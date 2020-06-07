2020-06-07T08:30:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
#NRLTitansTigers
Titans
28
Wests Tigers
23
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Titans

Wests Tigers

5TRIES4
Kevin Proctor 20'
K. Proctor 20'
Anthony Don 26'
A. Don 26'
Keegan Hipgrave 58'
K. Hipgrave 58'
Brian Kelly 69'
B. Kelly 69'
Phillip Sami 78'
P. Sami 78'
 
Adam Doueihi 6'
A. Doueihi 6'
David Nofoaluma 12'
D. Nofoaluma 12'
Joseph Leilua 41'
J. Leilua 41'
David Nofoaluma 52'
D. Nofoaluma 52'
4/5CONVERSIONS3/4
Ashley Taylor 21'
A. Taylor 21'
Ashley Taylor 27'
A. Taylor 27'
Ashley Taylor 59'
A. Taylor 59'
Ashley Taylor 79'
A. Taylor 79'
 
Benji Marshall 8'
B. Marshall 8'
Benji Marshall 13'
B. Marshall 13'
Benji Marshall 54'
B. Marshall 54'
0/1FIELD GOALS1/1
  
Benji Marshall 76'
B. Marshall 76'
12HALF TIME12
 

Team Stats

Titans

Wests Tigers

All Runs

178
160

All Run Metres

1471
1470

Line Breaks

4
2

Offloads

8
13

Kick Metres

478
475

40/20

0
0

Tackles

309
368

Missed Tackles

35
25

Penalties Conceded

1
4

Errors

11
11

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Ashley Taylor8
David Nofoaluma8
Benji Marshall7
Anthony Don4
Keegan Hipgrave4

Top Goal Kicker

Ashley Taylor4
Benji Marshall3
Anthony Don0
Y. Tonumaipea0
Robert Jennings0

Top Try Scorer

David Nofoaluma2
Anthony Don1
Joseph Leilua1
Keegan Hipgrave1
Brian Kelly1

Top Try Assists

Ashley Taylor2
Brian Kelly1
Benji Marshall1
Adam Doueihi1
Erin Clark1

Top Runs

Moeaki Fotuaika21
Y. Tonumaipea19
Adam Doueihi18
David Nofoaluma18
Jai Arrow17

Top Run Metres

David Nofoaluma229
Moeaki Fotuaika217
Adam Doueihi187
Y. Tonumaipea158
Jai Arrow150

Top Linebreaks

Y. Tonumaipea1
Keegan Hipgrave1
Adam Doueihi1
Kevin Proctor1
Luke Brooks1

Top Offloads

Luciano Leilua3
Joseph Leilua2
Jai Arrow2
Harry Grant2
Luke Brooks2

Top Tackles

Alex Twal57
Harry Grant45
Josh Aloiai44
Kevin Proctor33
B. Cartwright32

Top Missed Tackles

Tyrone Peachey5
Keegan Hipgrave4
Adam Doueihi4
Brian Kelly3
Moeaki Fotuaika3

Top Tackle Breaks

Adam Doueihi7
David Nofoaluma6
Robert Jennings5
Harry Grant5
Joseph Leilua4

Top Linebreak Assists

Benji Marshall1
Sam Lisone1
Harry Grant1
Erin Clark1
Anthony Don0

Top Kick Metres

Luke Brooks288
Jamal Fogarty216
Erin Clark135
Ashley Taylor111
Benji Marshall106

Top Penalties

Thomas Mikaele1
Kevin Proctor1
Alex Twal1
Luke Brooks1
David Nofoaluma1

Top Errors

Anthony Don3
Robert Jennings2
Joseph Leilua2
Tyrone Peachey2
Erin Clark2

Team Lists

Titans

Wests Tigers

5Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
2Brian KellyBrian Kelly
3Dale CopleyDale Copley
17Y. TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea
20Anthony DonAnthony Don
6Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9Erin ClarkErin Clark
10Sam LisoneSam Lisone
11Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
16B. CartwrightBryce Cartwright
13Jai ArrowJai Arrow
 
4Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
12Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave
14Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
15Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma2
Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua3
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye4
Robert JenningsRobert Jennings5
Benji MarshallBenji Marshall6
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks7
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai8
Harry GrantHarry Grant9
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele10
Luke GarnerLuke Garner11
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua12
Alex TwalAlex Twal13
 
Oliver ClarkOliver Clark14
Billy WaltersBilly Walters15
Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence16
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Gold Coast

DATEOPPRESULT
29/5/20CowboysL 36 - 6
22/3/20EelsL 6 - 46
13/3/20RaidersL 24 - 6
7/9/19DragonsL 16 - 24
31/8/19KnightsL 38 - 4

Wests Tigers

DATEOPPRESULT
30/5/20SharksW 16 - 28
22/3/20KnightsL 24 - 42
15/3/20DragonsW 14 - 24
8/9/19SharksL 8 - 25
1/9/19DragonsW 14 - 42
 