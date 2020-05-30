2020-05-30T07:30:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
#NRLSharksTigers
Sharks
16
Wests Tigers
28
FULL TIME
2020-05-30T07:30:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
#NRLSharksTigers

Match Summary

Sharks

Wests Tigers

3TRIES5
Josh Dugan 15'
J. Dugan 15'
Josh Dugan 19'
J. Dugan 19'
William Kennedy 33'
W. Kennedy 33'
 
Harry Grant 4'
H. Grant 4'
Robert Jennings 6'
R. Jennings 6'
Luke Garner 52'
L. Garner 52'
David Nofoaluma 63'
D. Nofoaluma 63'
Josh Aloiai 69'
J. Aloiai 69'
2/3CONVERSIONS2/5
Shaun Johnson 16'
S. Johnson 16'
Shaun Johnson 35'
S. Johnson 35'
 
Benji Marshall 5'
B. Marshall 5'
Moses Mbye 70'
M. Mbye 70'
0/0PENALTY GOALS2/2
  
Benji Marshall 59'
B. Marshall 59'
Moses Mbye 78'
M. Mbye 78'
16HALF TIME10
 

Team Stats

Sharks

Wests Tigers

All Runs

155
157

All Run Metres

1380
1575

Line Breaks

2
5

Offloads

4
10

Kick Metres

521
514

40/20

0
0

Tackles

315
321

Missed Tackles

55
26

Penalties Conceded

5
3

Errors

10
14

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Josh Dugan8
William Kennedy4
Robert Jennings4
Benji Marshall4
Luke Garner4

Top Goal Kicker

Benji Marshall2
Shaun Johnson2
Moses Mbye2
William Kennedy0
Robert Jennings0

Top Try Scorer

Josh Dugan2
William Kennedy1
Robert Jennings1
Luke Garner1
Harry Grant1

Top Try Assists

Wade Graham2
Scott Sorensen1
Luke Brooks1
Billy Walters1
Moses Mbye1

Top Runs

David Nofoaluma19
Robert Jennings16
Alex Twal16
Adam Doueihi15
Josh Aloiai15

Top Run Metres

David Nofoaluma187
Robert Jennings159
Alex Twal155
Josh Aloiai149
Jesse Ramien149

Top Linebreaks

David Nofoaluma2
William Kennedy1
Benji Marshall1
Josh Dugan1
Harry Grant1

Top Offloads

Adam Doueihi2
Josh Aloiai2
Luke Brooks2
William Kennedy1
Joseph Leilua1

Top Tackles

Harry Grant46
Blayke Brailey44
Alex Twal43
Briton Nikora37
Luciano Leilua33

Top Missed Tackles

Matt Moylan8
Luke Brooks7
Briton Nikora6
Blayke Brailey5
Wade Graham5

Top Tackle Breaks

Joseph Leilua7
Adam Doueihi7
R. Mulitalo6
Robert Jennings5
Luke Brooks5

Top Linebreak Assists

Scott Sorensen1
Benji Marshall1
Wade Graham1
Adam Doueihi1
Luke Brooks1

Top Kick Metres

Luke Brooks287
Benji Marshall227
Chad Townsend199
Wade Graham143
Shaun Johnson128

Top Penalties

R. Mulitalo2
Moses Mbye2
William Kennedy1
Aaron Woods1
Joseph Leilua1

Top Errors

Robert Jennings3
Adam Doueihi2
R. Mulitalo2
Shaun Johnson2
David Nofoaluma2

Team Lists

Sharks

Wests Tigers

1William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3Josh DuganJosh Dugan
4Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
5R. MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
7Chad TownsendChad Townsend
10Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
9Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
16Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
11Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12Wade GrahamWade Graham
13Jack WilliamsJack Williams
 
15B. Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
17Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
18Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias
19Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma2
Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua3
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye4
Robert JenningsRobert Jennings5
Benji MarshallBenji Marshall6
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks7
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai8
Harry GrantHarry Grant9
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele10
Luke GarnerLuke Garner11
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua12
Alex TwalAlex Twal13
 
Oliver ClarkOliver Clark14
Billy WaltersBilly Walters15
Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence16
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Cronulla

DATEOPPRESULT
21/3/20StormL 10 - 12
14/3/20RabbitohsL 22 - 18
14/9/19Sea EaglesL 28 - 16
8/9/19Wests TigersW 8 - 25
1/9/19RaidersL 14 - 15

Wests Tigers

DATEOPPRESULT
22/3/20KnightsL 24 - 42
15/3/20DragonsW 14 - 24
8/9/19SharksL 8 - 25
1/9/19DragonsW 14 - 42
24/8/19KnightsW 46 - 4
 