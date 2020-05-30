2020-05-30T07:30:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
Sharks
16
Wests Tigers
28
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Sharks
Wests Tigers
|3
|TRIES
|5
J. Dugan 15'
J. Dugan 19'
W. Kennedy 33'
H. Grant 4'
R. Jennings 6'
L. Garner 52'
D. Nofoaluma 63'
J. Aloiai 69'
|2/3
|CONVERSIONS
|2/5
S. Johnson 16'
S. Johnson 35'
B. Marshall 5'
M. Mbye 70'
|0/0
|PENALTY GOALS
|2/2
B. Marshall 59'
M. Mbye 78'
|16
|HALF TIME
|10
Team Stats
Sharks
Wests Tigers
All Runs155
All Run Metres1380
Line Breaks2
Offloads4
Kick Metres521
40/200
Tackles315
Missed Tackles55
Penalties Conceded5
Errors10
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Josh Dugan
|8
|William Kennedy
|4
|Robert Jennings
|4
|Benji Marshall
|4
|Luke Garner
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Benji Marshall
|2
|Shaun Johnson
|2
|Moses Mbye
|2
|William Kennedy
|0
|Robert Jennings
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Josh Dugan
|2
|William Kennedy
|1
|Robert Jennings
|1
|Luke Garner
|1
|Harry Grant
|1
Top Try Assists
|Wade Graham
|2
|Scott Sorensen
|1
|Luke Brooks
|1
|Billy Walters
|1
|Moses Mbye
|1
Top Runs
|David Nofoaluma
|19
|Robert Jennings
|16
|Alex Twal
|16
|Adam Doueihi
|15
|Josh Aloiai
|15
Top Run Metres
|David Nofoaluma
|187
|Robert Jennings
|159
|Alex Twal
|155
|Josh Aloiai
|149
|Jesse Ramien
|149
Top Linebreaks
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|William Kennedy
|1
|Benji Marshall
|1
|Josh Dugan
|1
|Harry Grant
|1
Top Offloads
|Adam Doueihi
|2
|Josh Aloiai
|2
|Luke Brooks
|2
|William Kennedy
|1
|Joseph Leilua
|1
Top Tackles
|Harry Grant
|46
|Blayke Brailey
|44
|Alex Twal
|43
|Briton Nikora
|37
|Luciano Leilua
|33
Top Missed Tackles
|Matt Moylan
|8
|Luke Brooks
|7
|Briton Nikora
|6
|Blayke Brailey
|5
|Wade Graham
|5
Top Tackle Breaks
|Joseph Leilua
|7
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|R. Mulitalo
|6
|Robert Jennings
|5
|Luke Brooks
|5
Top Linebreak Assists
|Scott Sorensen
|1
|Benji Marshall
|1
|Wade Graham
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|1
|Luke Brooks
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Luke Brooks
|287
|Benji Marshall
|227
|Chad Townsend
|199
|Wade Graham
|143
|Shaun Johnson
|128
Top Penalties
|R. Mulitalo
|2
|Moses Mbye
|2
|William Kennedy
|1
|Aaron Woods
|1
|Joseph Leilua
|1
Team Lists
Sharks
Wests Tigers
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Josh Dugan
|4
|Jesse Ramien
|5
|R. Mulitalo
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Chad Townsend
|10
|Aaron Woods
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|16
|Toby Rudolf
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Wade Graham
|13
|Jack Williams
|15
|B. Hamlin-Uele
|17
|Scott Sorensen
|18
|Billy Magoulias
|19
|Matt Moylan
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Adam Doueihi
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Joseph Leilua
|3
|Moses Mbye
|4
|Robert Jennings
|5
|Benji Marshall
|6
|Luke Brooks
|7
|Josh Aloiai
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Thomas Mikaele
|10
|Luke Garner
|11
|Luciano Leilua
|12
|Alex Twal
|13
|Oliver Clark
|14
|Billy Walters
|15
|Chris Lawrence
|16
|Alex Seyfarth
|17
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Cronulla
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|21/3/20
|Storm
|L 10 - 12
|14/3/20
|Rabbitohs
|L 22 - 18
|14/9/19
|Sea Eagles
|L 28 - 16
|8/9/19
|Wests Tigers
|W 8 - 25
|1/9/19
|Raiders
|L 14 - 15
Wests Tigers
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|22/3/20
|Knights
|L 24 - 42
|15/3/20
|Dragons
|W 14 - 24
|8/9/19
|Sharks
|L 8 - 25
|1/9/19
|Dragons
|W 14 - 42
|24/8/19
|Knights
|W 46 - 4