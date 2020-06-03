2020-06-13T05:00:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
#NRLSouthsTitans
Rabbitohs
32
Titans
12
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Rabbitohs

Titans

5TRIES2
Latrell Mitchell 3'
L. Mitchell 3'
Alex Johnston 11'
A. Johnston 11'
Dane Gagai 17'
D. Gagai 17'
Braidon Burns 23'
B. Burns 23'
Dane Gagai 75'
D. Gagai 75'
 
Phillip Sami 7'
P. Sami 7'
Bryce Cartwright 43'
B. Cartwright 43'
5/5CONVERSIONS2/2
Adam Reynolds 4'
A. Reynolds 4'
Adam Reynolds 13'
A. Reynolds 13'
Adam Reynolds 18'
A. Reynolds 18'
Adam Reynolds 24'
A. Reynolds 24'
Adam Reynolds 77'
A. Reynolds 77'
 
Ashley Taylor 8'
A. Taylor 8'
Ashley Taylor 45'
A. Taylor 45'
1/1PENALTY GOALS0/0
Adam Reynolds 39'
A. Reynolds 39'
  
26HALF TIME6
 

Team Stats

Rabbitohs

Titans

All Runs

169
161

All Run Metres

1568
1310

Line Breaks

3
1

Offloads

7
12

Kick Metres

528
340

40/20

0
0

Tackles

322
357

Missed Tackles

19
35

Penalties Conceded

9
2

Errors

6
16

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Adam Reynolds12
Dane Gagai8
Alex Johnston4
Braidon Burns4
Ashley Taylor4

Top Goal Kicker

Adam Reynolds6
Ashley Taylor2
Y. Tonumaipea0
Thomas Burgess0
Anthony Don0

Top Try Scorer

Dane Gagai2
Alex Johnston1
Braidon Burns1
B. Cartwright1
L. Mitchell1

Top Try Assists

L. Mitchell3
Jamal Fogarty2
Anthony Don1
Damien Cook1
Cody Walker1

Top Runs

Thomas Burgess19
Brian Kelly17
Phillip Sami17
Dane Gagai16
Moeaki Fotuaika16

Top Run Metres

Thomas Burgess213
Dane Gagai173
Moeaki Fotuaika154
Brian Kelly147
Phillip Sami135

Top Linebreaks

Dane Gagai2
L. Mitchell1
Phillip Sami1
Y. Tonumaipea0
Thomas Burgess0

Top Offloads

Brian Kelly3
B. Cartwright2
Cameron Murray2
Thomas Burgess1
Anthony Don1

Top Tackles

Moeaki Fotuaika43
Damien Cook41
Erin Clark39
Jai Arrow35
Kevin Proctor35

Top Missed Tackles

B. Cartwright6
Jai Arrow5
Campbell Graham4
Ashley Taylor4
Y. Tonumaipea3

Top Tackle Breaks

L. Mitchell11
Dane Gagai5
Brian Kelly4
Cody Walker4
Alex Johnston3

Top Linebreak Assists

L. Mitchell2
Damien Cook1
Jamal Fogarty1
Y. Tonumaipea0
Thomas Burgess0

Top Kick Metres

Adam Reynolds416
Jamal Fogarty239
Cody Walker103
Tanah Boyd44
Ashley Taylor39

Top Penalties

Tevita Tatola2
Cody Walker2
Alex Johnston1
Jaydn Su'a1
Braidon Burns1

Top Errors

Anthony Don6
Y. Tonumaipea2
Brian Kelly2
Braidon Burns2
Ethan Lowe2

Team Lists

Rabbitohs

Titans

1L. MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2Dane GagaiDane Gagai
3Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
20Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns
5Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
6Cody WalkerCody Walker
7Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9Damien CookDamien Cook
10Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
11Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a
12Ethan LoweEthan Lowe
13Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 
14Liam KnightLiam Knight
15Patrick MagoPatrick Mago
16Tom AmoneTom Amone
17Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami1
Anthony DonAnthony Don2
Dale CopleyDale Copley3
Y. TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea4
Brian KellyBrian Kelly5
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika8
Erin ClarkErin Clark9
Sam LisoneSam Lisone10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor11
B. CartwrightBryce Cartwright12
Jai ArrowJai Arrow13
 
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd14
Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave15
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe16
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

South Sydney

DATE OPP RESULT
5/6/20StormL 22 - 8
29/5/20RoostersL 28 - 12
20/3/20BroncosL 22 - 18
14/3/20SharksW 22 - 18
27/9/19RaidersL 16 - 10

Gold Coast

DATE OPP RESULT
7/6/20Wests TigersW 28 - 23
29/5/20CowboysL 36 - 6
22/3/20EelsL 6 - 46
13/3/20RaidersL 24 - 6
7/9/19DragonsL 16 - 24
 