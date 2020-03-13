Match Summary
Raiders
Titans
|4
|TRIES
|1
|Jack Wighton 2'
Jack Wighton 13'
Emre Guler 29'
Elliott Whitehead 65'
|Anthony Don 44'
|4/4
|CONVERSIONS
|1/1
|Jarrod Croker 3'
Jarrod Croker 14'
Jarrod Croker 31'
Jarrod Croker 66'
|Ashley Taylor 46'
|18
|HALF TIME
|0
Team Stats
Scoring Plays
|Raiders
|Titans
|4
|Tries
|1
|4
|Conversions
|1
|0
|Penalty Goals
|0
|0
|Field Goals
|0
Attack
|Raiders
|Titans
|184
|All Runs
|165
|1,665
|All Run Metres
|1,540
|6
|Line Breaks
|2
|11
|Offloads
|14
Defense
|Raiders
|Titans
|650
|Kick Metres
|393
|1
|40/20
|0
|301
|Tackles
|383
|35
|Missed Tackles
|48
Discipline
|Raiders
|Titans
|6
|Penalties Conceded
|7
|13
|Errors
|12
|0
|Sin Bin
|0
|0
|Send Offs
|0
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Jarrod Croker
|8
|Jack Wighton
|8
|Anthony Don
|4
|Emre Guler
|4
|E. Whitehead
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Jarrod Croker
|4
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|B. Simonsson
|0
|Tyrone Peachey
|0
|Sam Lisone
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Jack Wighton
|2
|Anthony Don
|1
|Emre Guler
|1
|E. Whitehead
|1
|Tyrone Peachey
|0
Top Try Assists
|Emre Guler
|1
|Corey Horsburgh
|1
|B. Simonsson
|0
|Tyrone Peachey
|0
|Sam Lisone
|0
Top Runs
|B. Simonsson
|18
|Emre Guler
|17
|Phillip Sami
|16
|Kallum Watkins
|16
|Josh Papalii
|16
Top Run Metres
|Phillip Sami
|213
|B. Simonsson
|157
|Josh Papalii
|156
|Jai Arrow
|139
|Kallum Watkins
|137
Top Linebreaks
|Jack Wighton
|2
|George Williams
|2
|Tyrone Peachey
|1
|Anthony Don
|1
|Emre Guler
|1
Top Offloads
|B. Cartwright
|5
|Corey Horsburgh
|4
|Phillip Sami
|3
|Ashley Taylor
|2
|Joseph Tapine
|2
Top Tackles
|Mitch Rein
|52
|Josh Hodgson
|42
|Joseph Tapine
|37
|Corey Horsburgh
|37
|Jarrod Wallace
|35
Top Missed Tackles
|B. Cartwright
|7
|Ashley Taylor
|7
|Joseph Tapine
|7
|Mitch Rein
|6
|Tyrone Roberts
|6
Top Tackle Breaks
|Phillip Sami
|7
|Nick Cotric
|6
|Josh Papalii
|5
|Jack Wighton
|5
|George Williams
|5
Top Linebreak Assists
|Phillip Sami
|1
|Emre Guler
|1
|Curtis Scott
|1
|Corey Horsburgh
|1
|B. Simonsson
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Jack Wighton
|340
|George Williams
|206
|Tyrone Roberts
|188
|Ashley Taylor
|95
|Josh Hodgson
|64
Top Penalties
|B. Cartwright
|2
|Joseph Tapine
|2
|Sam Lisone
|1
|Kevin Proctor
|1
|Jai Whitbread
|1
Top Errors
|Jack Wighton
|4
|Mitch Rein
|3
|B. Cartwright
|3
|B. Simonsson
|2
|Jarrod Wallace
|2
Team Lists
Raiders
Titans
|1
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|2
|B. Simonsson
|3
|Jarrod Croker
|4
|Curtis Scott
|5
|Nick Cotric
|6
|Jack Wighton
|7
|George Williams
|8
|Josh Papalii
|9
|Josh Hodgson
|10
|Dunamis Lui
|11
|Corey Horsburgh
|12
|E. Whitehead
|13
|Joseph Tapine
|14
|Siliva Havili
|15
|Emre Guler
|16
|Iosia Soliola
|17
|M. Oldfield
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Phillip Sami
|1
|Anthony Don
|2
|Kallum Watkins
|3
|Tyrone Peachey
|4
|Dale Copley
|5
|Tyrone Roberts
|6
|Ashley Taylor
|7
|Jarrod Wallace
|8
|Mitch Rein
|9
|Sam Lisone
|10
|Kevin Proctor
|11
|B. Cartwright
|12
|Jai Arrow
|13
|Nathan Peats
|14
|Jai Whitbread
|15
|Brian Kelly
|16
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|17