6'
Mitchell Moses 9'
Mitchell Moses 57'
Mitchell Moses 61'
Mitchell Moses 66'
Mitchell Moses 71'
Mitchell Moses 75'
1/1PENALTY GOALS2/2
Ashley Taylor 16'
Mitchell Moses 31'
Mitchell Moses 79'
6HALF TIME14
 

Team Stats

Titans

Eels

All Runs

122
202

All Run Metres

995
1963

Line Breaks

2
7

Offloads

4
19

Kick Metres

421
564

40/20

0
0

Tackles

387
216

Missed Tackles

56
28

Penalties Conceded

13
4

Errors

11
9

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Mitchell Moses22
Dylan Brown8
Dale Copley4
Kane Evans4
Peni Terepo4

Top Goal Kicker

Mitchell Moses9
Ashley Taylor1
Shaun Lane0
Anthony Don0
Tyrone Roberts0

Top Try Scorer

Dylan Brown2
Dale Copley1
Kane Evans1
Mitchell Moses1
Peni Terepo1

Top Try Assists

M. Jennings1
Kane Evans1
Ashley Taylor1
Junior Paulo1
Tyrone Roberts0

Top Runs

Blake Ferguson19
C. Gutherson18
Junior Paulo18
Maika Sivo17
Ryan Matterson15

Top Run Metres

Junior Paulo200
Blake Ferguson196
C. Gutherson171
Maika Sivo158
Dylan Brown156

Top Linebreaks

Dylan Brown2
Kane Evans1
Tyrone Peachey1
Ashley Taylor1
Mitchell Moses1

Top Offloads

Kane Evans4
Ryan Matterson3
Dylan Brown2
Mitchell Moses2
B. Cartwright2

Top Tackles

Jarrod Wallace45
Mitch Rein45
Nathan Peats45
Jai Whitbread42
Jai Arrow37

Top Missed Tackles

Phillip Sami6
Tyrone Peachey6
Jarrod Wallace5
Ashley Taylor5
Tyrone Roberts4

Top Tackle Breaks

Dylan Brown10
Tyrone Peachey7
Blake Ferguson6
Jai Arrow6
Junior Paulo5

Top Linebreak Assists

Tyrone Roberts1
M. Jennings1
Kane Evans1
Ryan Matterson1
Junior Paulo1

Top Kick Metres

Mitchell Moses438
Ashley Taylor346
Dylan Brown80
Tyrone Roberts49
Reed Mahoney43

Top Penalties

Jarrod Wallace3
B. Cartwright3
Moeaki Fotuaika2
Tyrone Roberts1
Nathan Brown1

Top Errors

Dylan Brown2
Tyrone Roberts1
Shaun Lane1
Anthony Don1
M. Jennings1

Team Lists

Titans

Eels

1Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
2Anthony DonAnthony Don
3Kallum WatkinsKallum Watkins
4Brian KellyBrian Kelly
5Dale CopleyDale Copley
6Tyrone RobertsTyrone Roberts
7Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
8Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
9Mitch ReinMitch Rein
10Sam LisoneSam Lisone
12B. CartwrightBryce Cartwright
16Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
13Jai ArrowJai Arrow
 
14Nathan PeatsNathan Peats
15Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread
17Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
18Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
C. GuthersonClinton Gutherson1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo2
M. JenningsMichael Jennings3
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake4
Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo10
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson11
Shaun LaneShaun Lane12
Nathan BrownNathan Brown13
 
Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi14
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore15
Kane EvansKane Evans16
Peni TerepoPeni Terepo17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Gold Coast

DATEOPPRESULT
13/3/20RaidersL 24 - 6
7/9/19DragonsL 16 - 24
31/8/19KnightsL 38 - 4
25/8/19StormL 24 - 8
16/8/19EelsL 12 - 36

Parramatta

DATEOPPRESULT
12/3/20BulldogsW 8 - 2
21/9/19StormL 32 - 0
15/9/19BroncosW 58 - 0
6/9/19Sea EaglesW 32 - 16
30/8/19BroncosL 17 - 16
 