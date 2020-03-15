2020-03-15T07:15:00Z - WIN Stadium
Dragons
14
Wests Tigers
24
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Dragons
Wests Tigers
|2
|TRIES
|4
M. Ravalawa 1'
Z. Lomax 25'
D. Nofoaluma 12'
B. Marshall 49'
L. Leilua 59'
D. Nofoaluma 79'
|2/2
|CONVERSIONS
|3/4
Z. Lomax 2'
Z. Lomax 26'
B. Marshall 14'
B. Marshall 50'
B. Marshall 80'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|1/1
Z. Lomax 46'
B. Marshall 21'
|12
|HALF TIME
|8
Team Stats
Dragons
Wests Tigers
All Runs146
All Run Metres1330
Line Breaks1
Offloads10
Kick Metres490
40/200
Tackles377
Missed Tackles39
Penalties Conceded7
Errors14
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Benji Marshall
|12
|Zac Lomax
|10
|David Nofoaluma
|8
|M. Ravalawa
|4
|Luciano Leilua
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Benji Marshall
|4
|Zac Lomax
|3
|Thomas Mikaele
|0
|Ben Hunt
|0
|M. Ravalawa
|0
Top Try Scorer
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Zac Lomax
|1
|M. Ravalawa
|1
|Benji Marshall
|1
|Luciano Leilua
|1
Top Try Assists
|Benji Marshall
|2
|Billy Walters
|1
|Thomas Mikaele
|0
|Ben Hunt
|0
|Zac Lomax
|0
Top Runs
|Josh Reynolds
|19
|David Nofoaluma
|19
|Corey Thompson
|18
|Paul Vaughan
|18
|Blake Lawrie
|17
Top Run Metres
|David Nofoaluma
|196
|Josh Aloiai
|187
|Paul Vaughan
|172
|Alex Twal
|161
|Corey Thompson
|159
Top Linebreaks
|Alex Twal
|1
|Tyson Frizell
|1
|Benji Marshall
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|1
|Thomas Mikaele
|0
Top Offloads
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Ben Hunt
|2
|Thomas Mikaele
|2
|Timoteo Lafai
|2
|Zac Lomax
|1
Top Tackles
|Blake Lawrie
|45
|Paul Vaughan
|37
|Alex Twal
|36
|Tariq Sims
|35
|Billy Walters
|35
Top Missed Tackles
|Tariq Sims
|7
|Benji Marshall
|7
|Ben Hunt
|5
|Josh Kerr
|4
|Zac Lomax
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Jordan Pereira
|10
|Corey Thompson
|9
|David Nofoaluma
|7
|Adam Doueihi
|6
|Tyson Frizell
|5
Top Linebreak Assists
|Billy Walters
|1
|Thomas Mikaele
|0
|Ben Hunt
|0
|Zac Lomax
|0
|Joseph Leilua
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Ben Hunt
|424
|Benji Marshall
|350
|Josh Reynolds
|44
|M. Ravalawa
|38
|Billy Walters
|32
Top Penalties
|Tariq Sims
|2
|Corey Norman
|1
|Billy Brittain
|1
|Josh Aloiai
|1
|Benji Marshall
|1
Top Errors
|Zac Lomax
|3
|Ben Hunt
|2
|Tariq Sims
|2
|Billy Walters
|2
|Corey Thompson
|2
Team Lists
Dragons
Wests Tigers
|1
|Zac Lomax
|2
|Jordan Pereira
|3
|Brayden Wiliame
|4
|Timoteo Lafai
|5
|M. Ravalawa
|6
|Corey Norman
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|James Graham
|9
|Issac Luke
|10
|Paul Vaughan
|11
|Tyson Frizell
|12
|Tariq Sims
|13
|Blake Lawrie
|14
|Trent Merrin
|15
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|16
|Billy Brittain
|21
|Josh Kerr
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Corey Thompson
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Joseph Leilua
|3
|Adam Doueihi
|4
|Robert Jennings
|5
|Benji Marshall
|6
|Josh Reynolds
|15
|Josh Aloiai
|8
|Billy Walters
|9
|Alex Twal
|10
|Luke Garner
|11
|Luciano Leilua
|12
|Elijah Taylor
|13
|Thomas Mikaele
|14
|Zane Musgrove
|16
|Chris Lawrence
|17
|M. Chee-Kam
|18
Preview
Previous 5 Games
St George Illawarra
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|7/9/19
|Titans
|W 16 - 24
|1/9/19
|Wests Tigers
|L 14 - 42
|24/8/19
|Roosters
|L 12 - 34
|18/8/19
|Sharks
|L 18 - 12
|10/8/19
|Titans
|W 40 - 28
Wests Tigers
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|8/9/19
|Sharks
|L 8 - 25
|1/9/19
|Dragons
|W 14 - 42
|24/8/19
|Knights
|W 46 - 4
|15/8/19
|Sea Eagles
|L 32 - 12
|10/8/19
|Bulldogs
|L 18 - 16
Bye bye mary
I noticed the fans cheering when Ben hunt kicked the ball out on the full. Did the tigers have a lot of away fans there or was that the dragon supporters?
Puny goal line defence, Vaughan and Frizell butchered certain tries. Nothing seems to have changed from last year.
Lomax is not a fullback, put him back to centre, and put T Salior to fullback
Canceling the season is the only hope us dragons fans have of not being embarrassed yet again. Good to see not a thing has changed, woeful second half fade outs, schoolboy mistakes, woeful passing skills, poor on-line defense. Sure flashes of good play, but just like last season 50 minutes of footy at most. We lost a ton of games last year after leading at half-time and hear we are again, blown away by rabbits in Charity shield in 15 minutes after leading 14-2 at the break, and not a single try in second half against tigers. Looking at the draw our only possible wins in the first 10-12 rounds are warriors and titans.