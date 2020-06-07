2020-06-07T08:30:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
Titans
28
Wests Tigers
23
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Titans
Wests Tigers
|5
|TRIES
|4
K. Proctor 20'
A. Don 26'
K. Hipgrave 58'
B. Kelly 69'
P. Sami 78'
A. Doueihi 6'
D. Nofoaluma 12'
J. Leilua 41'
D. Nofoaluma 52'
|4/5
|CONVERSIONS
|3/4
A. Taylor 21'
A. Taylor 27'
A. Taylor 59'
A. Taylor 79'
B. Marshall 8'
B. Marshall 13'
B. Marshall 54'
|0/1
|FIELD GOALS
|1/1
B. Marshall 76'
|12
|HALF TIME
|12
Team Stats
Titans
Wests Tigers
All Runs178
All Run Metres1471
Line Breaks4
Offloads8
Kick Metres478
40/200
Tackles309
Missed Tackles35
Penalties Conceded1
Errors11
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Ashley Taylor
|8
|David Nofoaluma
|8
|Benji Marshall
|7
|Anthony Don
|4
|Keegan Hipgrave
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Ashley Taylor
|4
|Benji Marshall
|3
|Anthony Don
|0
|Y. Tonumaipea
|0
|Robert Jennings
|0
Top Try Scorer
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Anthony Don
|1
|Joseph Leilua
|1
|Keegan Hipgrave
|1
|Brian Kelly
|1
Top Try Assists
|Ashley Taylor
|2
|Brian Kelly
|1
|Benji Marshall
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|1
|Erin Clark
|1
Top Runs
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|21
|Y. Tonumaipea
|19
|Adam Doueihi
|18
|David Nofoaluma
|18
|Jai Arrow
|17
Top Run Metres
|David Nofoaluma
|229
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|217
|Adam Doueihi
|187
|Y. Tonumaipea
|158
|Jai Arrow
|150
Top Linebreaks
|Y. Tonumaipea
|1
|Keegan Hipgrave
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|1
|Kevin Proctor
|1
|Luke Brooks
|1
Top Offloads
|Luciano Leilua
|3
|Joseph Leilua
|2
|Jai Arrow
|2
|Harry Grant
|2
|Luke Brooks
|2
Top Tackles
|Alex Twal
|57
|Harry Grant
|45
|Josh Aloiai
|44
|Kevin Proctor
|33
|B. Cartwright
|32
Top Missed Tackles
|Tyrone Peachey
|5
|Keegan Hipgrave
|4
|Adam Doueihi
|4
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|David Nofoaluma
|6
|Robert Jennings
|5
|Harry Grant
|5
|Joseph Leilua
|4
Top Linebreak Assists
|Benji Marshall
|1
|Sam Lisone
|1
|Harry Grant
|1
|Erin Clark
|1
|Anthony Don
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Luke Brooks
|288
|Jamal Fogarty
|216
|Erin Clark
|135
|Ashley Taylor
|111
|Benji Marshall
|106
Top Penalties
|Thomas Mikaele
|1
|Kevin Proctor
|1
|Alex Twal
|1
|Luke Brooks
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|1
Team Lists
Titans
Wests Tigers
|5
|Phillip Sami
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Dale Copley
|17
|Y. Tonumaipea
|20
|Anthony Don
|6
|Ashley Taylor
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|9
|Erin Clark
|10
|Sam Lisone
|11
|Kevin Proctor
|16
|B. Cartwright
|13
|Jai Arrow
|4
|Tyrone Peachey
|12
|Keegan Hipgrave
|14
|Tanah Boyd
|15
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Adam Doueihi
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Joseph Leilua
|3
|Moses Mbye
|4
|Robert Jennings
|5
|Benji Marshall
|6
|Luke Brooks
|7
|Josh Aloiai
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Thomas Mikaele
|10
|Luke Garner
|11
|Luciano Leilua
|12
|Alex Twal
|13
|Oliver Clark
|14
|Billy Walters
|15
|Chris Lawrence
|16
|Alex Seyfarth
|17