GIO Stadium
Match Summary

Raiders

Titans

4TRIES1
Jack Wighton 2'
Jack Wighton 13'
Emre Guler 29'
Elliott Whitehead 65'
 Anthony Don 44'
4/4CONVERSIONS1/1
Jarrod Croker 3'
Jarrod Croker 14'
Jarrod Croker 31'
Jarrod Croker 66'
 Ashley Taylor 46'
18HALF TIME0
 

Team Stats

Scoring Plays

Raiders   Titans
4 Tries 1
4 Conversions 1
0 Penalty Goals 0
0 Field Goals 0

Attack

Raiders   Titans
184 All Runs 165
1,665 All Run Metres 1,540
6 Line Breaks 2
11 Offloads 14

Defense

Raiders   Titans
650 Kick Metres 393
1 40/20 0
301 Tackles 383
35 Missed Tackles 48

Discipline

Raiders   Titans
6 Penalties Conceded 7
13 Errors 12
0 Sin Bin 0
0 Send Offs 0

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Jarrod Croker8
Jack Wighton8
Anthony Don4
Emre Guler4
E. Whitehead4

Top Goal Kicker

Jarrod Croker4
Ashley Taylor1
B. Simonsson0
Tyrone Peachey0
Sam Lisone0

Top Try Scorer

Jack Wighton2
Anthony Don1
Emre Guler1
E. Whitehead1
Tyrone Peachey0

Top Try Assists

Emre Guler1
Corey Horsburgh1
B. Simonsson0
Tyrone Peachey0
Sam Lisone0

Top Runs

B. Simonsson18
Emre Guler17
Phillip Sami16
Kallum Watkins16
Josh Papalii16

Top Run Metres

Phillip Sami213
B. Simonsson157
Josh Papalii156
Jai Arrow139
Kallum Watkins137

Top Linebreaks

Jack Wighton2
George Williams2
Tyrone Peachey1
Anthony Don1
Emre Guler1

Top Offloads

B. Cartwright5
Corey Horsburgh4
Phillip Sami3
Ashley Taylor2
Joseph Tapine2

Top Tackles

Mitch Rein52
Josh Hodgson42
Joseph Tapine37
Corey Horsburgh37
Jarrod Wallace35

Top Missed Tackles

B. Cartwright7
Ashley Taylor7
Joseph Tapine7
Mitch Rein6
Tyrone Roberts6

Top Tackle Breaks

Phillip Sami7
Nick Cotric6
Josh Papalii5
Jack Wighton5
George Williams5

Top Linebreak Assists

Phillip Sami1
Emre Guler1
Curtis Scott1
Corey Horsburgh1
B. Simonsson0

Top Kick Metres

Jack Wighton340
George Williams206
Tyrone Roberts188
Ashley Taylor95
Josh Hodgson64

Top Penalties

B. Cartwright2
Joseph Tapine2
Sam Lisone1
Kevin Proctor1
Jai Whitbread1

Top Errors

Jack Wighton4
Mitch Rein3
B. Cartwright3
B. Simonsson2
Jarrod Wallace2

Team Lists

Raiders

Titans

1C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2B. SimonssonBailey Simonsson
3Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker
4Curtis ScottCurtis Scott
5Nick CotricNick Cotric
6Jack WightonJack Wighton
7George WilliamsGeorge Williams
8Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson
10Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui
11Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
12E. WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
 
14Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
15Emre GulerEmre Guler
16Iosia SoliolaIosia Soliola
17M. OldfieldMichael Oldfield
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami1
Anthony DonAnthony Don2
Kallum WatkinsKallum Watkins3
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey4
Dale CopleyDale Copley5
Tyrone RobertsTyrone Roberts6
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor7
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace8
Mitch ReinMitch Rein9
Sam LisoneSam Lisone10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor11
B. CartwrightBryce Cartwright12
Jai ArrowJai Arrow13
 
Nathan PeatsNathan Peats14
Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread15
Brian KellyBrian Kelly16
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Raiders

DATE OPP RESULT
6/10/19RoostersL 14 - 8
27/9/19RabbitohsW 16 - 10
14/9/19StormW 10 - 12
7/9/19WarriorsL 20 - 24
1/9/19SharksW 14 - 15

Titans

DATE OPP RESULT
7/9/19DragonsL 16 - 24
31/8/19KnightsL 38 - 4
25/8/19StormL 24 - 8
16/8/19EelsL 12 - 36
10/8/19DragonsL 40 - 28
 