2020-06-13T05:00:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
Match Summary
Rabbitohs
Titans
|5
|TRIES
|2
L. Mitchell 3'
A. Johnston 11'
D. Gagai 17'
B. Burns 23'
D. Gagai 75'
P. Sami 7'
B. Cartwright 43'
|5/5
|CONVERSIONS
|2/2
A. Reynolds 4'
A. Reynolds 13'
A. Reynolds 18'
A. Reynolds 24'
A. Reynolds 77'
A. Taylor 8'
A. Taylor 45'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
A. Reynolds 39'
|26
|HALF TIME
|6
Team Stats
Rabbitohs
Titans
All Runs169
All Run Metres1568
Line Breaks3
Offloads7
Kick Metres528
40/200
Tackles322
Missed Tackles19
Penalties Conceded9
Errors6
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Adam Reynolds
|12
|Dane Gagai
|8
|Alex Johnston
|4
|Braidon Burns
|4
|Ashley Taylor
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Adam Reynolds
|6
|Ashley Taylor
|2
|Y. Tonumaipea
|0
|Thomas Burgess
|0
|Anthony Don
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Dane Gagai
|2
|Alex Johnston
|1
|Braidon Burns
|1
|B. Cartwright
|1
|L. Mitchell
|1
Top Try Assists
|L. Mitchell
|3
|Jamal Fogarty
|2
|Anthony Don
|1
|Damien Cook
|1
|Cody Walker
|1
Top Runs
|Thomas Burgess
|19
|Brian Kelly
|17
|Phillip Sami
|17
|Dane Gagai
|16
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|16
Top Run Metres
|Thomas Burgess
|213
|Dane Gagai
|173
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|154
|Brian Kelly
|147
|Phillip Sami
|135
Top Linebreaks
|Dane Gagai
|2
|L. Mitchell
|1
|Phillip Sami
|1
|Y. Tonumaipea
|0
|Thomas Burgess
|0
Top Offloads
|Brian Kelly
|3
|B. Cartwright
|2
|Cameron Murray
|2
|Thomas Burgess
|1
|Anthony Don
|1
Top Tackles
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|43
|Damien Cook
|41
|Erin Clark
|39
|Jai Arrow
|35
|Kevin Proctor
|35
Top Missed Tackles
|B. Cartwright
|6
|Jai Arrow
|5
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Ashley Taylor
|4
|Y. Tonumaipea
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|L. Mitchell
|11
|Dane Gagai
|5
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Cody Walker
|4
|Alex Johnston
|3
Top Linebreak Assists
|L. Mitchell
|2
|Damien Cook
|1
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
|Y. Tonumaipea
|0
|Thomas Burgess
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Adam Reynolds
|416
|Jamal Fogarty
|239
|Cody Walker
|103
|Tanah Boyd
|44
|Ashley Taylor
|39
Top Penalties
|Tevita Tatola
|2
|Cody Walker
|2
|Alex Johnston
|1
|Jaydn Su'a
|1
|Braidon Burns
|1
Top Errors
|Anthony Don
|6
|Y. Tonumaipea
|2
|Brian Kelly
|2
|Braidon Burns
|2
|Ethan Lowe
|2
Team Lists
Rabbitohs
Titans
|1
|L. Mitchell
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Campbell Graham
|20
|Braidon Burns
|5
|Alex Johnston
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Tevita Tatola
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Thomas Burgess
|11
|Jaydn Su'a
|12
|Ethan Lowe
|13
|Cameron Murray
|14
|Liam Knight
|15
|Patrick Mago
|16
|Tom Amone
|17
|Bayley Sironen
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Phillip Sami
|1
|Anthony Don
|2
|Dale Copley
|3
|Y. Tonumaipea
|4
|Brian Kelly
|5
|Ashley Taylor
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|8
|Erin Clark
|9
|Sam Lisone
|10
|Kevin Proctor
|11
|B. Cartwright
|12
|Jai Arrow
|13
|Tanah Boyd
|14
|Keegan Hipgrave
|15
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|16
|Tyrone Peachey
|17